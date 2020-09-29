Balmain is opening a new store, and celebrating with the release of two handbags and a foray into the candle business. Balmain's Madison Avenue store pays tribute to the first American boutique Pierre Balmain opened in 1970, through both the decor and the designs accompanying the launch.

The limited-edition candle — created in collaboration with luxury Parisian candlemaker Cire Trudo — mimics the house's mariniere print in its signature black and gold colors. The two BBuzz handbags are also a nod to decades past, inspired by '70s airmail envelopes and featuring vintage NYC-inspired stamps.

The store itself is also a tribute to New York City. “I love New York and I’m fascinated by the city’s one-of-a-kind style and flair,” Olivier Rousteing said, explaining the inspiration behind his new boutique. “I worked with the AMV team to ensure that our new space reflected the true spirit of New York. Our aim was to create a space that was as open and impressive as a New York loft — and as eye-catching as a New York gallery.”

The Balmain x Trudon candle will be available in two sizes (Classic (270g) and La Grande Bougie (2,8kg)) at Balmain’s Saint Honoré and Madison Avenue flagships. The new boutique is located on 650 Madison Avenue at 59th Street.

Tom Sibley

Balmain