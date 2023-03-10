Unless you've been living under a rock, there's no way you haven't come across Australian beauty brand Sundae on your TikTok FYP. Since founder Lizzie Waley launched the brand back in March 2021, Sundae has amassed over 2 billion views on the platform thanks to its dessert-inspired packaging and innovative formulas. But UK-based beauty stans were limited to a bad case of FOMO, until now: Sundae is finally available to buy on the brand's UK site, as well as ASOS, and Cult Beauty.

So what, exactly, makes Sundae's body washes different from others on the market? Well, they feature a luxurious, frosting-like foam formula that looks good enough to eat. They also come in an array of sweet and fresh flavours, including Cherry On Top, Pomegranate Fizz, Coconut Cream, Orange Crush, Honey Honey, Cool Mint, Very Vanilla, Juicy Pair, and Green Tea. All of the flavours (bar Green Tea) are made with Australian ingredients like Kakadu Plum to brighten, and Finger Lime to gently exfoliate skin. The Green Tea Whipped Shower Foam features glycolic acid, which removes dead skin cells and bacteria to build-up to reveal brighter, clearer, and smoother skin — a sweet addition to your shaving routine.

Sundae's vegan, cruelty-free bodycare range is free from sulphates, parabens, PEGs and GMOs making the formula kind to all skin types, especially those with sensitive skin. This range won't only make you feel good but it'll make you look good too. Oh, and it's shelfie-worthy material. If you're in the mood to really lavish yourself this week then scroll on five other beauty launches that'll look good on your vanity.

Bustle product reviews and recommendations are written and conducted by writers and editors with expertise in their fields. Testers often have specific experience with the situation or product at hand, and/or their review or recommendation is provided in consultation with experts. You can learn more about our standards here.We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.