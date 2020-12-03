Bath & Body Works' 3-Wick Candles Are Under $10 — But Only For 3 Days

Grab your credit card, three-wick lovers: The most wonderful day of the year is back, and it's not Christmas. It's time for the epic Bath & Body Works' Candle Day Sale, which is an annual event shoppers won't want to miss.

The once-a-year sale is back for another go, and it's expanded to last for three full days of candle deals. Starting Dec. 4 and going through Dec. 6, shoppers can score the Bath & Body Works' legendary three-wick candles for just $9.95 (yep, that's less than two Frappuccinos). That's the lowest price they're being sold for all year, BTW. If you're doing your shopping online, you'll only get the deals on Friday, Dec. 4 on the brand's website. But for those who head to the stores, you get to take advantage of major candle savings all weekend long. Some locations are opening as early as 6 a.m. for serious shoppers — check the website to find out if your nearest store is one of them.

You can choose from over 120 signature Bath & Body Works candle scents, including festive favorites like Fresh Balsam and Winter, as well as the brand's new boozy range, which features fragrances like Champagne Toast and Spiced Apple Toddy.

If you're a Bath & Body Works candle devotee, mark your calendar for Dec. 4 and make some room on your coffee table for more scented goodness.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.