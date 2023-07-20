If you’ve spent the summer so far scrolling on your phone and sitting in front of the computer, it’s probably time for a detox. Take a break, get some fresh air, and maybe read a juicy page-turner. Looking for something spicy, something filled with deceit, complicated relationships, and the oh-so-dramatic lives of the rich? Bad Summer People, the debut novel of BDG Chief Content officer Emma Rosenblum, might be just the book for you.

And now, not only can you pick up a copy of the buzzy new novel, you can also shop a cozy sweatshirt to match. Bad Summer People has teamed up with Lingua Franca, the NYC-based luxury custom sweater brand, to make a super snuggly, super on-theme design so you can literally cuddle up with your new beach read on those cool summer nights.

Sustainably sourced and 100% cotton (read: biodegradable), the $135 sweatshirt comes in a creamy hue with red embroidery that reads “bad summer person.” The lightweight feel makes it an easy throw-on for breezy summer evenings by the water.

“Everyone at Lingua Franca was thrilled when Emma posted a photo of her custom ‘bad summer person’ sweatshirt to celebrate her debut novel, Bad Summer People,” a Lingua Franca representative told Bustle. “We immediately knew we had to collaborate when we saw the enthusiastic reaction from her followers!”

The cozy sweater will make you feel just as luxurious as the residents of Salcombe, detailed in Rosenblum’s novel, whose seemingly perfect lives get upended after a murder — along with a potpourri of infidelity and lies sprinkled in along the way.