Basics That Look & Feel So Good, Tons Of Reviewers Wear Them Almost Every Day

Let me be the first to let you in on a little secret: Amazon isn’t just for buying books, tech products, or bulk packs of toothpaste, it’s actually an amazing place to find on-trend clothing ranging from chic biker shorts to jumpsuits as well as wardrobe staples that you’ll find yourself wearing over and over again.

Plus, can we talk about how loyal Amazon customers are when it comes to leaving reviews? You can always count on people who have purchased the Amazon items you’re browsing to give you the real and honest low down.

Even though I’m obsessed with Amazon Fashion and all of the cute and quality pieces it has to offer at incredibly low prices, I’m even more obsessed with reading all of the amazing reviews for the styles I’m interested in. For example, this white tank I love has over 12,000 five-star reviews, and these seamless thongs are must-haves according to 27,000-plus people.

With this in mind, I made a list of the 40 best basic clothing items you can get from Amazon right now, all cheap, cute, and comfy, each of them with rave reviews that will instantly make you add a few to your closet.

1 The Classic Cotton Leggings That You’ll Throw On Every Single Day Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging Amazon $10 See On Amazon Everyone needs a trusty pair of black or gray leggings — they’re the most versatile bottoms in the book. These soft cotton leggings are the perfect stretchy pair to throw on when you want to lounge around your house all day and watch TV or head out to meet friends for lunch, and reviewers find these affordable leggings to be incredibly durable. One reviewer’s take: “I don’t usually write reviews but these leggings deserve some time out of my day. These fit true to size with a good stretch, and I have a few pairs that I wear nearly everyday. Despite constant wear and long walks in these leggings, I have yet to have a pair get a hole. I used to get the Old Navy black yoga leggings but after a while they get holes in the inner thighs - NOT THESE!” Available sizes: 1X – 5X

Available colors: 2

2 A Basic Crewneck Sweatshirt That Is Casual Comfort Defined Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt Amazon $11 See On Amazon This crewneck adds a sophisticated touch to a traditional baggy sweatshirt with its simple colorways and classic fit. It’s also incredibly soft and looks cozy paired with your favorite sweats or leggings, or even with a pair of jeans and sneakers for a more put-together look. One reviewer’s take: “Worth the buy especially for the price! I already ordered another one!” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 11

3 An Adjustable Crossbody That Holds Everything You Need (And Then Some) FashionPuzzle Crossbody Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re on the hunt for an everyday bag that actually holds all of your stuff, look no further than this chic crossbody. It’s a small bag (just 8 1/2 inches long), yet it still has a giant compartment that can keep everything from your wallet to your cell phone and two exterior pockets. There’s an adjustable strap that lets you make the bag the exact length you want, and the striped lining makes it easy to find what you need. One reviewer’s take: “Not only was it the perfect size but it even has two zippered pouches on either side of it on the outside. It's good quality and made of soft faux leather. It has plenty of room for everything I need to carry but it definitely small enough that it's not a hinderance to take anywhere.” Available colors: 30

4 This Comfortable Bralette That’ll Make You Ditch Wired Bras For Good Calvin Klein Wirefree Triangle Bralette Amazon $30 See On Amazon The general consensus for many bra-wearers is that they can be constraining and uncomfortable, even if they are necessary. This Calvin Klein bralette, however, gives you the support of a regular bra without any discomfort, due to the wireless and smooth microfiber design. It’ll also give you a super smooth look under any top, so you won’t have to worry about bulky straps or hook-and-eye closures. One reviewer’s take: “These bras are SO comfortable. The fabric is pleasantly soft, but stretchy enough to enable the bra to be put on/taken off without feeling you’re gonna pull your shoulder out of socket. The cups are removable and shaped like a tear instead of a circle.” Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 20

5 These Bootcut Levi’s That Reviewers Are Loyal To Levi's Classic Bootcut Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon Could you get any more classic than these bootcut denim Levi’s? I don’t think so. This cult-favorite brand is famous for its quality and numerous styles that can work on almost everybody, and quintessential cuts like this bootcut pair are ideal for wearing with, well, boots! One reviewer’s take: “I really love the cut, the subtle ‘wear,’ the color and the non-skinny pants-ness of [these jeans]!” Available sizes: 27 Regular – 44 Long

