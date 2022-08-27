Awesome Stuff On Amazon That Seems Expensive But Is Actually Cheap As Hell

Make your home more comfortable, life easier, and skincare routine extra luxurious with this awesome stuff that seems expensive but is actually ridiculously cheap. We’ve sourced the best that Amazon has to offer when it comes to products that punch above their weight, so you can live the fancy life without maxing out your credit card.

Our faves include this rain shower head that’ll totally upgrade your bathroom (and morning shower), and this wireless motion sensor light to light up your closet like a fancy penthouse suite.

The list also features the ever-popular 24K gold eye patches because what could possibly be fancier than rehydrating your skin with actual gold? Or give yourself an at-home facial with this microneedling roller that’ll save you hundreds on a professional treatments and follow it up with a vitamin C serum made with hyaluronic acid that reviewers rave about. For more of this kind of bougie on a budget stuff, just keep scrolling.

1 A Travel Makeup Mirror That Has A Built-In LED Light wobsion LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror Amazon $10 See On Amazon Never apply makeup in the dark again no matter where you are, thanks to this compact mirror that has a built-in LED light. The 10x magnifying mirror is double-sided and the light simulates daylight for easy makeup application. It’s also super sleek and has a glossy case that looks way more expensive than it is. Plus, the compact is thin enough to slip into a little clutch so you can always touch up your lipstick on the go.

2 These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Come With Airtight Lids For Conventient Storage FineDine Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids (Set of 5) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Mix, prep and store food in these stainless steel bowls that come with airtight lids for convenient storage. The set includes five different sized bowls, each of which has a flat bottom for stability, and both the lids and bowls nest neatly for space-saving storage. The bowls are deeper than standard bowls, which you’ll definitely appreciate when mixing a big batch of cookie dough, and they are also freezer- and dishwasher-safe. A set like this can be a serious investment, which is why this durable, high-quality, and under-$30 one is an incredible find.

3 A Set Of Tongs With Heat-Resistant Silicone Heads For Easy Gripping Popco Tongs (Set of 3) Amazon $12 See On Amazon This set of non-stick silicone tongs comes highly recommended by thousands of reviewers who love the three sizes and high quality. They range from 7 to 11 inches in size, are heat-resistant and dishwasher-safe, and the scalloped silicone heads make gripping super easy. The tongs are comfortable to use and and lock easily, and the silicone heads also ensure that they won’t scratch your pan or griddle.

4 This Eyelash Curler With Over 24,000 5-Star Reviews Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $14 See On Amazon This $14 eyelash curler has garnered a perfect five-star rating from more than 24,000 Amazon shoppers. The angled arc is a universal fit for eye shapes and lash lengths, and the calibrated hinge allows you to get the perfect pressure for curling. The curler comes with two refill pads and a satin carrying case for easy storage.

5 A Flat-Top Makeup Brush For Buffing & Blending KESHIMA Large Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon This Kabuki flat-top brush is the tool you’ve been missing in your makeup bag. At just $10, this foundation brush is firm and soft, has a dense synthetic bristle structure, and it doesn’t shed. It’s great for streak-free blending and buffing and getting that smooth finish whether you’re applying a liquid, cream, or powder product. Get medium to full coverage and a flawless base for the rest of your makeup or finishing touch to get you ready for the day.

6 An Insulated Travel Mug That Comes With Its Own Pour Over Filter Coffee Gator Coffee Travel Mug Amazon $12 See On Amazon Make your coffee directly into this thermal travel mug using the stainless steel mesh filter that comes with it. The mug has a leakproof locking lid and a heat-retaining copper lining and insulating vacuum layer that keeps your drink hot for more than six hours and cold for over 20 hours. It also has a non-slip coated finish and is available in black, gray, silver and pink, making it the perfect on-the-go cup that fits in the majority of standard cup holders.

7 This Acacia Wood Cutting Board So You Can Serve Up A Charcuterie Feast Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Wooden Cutting Board Amazon $16 See On Amazon Put together a fancy charcuterie feast on this gorgeous handcrafted acacia wood cutting board that definitely looks like you paid way more for it. Made from 100% acacia wood, the board is heavy, sturdy, and durable and it can be used as a tray or a cutting board. The irregular wood tones and grain are a beautiful way to add an organic element into your kitchen or dining table, and unlike other charcuterie boards, you don’t have to drop an unholy amount of money for this one. The wood is moisture-resistant for easy maintenance and can simply be rinsed with warm water and occasionally conditioned with mineral oil to restore its shine.

