It feels like Ayo Edebiri became a red-carpet fixture almost overnight. Since her Hulu debut in 2022, The Bear actor has been on the fast track to stardom, simultaneously fine-tuning her personal style along the way.

At the 2024 Emmy’s, she wore a 3D molded leather Louis Vuitton dress. Then back in May, she donned a blossoming floral gown designed by Loewe. And more recently, she graced the cover of Vanity Fair’s June issue in a velour skirt sweatsuit from Marc Jacobs.

The latest addition to her high-fashion bingo card? A light turquoise suit from Bottega Veneta.

Ayo’s Turquoise Bottega Veneta Short Suit

For the premier of Inside Out 2 in Los Angeles on June 10, Edebiri wore a pastel-colored short suit from Bottega Veneta’s Resort 2024 collection. She finished the monochromatic look with a shirt in the same shade of blue. The trending hue has been everywhere as of late — including on fellow A-listers, like Dua Lipa at the Jacquemus runway show and Joey King on the Despicable Me 4 red carpet.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Keeping in line with the prim and proper look, Edebiri donned a pair of the brand’s black patent-leather Stretch mules. On the glam front, she traded in her signature blunt micro bob for tousled waves and minimal makeup that included a mauve lip color.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Peeking from underneath her voluminous curls, her leather hoop earrings — also by Bottega Veneta, and also pastel turquoise — were a subtle addition to the streamlined ensemble.

The Resort 2024 Look book

Designed just for Edebiri, the custom outfit was a summer adaptation of Look 60 from the fashion house’s Resort 2024 collection. The original included a pair of high-waisted trousers with a matching blazer, but the actor opted for a well-tailored shorts iteration, instead.

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

She also traded the look’s pinstriped button-up for a silky blouse in the same light turquoise shade, ad ditched the tie altogether.

With Season 4 of The Bear premiering on June 27th, Edebiri’s undoubtedly got a slew of red-carpet events in her future — which means there are plenty more high-style looks to look forward to.