Available colors: 20

6 An Everyday Racerback Tank With A Lot Of Stretch VICHYIE Sleeveless Cami Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon It’s no secret that a sleeveless tank goes with everything — I wear them at least five times a week in the summertime. Because they’re such a staple in your closet, make sure you have a good one, like this racerback, which comes in classic white as well as 15 other colors. This top has over 12,000 five-star ratings for a reason: it’s breathable, stretchy, and the perfect casual top for warm-weather dressing or cold-weather layering. One reviewer’s take: “The feel is gorgeous. They are so versatile! They can be layered with each other or under anything. Vibrant enough to be worn alone.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 16

7 A Cozy Beanie That You Can Wear Slouched Or Cuffed FURTALK Beanie Hat Amazon $12 See On Amazon Make sure you’re prepared for any cold weather that may come your way with this cozy, cute beanie that comes in so many different colors. This universal fit beanie is made from incredibly soft knit material that will keep your noggin warm and looking stylish, and the fabric is flexible enough that you can wear it as a slouchie beanie, cuffed beanie, or fisherman beanie. One reviewer’s take: “Substantial knit but neither too bulky nor too thin....just right. Very soft and comfortable to wear. It's stretchy and does not squeeze the head. Terrific item.” Available colors: 16

8 A Puffer Jacket That You Can Fold Into A Drawstring Sack Amazon Essentials Packable Puffer Jacket Amazon $44 See On Amazon While puffer jackets are cute, they can be a pain to store away due to their, well, puffiness. This puffer jacket actually solves that problem by making it “packable,” or able to fold up into a convenient drawstring sack, which makes it ideal for traveling or days when the weather is a little chaotic. Yes, this thin jacket is also waterproof, has super warm filling, and comes in tons of great colors. What more could you want? One reviewer’s take: “I took it on a road trip through AZ in April was great in the chilly days while hiking in the morning and did well in drizzle rain. Kept me nice and warm and dry even with wind in an open air jeep,” they wrote. Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 20

9 A Cable Knit Sweater That’s Light Enough To Wear In The Spring Amazon Essentials Cable Crewneck Sweater Amazon $23 See On Amazon A cozy cable knit sweater is a classic for a reason, but there’s no need to store this away come spring, this version is actually lightweight enough to wear even when the weather gets a little warmer. Beyond its versatility, this top is incredibly soft and machine washable for easy cleaning. One reviewer’s take: “Most sweaters are just too heavy, but this one not. It’s great for layering on cold days, or by itself on not-so-cold days.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 21

10 These Stretchy, Fan Favorite Bike Shorts That Have Pockets BALEAF High Waist Workout Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon I’m obsessed with wearing bike shorts when the weather’s warm, and these shorts have it all. They’re perfectly high waisted and add just the right amount of compression, plus the 8-inch inseam makes them a comfortable enough length to wear as pants when you’re out and about. With almost 50,000 five-star ratings, you know these shorts are the real deal. One reviewer’s take: “Can't believe how many manufacturers are ignoring active women who need a spot for their phones! So happy to discover Baleaf. The pocket fit my iPhone 7 in its case and held it firmly against my upper outer thigh so there wasn't bouncing around and I didn't get chaffed. There was also a hidden pocket at the waist that could actually hold a key with fob, not just a single key. Again, HOORAY and why don't more makers of activewear think of this?” Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

11 A Crisp Button Up Shirt That You Can Dress Up Or Down Amazon Essentials Long Sleeve Poplin Shirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon A button-down shirt is the perfect piece to dress up or down — pair it with slacks and a blazer for the office or with jeans and casual sneakers to head to the grocery store or to see friends. It’s the definition of a basic that really should be called an essential. This quality poplin blazer is lightweight and comfortable, and Amazon reviewers love the “boyfriend”-style fit. One reviewer’s take: “It's hard to find a button down that isn't thin and cheaply made, at an affordable price.This one hits the mark. Great quality. Holds its structure and isn’t thin.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 13

12 A Pack Of Breathable Thongs That Are Truly Seamless VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Prevent annoying panty lines from showing under your leggings with this pack of five seamless thongs. These are a bona fide best seller on Amazon, with over 27,000 five-star reviews. Why? They’re comfortable, seamless, breathable, and move with your body, and reviewers rave that these are better than pricier, name brand panties. One reviewer’s take: “I hope they never stop making these because I only plan on buying these for the rest of my life! It feels like I’m not wearing panties. Not only are they seamless, but they’re SO comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 8

