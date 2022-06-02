This Cult-Favorite Hair Mask Has Near-Perfect Reviews On Amazon — & It’s 60% Off Right Now

As someone who’s always looking for the best ways to add moisture and shine to my dry, color-treated hair, I was super excited to discover this artnaturals hair mask that has earned over 4,000 perfect five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. Reviewers have gushed about how this mask has made their dry, damaged hair look and feel 10x better after the first use. And to make it even more exciting, this fan-favorite hair mask is 60% off right now.

This lush and super-moisturizing mask is made with Moroccan argan oil and botanical extracts, such as sea buckthorn and marigold, to help reduce frizz and boost shine. It’s paraben and sulfate-free and recommended for all hair types, too.

Does This Mask Really Work?

It’s no secret that everyday hairstyling and environmental stressors can wreak havoc on hair, causing dry, brittle strands. This often leads to increased hair breakage, frizz, and split ends. With a nourishing trifecta of aloe, coconut oil, and keratin to support the argan oil, this mask aims to help repair split ends and strengthen each strand for smooth and silky hair. Plus, if you’ve ever been concerned about how much hair you seem to lose on a daily basis, the brand notes that Moroccan argan oil may help reduce hair loss and stimulate growth.

These claims might be lofty for a $13 mask, but science may support those claims. Argan oil (which appears to be one of the star ingredients in this mask) does have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which can help prevent or improve scalp conditions like psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis that cause hair loss. It’s also a great source of vitamin e, which one study found could help stimulate hair growth. And studies have even been done to look at the effects of using argan oil both as a pre- and post-treament to reduce and repair (accordingly) the impacts of oxidative chemicals like those found in hair dye. Both studies appear to have found that argan oil does indeed reduce damage. And that’s just the argan oil.

This mask also boasts aloe as a key ingredient which is another source of vitamin e, and according to WebMD can “significantly decrease the scaliness and itchiness.” Then there is Sea Buckthorn which is also an antioxidant-rich ingredient that can promote scalp and hair health. And the list goes on (kelp, coconut oil, marigold extract, and et al). All things considered, this does appear to be a thoughtfully formulated hair mask with ingredients that support hair and scalp health.

What Reviewers have to say:

Reviewers seem to confirm that the mask is a game-changer, with one fan writing the mask “greatly reduced hair loss.”

What’s more, many reviewers of this mask can’t believe how much moisture is restored to dry, processed hair after just a few uses. One user noted the product stopped excessive hair breakage after a stint with some hair bleach that went terribly wrong, writing: “I am literally crying in happiness, I tried several other hair mask(s) and none of them did what this one did.” And that’s not an isolated review — many users say this mask is the best they’ve ever tried.

How Easy Is It Use? Hint: Very.

I have to admit, I’m often a little lazy when it comes to taking care of my hair. I just don’t have time to apply six products every day when I get out of the shower. I typically like to nourish my hair with a good shampoo and conditioner, use one really good styling product, and apply a weekly treatment that makes me feel like I’m in a fancy salon. This hair mask fits the bill. It’s the perfect way to pamper yourself with a treatment that can be used up to three times a week. Just apply this mask to damp hair after shampooing, and comb through. Leave it on for three to five minutes and then rinse. Some reviewers do mention leaving the product on for a full 20 minutes and getting amazing, immediate results.

Other artnatural Products To Try

According to the brand website, the hair mask works best when paired with one of artnaturals hydrating shampoos and conditioners such as the Moroccan argan oil shampoo and conditioner set.

Why it’s great: This set uses the power of shea butter and aloe to provide intense hydrating and smoothing to stressed strands. The duo is available for just $20 on Amazon and is a great price for two 12-ounce bottles.

Glowing review: “The best shampoo and conditioner I have ever used! My hair is fine and easily breaks. I was tired of having to keep my hair short because of all the breakage, so I did a little research and found artnaturals. My hair hasn't been this healthy in years.”

Why it’s great: If you have blonde hair, you might like the brand’s purple shampoo and conditioner which uses color-depositing technology to combat yellow and orange tones.

Glowing review: “This shampoo reduces yellow tones so well I literally used it in place of a toner when I bleached my roots before realizing I had run out of toner. I put the shampoo on the roots of my damp hair and left on for half an hour, and the yellow was completely gone. This shampoo & conditioner when used regularly will literally make your hair gray, silver, or white, depending on what level of blonde your hair is. The conditioner is SO MOISTURIZING and makes my hair soooo soft. I can’t say enough good things about this product. If you’re just trying to slightly reduce a small amount of brasiness but maintain a warm undertone, I wouldn’t use it more than once every 4 or 5 washes or else your hair will actually turn silver. If you are trying to maintain gray, silver, white or cool-toned platinum, this is the product for you.”

Why it’s great: If you have fine hair and are looking for something a little lighter to pair with this super moisturizing mask, check out the brand’s invigorating tea tree shampoo and conditioner which is great for soothing dry scalps and preventing dandruff.

Glowing review: “I purchased art naturals tea tree shampoo and conditioner in hopes of eliminating my dry scale and androgen excess. They both contain ingredients that my doctor recommended to help combat both problems. The shampoo lathers up well with a small amount and the conditioner as well. The conditioner is amazing, it gives you that clean, fresh, tingly feeling, very invigorating, l love it. After two weeks of using both products consistently l noticed a big improvement in both my hair shedding and dry scale. After two months of use l have very little hair shedding and my dry itchy scale is completely gone. [...]”

Final Thoughts

Overall, the artnaturals vegan and cruelty-free argan oil hair mask is an impressive treatment to have in your stash. The combination of argan oil, keratin, and marine botanical extracts offers the hydration and nutrients necessary for revitalizing and nourishing dry hair. It has the reviews and the cult following to back it up — for the $5 I’d say it’s worth adding to your cart.