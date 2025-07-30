With an array of arts performances to choose from on any given night in New York City, it’s a particular treat when you can see them all on one stage — and for the fifth year in a row, five iconic dance companies have come together to do just that.

On Tuesday night, the BAAND Together Dance Festival kicked off a five-night run with the Dance Theatre of Harlem, New York City Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, and Ballet Hispánico as part of Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City fest. Each company’s performance is curated in tandem with the other companies’ artistic directors, with highlights including “Nyman String Quartet No. 2” by Robert Garland, “After the Rain (Pas de Deux)” by Christopher Wheeldon, “Many Angels” by Lar Lubovitch, “Midnight Pas de Deux” by Susan Jaffe, and “House of Mad’moiselle” by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.

The sold-out opening night kicked off with a pre-show reception at Afro-Caribbean hotspot Tatiana, where guests including Barbara Bush and Misty Copeland gathered for cocktails and small bites. The festival, made possible by Chanel, was born in 2021 as New York City and the performing arts were emerging from the height of the pandemic — a “gesture of hope during a time of crisis,” according to a joint statement from the BAAND artistic directors.

“What started as a response to the challenges of COVID has grown into a celebration of what makes New York extraordinary — its creativity, its diversity, and its spirit,” they added. “These performances remind us that the arts are not just entertainment; they are a vital force that brings people together and lifts us all.”

The festival also reflects Chanel’s longstanding connection to the arts. Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel collaborated with many of the 20th century’s great artists and choreographers and created costumes for many productions, including Le Train Bleu, produced by the Ballets Russes and choreographed by Bronislava Nijinska, and Apollon Musagète, composed by Stravinsky with choreography by Balanchine. Karl Lagerfeld, who was also passionate about the arts, carried on her legacy, collaborating with many choreographers over the years, and the fashion house continues to be a supporter and patron of the arts around the world today.

The BAAND For Dance Festival runs through Saturday, Aug. 2. Tickets are available on a pay-what-you-wish basis, with a suggested price of $35.