13 A Sleek Turtleneck Bodysuit That Comes In Tons Of Great Patterns & Colors MANGOPOP Turtle Neck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon Nothing says “sleek and sophisticated” like this turtleneck bodysuit that comes in dozens of different colors and patterns. This bodysuit is a great layering piece and looks even better on its own tucked into a classic pair of denim or leather pants. It’s made from a soft and stretchy material and has a snap closure that makes removal super easy. One reviewer’s take: “This is so soft and so comfortable. It’s the first bodysuit I’ve bought and I don’t know why I haven’t purchased these sooner, it’s amazing. I was worried about the snaps being uncomfortable, but you don’t even know they’re there. I also worried for the price if it might be see-through but it’s not at all.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 29

14 The Perfect Casual Tee With Soft & Stretchy Fabric ALLEGRACE Plus Size Long Sleeve Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a basic long sleeve tee, and this one is this soft and stretchy, making it incredibly comfy. A special long tapered hem adds an attractive shift in the shirt’s proportions, and a casual pocket also makes this top stand out from the crowd with a bit of visual interest. One reviewer’s take: “I have this shirt in three colors! After ordering the first shirt and loving the soft stretchy material I decided to buy it in more colors. The material is like butter, and the fit is so flattering.” Available sizes: 1X – 4X

Available colors: 11

15 This Sherpa Coat That Makes You Feel Like A Chic Teddy Bear PRETTYGARDEN Oversized Faux Shaggy Coat Amazon $40 See On Amazon Keep yourself cozy no matter the weather with this oversized fuzzy coat. This coat is the ultimate teddy coat, as it’s made entirely of soft sherpa fabric, and it can keep you feeling warm and looking chic no matter the outfit underneath. It’s available in tons of colors too, including classics like brown and black as well as playful shades of pink and blue. One reviewer’s take: “This jacket feels like what I imagine cuddling unicorns is like. Heaven.” Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

16 These Ultra-Comfy Pants That You Can Wear To The Office Rekucci Bootcut Pant Amazon $36 See On Amazon Everyone needs a good pair of formal, yet comfy, pants in their life. If you’re in the market for a pair like these, look no further than these bootcut pants. These pull-on pants have the look of traditional slacks but the feel and stretch of your favorite yoga pants, and the timeless bootcut means these bottoms will look absolutely fabulous with a high pair of heels or boots. One reviewer’s take: “These pants are AMAZING. Absolutely no regrets. They really look just like slacks, only ridiculously comfortable and possibly even sturdier.” Available sizes: 0 – 20 (Tall/Regular/Short)

Available styles: 50

17 An Off-The-Shoulder Sweater That’s So Trendy Adreamly Off Shoulder Waffle Knit Sweater Amazon $17 See On Amazon A perfect casual top that you can wear by itself or layer on top of any basic tee or tank, this waffle knit sweater is a must-have for your transitional weather wardrobe. It has a fun off-the-shoulder design and loose, cozy sleeves with ribbed, cuffed wrists that make this piece an effortless way to look cute. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 24

18 These Heeled Booties That Are As Comfortable As Crocs DREAM PAIRS High Heel Ankle Bootie Amazon $44 See On Amazon Not only do these booties go with everything in your closet due to the neutral colors available, but the chunky heel gives you three extra inches as well, a just right height for a little boost while still remaining comfortable. These durable, Chelsea-style boots will surely get you through all of your late nights out without aching feet the next day. One reviewer’s take: “I have been trying to branch out in the type of shoes I wear outside of Crocs and Birkenstocks. I wanted something that could be a little dressed up for work but is still just as comfortable as those types of shoes. Well these boots did not disappoint. They are make even just leggings and a sweater look so much more put together while feeling like you are walking on a cloud. If you are like me and feel like a newborn Bambi when wearing almost anything with heels, these are the boots for you.” Available sizes: 5 – 11