8 These Remote-Operated Puck Lights For Under-Cabinet Lighting Without Any Electrical Wiring Brilliant Evolution LED Lights (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give your kitchen an upgrade with under-cabinet lighting in the form of these remote-operated puck lights that don’t require any electrical work. The wireless LED lights come in a set of three and can either be installed with just the provided heavy duty adhesive tape or screws. They are completely adjustable and have a dimmer so you can control brightness and allow you to choose from warm, neutral, or cool white light. The remote also features four auto-off timer options so you don’t have to worry about turning the lights off before going to bed each night.

9 An Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner That’ll Clean Your Brushes in Seconds Neeyer Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re always putting off cleaning your makeup brushes because it’s such a chore, get this electric brush cleaner that does all the work for you within seconds. It can accommodate eight different brush sizes and is super easy to use. All you need to do is fill the cleaner with water and soap, then press a button and the little machine will clean, spin, and dry the brushes in under a minute.

10 This Olive Oil Dispenser Set Complete With Pouring Spouts & Labels FineDine Olive Oil Dispenser Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon This oil dispenser set has it all — stainless steel spouts for easy pouring and measurement labels for convenience, plus it’s stylish enough to leave out on your countertop. The set comes with two flip-top spouts, as well as two sealed caps and a funnel for mess-free pouring. The bottles have push-in, removable plugs for an airtight seal to keep your oils fresh and prevent any unwanted leaks. The set is available in these clear bottles as well as a chic amber brown or dark green option.

11 A Whip Maker That’ll Transform Your Favorite Cleanser Into Marshmallow-Like Foam Nooni Facial Cleansing Marshmallow Whip Maker Amazon $7 See On Amazon Turn your favorite cleanser into rich and dense marshmallow-like foam using this nooni facial cleansing whip maker. The way it works is you put a tiny amount of cleanser inside it, add water and pump up and down until a soft marshmallow cloud forms. You can use gel, liquid and powder-type cleansers and mix more than one in the whip maker. By doing this, you only need a teeny-tiny bit of product, and the foamy texture allows for gentle yet thorough cleansing.

12 These Glass Storage Containers That Double As Bakeware FineDine Superior Glass Meal-Prep Containers (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Store leftovers, prep meals and bake dinner all in these affordable glass containers that come with leakproof locking lids. They’re incredibly practical and versatile as they are microwave-, oven-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe. And because of their modular design, they’re easy to stack and store.

13 An Ultra Thin USB Wall Charger So You Can Charge Two Devices Simultaneously Nekmit Dual Port Ultra Thin Flat USB Wall Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon Charge your phone and tablet simultaneously using the same outlet thanks to this ultra thin flat USB wall charger. It charges at maximum speed and saves up to an hour of charging time, all while allowing full access to the other outlet ports. Its thin profile means it can fit in even the tightest of spaces and is easy to pack for travel. For just $12, get one for each room in your home for quick access charging anytime you need it.

14 These Bamboo Salad Hands For Easy Tossing & Serving Totally Bamboo Salad Hands Amazon $12 See On Amazon Toss and serve salad with these stylish bamboo salad hands that have a clever knob on the back to hook them on the edge of a bowl to prevent them from slipping. With an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 4,000 reviewers, this salad utensil set comes highly recommended by shoppers who say it’s easy to use and clean and is very well made. Add it to your kitchen collection so you can whip up delicious and nutritious salads and serve them in style.

15 An Insulated Can Cooler That’ll Keep Your Drink Ice Cold For Up To 12 Hours Maars Drinkware Skinny Can Cooler Amazon $14 See On Amazon Keep your canned drink ice cold for up to 12 hours without any sweat or condensation using this beautiful stainless steel can cooler. It fits all slim 12-ounce cans and comes in 28 fun colors and patterns, including a blush leopard print, rose gold glitter, and colorful tie-dye. To use the cooler, just slide your can in, then unscrew the lid when you’re done and ready for another drink.

16 A Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag With Clear Pockets & Mesh Compartments Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Amazon $14 See On Amazon Instead of throwing all your toiletries in your suitcase and hoping for the best, get this hanging travel toiletry bag that’s made from waterproof fabric and has clear pockets and mesh compartments to hold all your essentials. Divide your toiletries among the multiple compartments to protect them from spilling or getting damaged, then when you get to your destination hang up the bag using the built-in hook. This incredibly useful bag comes in 17 different designs, has more than 13,000 positive reviews, and you won’t believe how good it is for under $15.

