This week’s episode of The Bachelor brought back a ‘90s trend that has been percolating over the past few seasons but now it's officially taking off. And if the contestants on the show have anything to say for it, this trend is going to be hitting its stride this coming Spring. That's right, it's time to get acquainted with bras worn as tops. But The Bachelor fashion approach is to style it underneath sheer layers.

One such trend-setter is Victoria, who chose a black bra underneath a long-sleeved high-neck mesh top for the latest episode of The Bachelor. The look was cool-girl casual and suitable for any date nights on your calendar. And, what’s more, with so many pretty lingerie options to choose from, you might as well show them off from time to time, right?

From mesh to lace, underwired and bralettes alike, there are tons of stylish bra tops that work for this '90s trend. And a great way to start off the bra-as-a-top trends is with a sheer top. Mesh, chiffon, lace, you name it. The world is your oyster with this pairing.

Ahead, find some pretty bras and bralettes you’re going to want to add to your collection ASAP.

ABC

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.