Available colors: 7

19 A Long, Open Front Cardigan That You Can Truly Pair Over Any Top GRACE KARIN Open Front Cardigan Amazon $32 See On Amazon An open cardigan is the perfect add-on to any outfit, casual or formal, and the long length of this particular sweater adds a touch of drama to your look. This cute and comfy cardi is made from super soft material that will keep you cozy whether you’re in the comfort of your own home or out and about, and it even has two giant front pockets for keeping extra cozy. One reviewer’s take: “This cardigan is so soft and cozy! It is perfect for wearing in my classroom or in the fall when it’s not too cold. It’s the perfect thickness, I thought it would be thinner but I like that it’s not. It’s warm but not overly warm.” Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

20 The Luxe Satin PJs That You Won’t Want To Take Off SWOMOG Satin Pajamas Set (2-Piece) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This pair of satin pajamas look and feel luxurious, but they’re super affordable and accessible. Available in more colors and patterns than I can even count, this sleepwear set comes with a pair of long satin pants and a long sleeve button up top that feel silky smooth and let your skin actually breathe throughout the night while you sleep, keeping you cool and cute. One reviewer’s take: “The most comfy thing I have put on my body, ugh. The fabric is very soft and comfortable. I’ll probably buy more of these. And finally having some matching PJs instead of a random T-shirt makes me feel like my life is very together.” Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available colors: 100+

21 The Perfect Everyday Dress That Is So Soft To The Touch Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon A tank swing dress is a warm weather essential for those want the comfort of a T-shirt with the cute look of a dress. With a basic scoop neckline and flowy fit, this sundress is easy to wear and can paired with any accessories to create an effortlessly chic ‘fit. One reviewer’s take: “Easy swing dress. Looks great with or without a belt, under a jacket. Easy to mix and match and at this price why not?” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 18

22 This Dependable Jean Jacket That’s Has A Touch Of Stretch To It Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket Amazon $37 See On Amazon Sometimes it can be a struggle to find the right jacket to wear when it’s not too cold and not too hot yet. This denim jacket can help keep you warm on those breezier spring and summer days, and quite literally goes with everything in your closet. In addition to classic dark denim washes, this jacket comes in fun hues like cherry red, olive, and aqua. One reviewer’s take: “This jacket has spandex or something in it! Not only does it fit my bust line but it curves in towards my waist beneath it. It is PERFECT and the material is a soft, thinner denim, but not thin like a shirt, it’s thick enough to function as a jacket and still keep you warm but soft and thin enough that is shapes to you and hugs your body... think, your favorite pair of jeans. That is how this jacket feels!” Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 10

23 An Asymmetrical Sweater That Lets You Stay Cozy While Looking Chic ANRABESS Turtleneck Pullover Sweater Amazon $36 See On Amazon Sick of all your super basic turtlenecks but want another sweater? Look no further than this turtleneck with a fun and trendy asymmetrical hem. This loose-fitting sweater works with leggings, skirts, jeans — however you choose to style it is up to you, but you’ll look like cozy comfort regardless. With over 15,000 five-star ratings, you know adding this piece to your wardrobe is totally worth it. One reviewer’s take: “Love this sweater its so comfy. Comfier than cashmere even!” Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 34

24 These Fabulous Flared Pants That Are Buttery Soft SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon These high-waisted lounge pants are so soft, you’ll never want to take them off, and a bit of spandex in the fabric means they have just the right amount of give for comfort and style. They have a super high waist and ultra-smooth legs that couldn’t be easier to wear. One reviewer’s take: “These are literally the perfect pair of pants. They’re ridiculously soft, thick and not see-through, so freaking comfortable (you feel like you’re wearing nothing), perfect length, fits like a glove (not too tight, not too loose) and sits in the perfect spot above the hips. You can also dress them up for work with heels and a business shirt, dress them casual with literally any shirt or pair of shoes (sandals, boots, heels, etc.), or dress them down with a sweatshirt or T-shirt and tennis shoes. You can even work out in them if want to.” Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 16

25 These Chunky Gold Hoops That Make Any Outfit A Little More Glam PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Chunky Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon I’m such a big fan of these chunky gold hoops that I find a way to incorporate them into any and all of my outfits — and 99% of the time, I succeed. These 14K gold plated hoops are thick yet lightweight, and they’re hypoallergenic, too, so even those with sensitive ears can sport these cute accessories. One reviewer’s take: “My number one fav hoops! I wear these everyday!!!! Perfect for dressing up or down. Super comfy and not heavy at all. So shinny and fashionable.” Available sizes: 20.0 mm – 50.0 mm