17 This Minimalist Cable Management Box To Declutter Your Home From Unsightly Wires Baskiss Cable Management Box Amazon $18 See On Amazon Declutter your floor and desk by hiding unsightly cables in this sleek cable management box that can accommodate a foot-long power strip. The box has a light wood lid that can conceal devices while they charge, and it has multi-directional outlets to accommodate multiple cables simultaneously. It’s also a great way to keep kids and pets out.

18 This Mini Electric Milk Frother To Unleash Your Inner Barista Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whip up a perfectly frothy caffeinated beverage that will keep you going all day long thanks to this affordable mini milk frother that comes with its own metal stand for convenient storage. It’s super simple to use — all you have to do is push one button to get that perfectly creamy layer of frothed milk in just 15 seconds. It’s easy to use and has an ergonomic rubber handle for added comfort, so you’ll be whipping up homemade cappuccinos for the family in no time.

19 A Macrame Armrest Organizer You Can Attach To The Side Of Your Sofa Or Bed Mkono Macrame Armrest Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Store books, magazines, your phone, and other essentials that would otherwise clutter your home in this beautiful handmade macrame armrest organizer. It has an artisanal quality to it that makes it look like you spent much more on it, and it’s one of those items that you never knew you seriously needed. The organizer is made from a high-quality canvas that can fit any sized sofa or bed and features a beautiful woven pocket with oversized tassels for added visual interest. Storage has never looked better.

20 These Flameless Flickering Tea Lights That Provide More Than 100 Hours Of Warm Glow Homemory Flameless Tea Light Candles (12-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Create a cozy ambience without the constant relighting using these flameless tea lights that give off a warm glow and even flicker for a realistic look. The LED lights have an on/off button for easy operation with batteries that last for over 100 hours of light time. These candles are a great alternative if you have kids or pets and when you want a more long-lasting candle glow that still looks incredibly real thanks to the waxy texture and uneven sides of the tea lights.

21 A Set Of Airtight Food Storage Containers With Cute Chalk Labels Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (7-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Make your pantry look like a professional organizer stopped by thanks to this seven-piece food storage container set. It’s under $20, which is obviously way less than what you’d pay for an organizer’s services. The set comes with different sized containers that are airtight and leakproof to ensure freshness and include cute chalkboard labels and markers. The square design makes them easily stackable to save space and you’ll love that you never have to look through a bunch of lids to find the right one because these are a one-fits-all size.

22 This Rain Shower Head For A $21 Bathroom Upgrade GURIN High Pressure Rain Shower Head Amazon $21 See On Amazon Give your bathroom an upgrade and feel like you live in a fancy hotel every time you turn on this rain shower head that delivers high pressure and has chrome plating for a modern look. Small, inexpensive home updates can make a world of difference, and this is one of them. Get ready for a spa-like shower with this pick backed by nearly 7,000 five-star ratings.

23 A 10-Piece Stainless Steel Utensil Set For A Timeless Look FineDine Stainless-Steel Kitchen Utensil Set (10 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic stainless steel utensil set like this one — it’s practical, timeless, and looks good whether it’s in a crock by the stove or used to serve on your dining table. For just $30, you get pretty much every kitchen utensil you’ll ever need, from a spoon and a ladle to a whisk, tongs, and more. The set also includes a matching holder to keep the utensils organized and save you drawer space.

24 These Ultra-Thin Velvet Hangers That’ll Double Your Closet Space Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Double your closet space and give it a streamlined, organized look with a set of these ultra thin, non-slip velvet hangers. They are sturdy yet lightweight with 360-degree swivel hooks. They’re a fan favorite with an overall 4.8-star rating from more than 50,000 shoppers, and they’re also a serious bargain and a major upgrade from flimsy plastic hangers that take up tons of space and break easily. Not only does the velvet finish add a touch of luxury, it also helps grip clothes and prevents creases.

25 A Microneedling Facial Roller For An At-Home Facial To Give You That Spa-Like Glow Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Treat yourself to an at-home facial with this microneedling facial roller that’s way more affordable than what you’d pay for a professional treatment. Use the roller to exfoliate skin or before applying a facial serum to help it absorb better. More than 17,000 shoppers give it five stars.

26 This Glass Teapot With A Built-In Infuser To Make Loose Leaf Tea Willow & Everett Teapot with Infuser Amazon $18 See On Amazon Enjoy a cup of perfectly steeped loose leaf tea without any unwanted floating leaves thanks to this glass teapot that has a built-in fine mesh infuser. It’s stovetop-safe and you can also put it in the microwave as long as you remove the stainless steel lid and infuser. The teapot is incredibly elegant for the price and features a custom designed spout for easy, mess-free pouring, and brews up to four cups at a time.

