This Tuesday night was the finale of The Bachelorette, which concluded with its second — yes second— girl-in-charge this season, Tayshia Adams. On the finale episode, Zac Clark proposed, and he is reportedly taking her with him to New York City. For Bachelorette Tayshia Adams' engagement ring, the show's long-time jewelry guru, Neil Lane, designed a 3.25 carat diamond ring. Lane said that it was a “very classic, very 1920s, vintage and high-style.”

The engagement ring features an emerald-cut center stone, set in platinum, surrounded by a halo of 27 round-cut diamonds and a band set with 67 additional round-cut diamonds.

It's an engagement ring style that is currently very on-trend with the diamond-set band and halo-set center stone. What sets it apart, however, is the shape of the diamond itself. Instead of an oval or circle, which is typical of a halo setting, the elegant lines of the emerald cut makes it much cleaner and more modern.

If you’re on the hunt for your own something sparkly, check out some similar ring styles below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.