Available colors: 3

26 These Drawstring Joggers With Over 59,000 Five-Star Reviews Leggings Depot Sweatpants Amazon $15 See On Amazon These jogger pants are a perfect addition to your loungewear rotation especially if you work from home. They have a super stretchy waistband with an adjustable drawstring, so you can cinch them for comfort or a touch of ‘90s-inspired style. These sweatpants also have functional features for the gym like legs that wick moisture and a secret waistband pocket that can hold your keys, cards, or cash. Available sizes: Small – 3X

Available styles: 100+

27 A 3-Pack Of Tagless Bralettes Made From Super Soft Cotton Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon This three-pack contains the perfect everyday bralettes if you’re looking for zero pads, zero wires, and minimal support. From trusty brand of comfort Fruit of the Loom, you can count on these bras to make you feel supported and comfortable all day long. They even have tag-free labels so you won’t have to deal with any annoying itchiness, making these great for lazy days. One reviewer’s take: “Best easy-going, low-maintenance everyday bra ever. I have been wearing this brand and this style most of my adult life and will not change! Most other over-the-head, low-impact bras have wider bands that go around the chest (under the breast), and those tend to roll up or get smooshed into uncomfortable rolls. Not this bra. Perfect in every way. I wear it for a regular day bra, to yoga classes, to my job. Everywhere.” Available sizes: 32 – 44

Available styles: 31

28 These Elegant Earrings That Sparkle Just Like Expensive Diamonds Amazon Collection Platinum Plated Zirconia Stud Earrings Amazon $15 See On Amazon These stunning platinum plated zirconia studs are the best affordable option for diamond lovers that love the sparkle but don’t want to break the bank. The classic square cut of these earrings makes them an easy option for everyday wear, and the butterfly backing is a comfortable option for those with pierced ears. One reviewer’s take: “I have to say I’m shocked at how great they look, how they haven’t bothered my ears at all, and they haven’t tarnished or lost shine and it’s been about a month.” Available sizes: 1 cttw – 5 cttw

29 A Cute Jumpsuit That You Can Accessorize To Your Heart’s Content PRETTYGARDEN Drawstring Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon Jumpsuits are the perfect articles of clothing to keep around for those days where you want to look cute but you don’t have the motivation to put together an entire outfit. This drawstring jumpsuit is comfy, fashionable, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Plus, with the apparel figured out, you can spend way more time finding amazing accessories to pair with it. One reviewer’s take: “This jumpsuit is fantastic. It is full length, ankles have nice elastic, can be rolled or pulled up. The top part has a lovely modest V neck and tie waist. There is some elastic there as well to keep it more banded. It has a slight stretch throughout that gives it a nice shape. It is definitely not clingy or see through at all and can be dressed up or down.” Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 17

30 These Simple Cotton Crew Socks That You Can Wear With Any Shoe FGZ Thin Cotton Socks (5-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re like me and you haven’t replaced the socks in your dresser since before college, this is your sign to bring these classic crew socks to your drawers. These are an essential everyday sock, given their thin, soft cotton material and ability to work with any shoe in your possession, even boots. One reviewer’s take: “These socks are true to size, to softness, to colors. Most impressive are the seams; almost undetectable. I have very delicate feet and depend on their comfort to take me on long walks. I cannot afford having socks bunching up, or being too tight or too rough or too hot. These socks are impressive. They are functional and very chic.” Available sizes: 6-9 – 9-11

Available styles: 9

31 A Flannel Shirt That Couldn’t Be Cozier IN'VOLAND Plus Size Flannel Plaid Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon It seems like flannel shirts are always in style, so why not stock up on some new styles for an easy wardrobe refresh? This flannel shirt comes in 36 different patterns, and is so effortlessly cabin-chic. Despite its coziness, this piece is super lightweight, so you can even throw it on in warmer months. Available sizes: 16 Plus – 28 Plus

Available styles: 36

32 This Pack Of Crewneck Tees That Are The Backbone Of Any Wardrobe Amazon Essentials Crewneck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Even if you already have a ton of basic tees in your closet it never hurts to add a few more crewneck T-shirts into the mix. These are made from a super lightweight jersey cotton blend that couldn’t be more comfortable, and they’re not too tight to your body. Buy them in every color and pattern for a complete collection of basic, amazing tees. One reviewer’s take: “These shirts are AWESOME. Super soft comfortable fabric that is thick enough you can wear over light colored bra without it showing. Great length and just tailored enough to not fit as baggy as a dude's shirt. I have been on the hunt for a flattering decent basic T-shirt & I finally found it!” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 42