27 An Ice Roller And Gua Sha Set To Firm And Renew Your Skin LATME Ice Roller Amazon $11 See On Amazon Use this ice roller and gua sha set for five minutes a day to reduce puffiness, relieve pain, or wake you up. Pop the roller in the freezer for 15 minutes, then enjoy its cooling effects as you roll it on your face in an upward motion following cleansing and applying your favorite skincare products. Use the gua sha around your eyes, cheeks, jawline, forehead and neck for a gentle way to massage tense muscles and calm your body.

28 These Satin Hair Scrunchies That Won’t Snag Your Hair VAGA Cute Scrunchies (6-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon This gorgeous satin hair tie set comes in stunning neutrals that include a deep maroon, a glossy Champagne and a rich gold color. The best thing about these is that they don’t pull on or snag your hair thanks to the soft satin material they are made from, and they don’t leave those annoying kinks in it like classic hair ties do. Oh and they’re only $6 for a set of six, so there’s also that.

29 A Set of 24K Gold Eye Masks To Reduce Puffiness And Dark Circles DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Mask (20 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Pop a pair of these 24K gold eye masks in the fridge, then place them on your under-eye area and enjoy 20 minutes of skin boosting rejuvenation that’s designed to reduce puffiness and dark circles. For best results, use the eye masks three to four times a week and feel them brighten and smooth the area under your eyes to make it look like you got those blissful eight hours of sleep even though you just pulled an all-nighter.

30 This Magnetic Screen Door That Lets The Fresh Air In But Keeps The Pesky Bugs Out Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Amazon $22 See On Amazon Enjoy the fresh breeze wafting into your home while keeping those pesky mosquitos and other bugs out using this magnetic screen door. There’s no major or expensive installation needed — simply attach the mesh screens to your doorway using the provided thumbtacks and the 26 magnets down the center seam will automatically open and close the door as you (and your beloved pets) walk in and out. The door is made from heavy duty mesh and has reinforced edges to ensure durability for this hard-working product.

31 These Hanging Planters That Look So Chic But Are A Total Steal La Jolie Muse White Hanging Planter Basket (2-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Transform your backyard or front porch and bring in a Mediterranean vibe with these white hanging planter baskets that are a total steal for just $21 for a pair. The planters are weather-resistant so you can leave them out rain or shine, and they have a raised drainage hole to help your plants thrive and prevent root rot. Besides looking incredibly chic and way more expensive than they actually are, the planters are 30% lighter than classic ceramic pots since they’re made of recycled plastic and stone powder.

32 A Pair Of Silky-Soft Pillowcases Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give your bedroom a luxurious update and protect your hair and skin at the same time with a set of these satin pillowcases. Unlike cotton or microfiber pillowcases, the silky texture of these satin pillowcases is gentler on your face and hair. The pillowcases have an envelope closure to keep pillows in and are available in 22 colors and four sizes.

33 This Electric Wine Opener To Remove Corks Quickly & Easily CIRCLE JOY Electric Wine Opener Amazon $17 See On Amazon Never struggle opening a bottle of wine again thanks to this electric bottle opener that’s easy to use and removes corks in seconds. To use, squeeze and twist the cutter to remove the foil, then place the opener on top of the bottle, press one button, and boom — the cork is out. It’ll remove it in one piece so there are no floating cork pieces in your wine glass, and at this price it is a great addition to your happy hour or housewarming gift for every one of your friends.

34 A Copper Measuring Cup Set That’s As Beautiful As It Is Practical Cook with Color Copper Measuring Cups Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Measure all your ingredients accurately using this copper measuring cup set that has soft-touch pink silicone handles. The set includes measuring cups and spoons that nest for easy, space-saving storage but also come with removable rings so you can hang them up. The measuring tools are suited for wet as well as dry ingredients and should be hand washed to maintain the rose gold color.

35 These Floating Shelves That Have The Look Of Marble And Brass But For Way Less AMADA HOMEFURNISHING Floating Shelves (Set of 3) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Get the look of marble and brass without the high price tag thanks to these beautiful floating shelves that’ll dress up any bare corner or wall. The triangle brackets have a glossy finish that adds a touch of luxury, but they also provide additional support to make the shelves extra sturdy. Use them to hold towels and toiletries in the bathroom or hang them up in the kitchen and fill them with spices, storage canisters, or your growing mug collection.