33 An Easy-To-Wear T-Shirt Dress That’s Made From 100% Cotton Daily Ritual Cotton Roll-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you ever wished you could just live in your favorite tee and nothing else, well, now you can with this 100% cotton T-shirt dress. With a flowy fit that’s casual yet street style chic, this dress pairs perfectly with sandals or sneakers, making it the perfect thing to throw on when you want to look cool without putting forth any effort. One reviewer’s take: “This is a cute little T-shirt dress to throw on with sandals or tennis shoes. Jazz it up with a necklace and hoop earrings for lunch with the girls or the hubby. Throw a denim jacket over it as the weather cools. It is loose but not baggy.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 17

34 These Lightweight Sneakers Made With Cushy Cloudfoam adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon $55 See On Amazon Tennis shoes can be both expensive and tricky to shop for, but these adidas Cloudfoam sneakers have a soft, supporting cushioning and a lightweight feel that runners and casual walkers alike will love. With the signature adidas stripes, you can’t go wrong with this pair of sneaks — the 55,000 five-star reviews prove it. One reviewer’s take: “Comfiest shoes I have ever owned and I get so many compliments and questions about them. Great sneaker! Good for running around.” Available sizes: 5 – 12

Available colors: 45

35 The Cotton Tank That Has A Built-In Bra Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon This cotton cami from beloved comfort brand Hanes is the perfect basic to keep in your closet, whether you need something to chill in, run errands in, layer with, sleep in, or work out in. It’s made from incredibly soft cotton and stretchy spandex, and even comes equipped with a built-in shelf bra, so you can wear it all on its own. One reviewer’s take: “I love these camis with built in shelf bra! They are comfortable and cute!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

36 A Turtleneck Dress That Will Keep You Warm & Looking Chic Rocorose Turtleneck Long Sleeve Knit Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon This turtleneck sweater dress is so elegant and soft, you’re going to want to wear to any and every event. With a bodycon, ribbed design and a midi cut, this dress will keep you comfortable and looking like a total baddie to whatever you wear it to. One reviewer’s take: “This dress is both comfortable and flattering. The neck is long enough to wear upright like in the picture or fold down in half. Sleeves go just past my wrists. It has incredible stretch and maintains shape after multiple try-ons. It is fitting but does not feel tight. Endless possibilities with accessories, jackets or sweaters.” Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

Available styles: 26

37 This Cropped Longsleeve That’s The Definition Of “Elevated Basic” Verdusa Long Sleeve Crop Top Amazon $14 See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but I need more elevated basics like this cropped long sleeve top in my life. It looks amazing on its own with jeans or shorts, or layered with a chic jacket over it. It can work with basically anything in your closet and make you look modern and cool. One reviewer’s take: “Love the slight boxy shoulder area, thin but sturdy silk material. Perfect croptop. Stays in place!” Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

Available colors: 20

38 These Classic Straight Leg Jeans That You’ll Want Multiples Of Lee Plus Size Straight Leg Jean Amazon $20 See On Amazon More jeans is always a good idea, which is why you need this straight leg pair, ASAP. These jeans have a relaxed fit that is incredibly comfortable yet flattering. You can even buy this style in in regular, petite, and long fits so that you can make sure this pair will truly fit to your exact body, which is a must when buying jeans. One reviewer’s take: “I love them, they look great and fit great. Just enough stretch to be comfortable but not baggy. I highly recommend.” Available sizes: 18 — 30 (Regular, Petite, Long)

Available colors: 13

39 This Chic Backpack That’s Perfect For Toting With You On-The-Go CHERUTY Backpack Purse Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re not a purse person, I understand. Sometimes it’s nice to have everything on your back and out of your hands. This vegan leather backpack is the perfect bag for those who don’t want to carry around a shoulder bag but hate the look of traditional school bags — it’s super chic, comes in 25 gorgeous colors that go with everything, and is roomy with tons of compartments to hold all of your daily essentials. One reviewer’s take: “It’s such a cute & efficient backpack. Looks little but has a lot of room inside. This is probably one of the best purchases I’ve made on Amazon.” Available sizes: Medium – Large

Available colors: 25