36 A Stackable Bento Lunch Box With A Built-In Utensil Set Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container Amazon $15 See On Amazon Store and carry prepared food and snacks in this stackable bento lunch box that consists of two containers and a built-in utensil set. It is designed to hold an entrée in one container and two sides in the second container that features a handy divider. The set come with a knife, fork and a spoon, as well as a sealing strap to secure the lunch box. The containers are safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave and freezer, and they come in eight different colors, including a cute dusty pink and marble version.

37 This Travel Jewelry Organizer To Keep Your Necklace Collection From Becoming A Tangled Mess BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Keep your favorite necklaces, earrings, and bracelets safe on your next trip and store them in this travel jewelry organizer. The foldable pouch has four pockets (including clear ones) two ring rolls, four necklace clips, and an earring grid. The soft, quilted material and sleek envelope design make it into such a chic travel accessory, and the magnetic closure ensures it stays shut. The organizer is available in two sizes and nine colors and patterns.

38 A Glass Monitor Stand For A Stylish Workspace And Better Posture FITUEYES Glass Monitor Stand Amazon $17 See On Amazon Declutter your desk and raise your computer to prevent slouching and improve posture with this stylish glass monitor stand. You can adjust its height to what’s best for your eye level and store desk items such as a notepad and pens underneath it. The tempered glass will keep your desk looking light and airy, and it can hold up to a 55-pound computer monitor. To assemble the stand, just screw in the four legs and it’s ready to be used.

39 This Microfiber Hair Towel That’ll Dry Your Hair Faster & More Gently desired body Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $17 See On Amazon Feel like you’re at an upscale salon every time you use this microfiber hair towel that’ll dry your hair faster while locking in moisture and preventing frizz. It’s made from a very absorbent and breathable fabric with an elastic loop to hold it in place while you’re drying your hair. Thousands of reviewers say it’s large enough for long and thick hair while being super lightweight. The hair towel is available in pink, gray and white, and is a total steal that’ll majorly upgrade your hair-washing routine.

40 A Two-Tier Counter Shelf For Sleek Additional Storage KINGBERWI 2-Tier Counter Shelf Amazon $17 See On Amazon Maximize counter and desk space using this two-tier shelf made from stainless steel and shatterproof plastic. Create vertical storage that’s as functional as it is beautiful, and that’ll help you declutter your surfaces and stay organized. It’s easy to assemble by just snapping the shelves onto the metal construction (no tools needed) and can be fully disassembled if you need to store it or pack it for a move.

41 These Cabinet Knobs That Will Instantly Update Your Kitchen Franklin Brass Fulton Cabinet Knob (10-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Installing new cabinet knobs is one of the fastest and most inexpensive ways to update your kitchen or bathroom. Replace outdated ones with a set of these matte black knobs and you won’t believe the difference this $13 switch will make. Their smooth surface and modern finish gives them a timeless look that pairs well with any color and style of cabinets, whether they’re white shaker style or a more traditional wood finish. Screw them in with a drill or screwdriver and... hello, new kitchen.

42 A Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid To Brighten & Hydrate Your Skin Sdara Skincare Marula Oil Amazon $15 See On Amazon Brighten and rehydrate dull skin by applying this vitamin C serum that’s packed with antioxidants and made with hyaluronic acid and aloe to restore moisture and gently tone your complexion. Save on expensive facials and get this $15 serum instead — you’ll love the lightweight formula that’s designed to reduce pores and blemishes while helping your skin feel smooth. For best results, apply two to three drops of the serum onto your face and neck after prepping your skin with a microneedling roller and before using a jade or quartz roller.

43 A Wireless LED Closet Light That Has A Motion Sensor BLS LED Closet Light Amazon $20 See On Amazon Feel like you’re stepping into a fancy penthouse walk-in closet every time you go to grab your morning outfit thanks to this cheap lighting upgrade: an LED motion sensor closet light. You can either use batteries or a USB cord to power the light — no electrical wiring or installation needed. The light swivels so you can adjust the beam’s direction, and it can be installed both vertically and horizontally. The motion sensor sensitivity is also adjustable, and if the light is used 10 times a day, the average battery lifespan will be six months.

44 A Fruit Infuser Water Bottle For A Fancier Way To Stay Hydrated Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle Amazon $15 See On Amazon Stay hydrated but instead of drinking plain old water, get this fruit infuser water bottle and feel oh-so fancy sipping on chilled cucumber mint water all day long. You can fill the removable infuser with cut pieces of fruit, vegetables, and herbs, and let it soak in the water for up to three hours for maximum flavor. The bottle has a leakproof locking lid and is designed with a non-slip carry grip, which is perfect for days you’re on the go but want to keep up your water intake.