Bath & Body Works Just Dropped Their Fall Candles — & There's Still More To Come

No, it's not time for the annual Candle Day Sale, but Bath & Body Works' fall candles and scents have arrived. (That's almost as good, right?) The purveyor of shower gels, lotions, and home fragrances just launched its lineup of autumnal-themed goods, and those who can never get enough pumpkin in their lives are going to be stoked.

In the brand's fall collection, scent-lovers will find a new lineup of B&BW's iconic three-wick candles, as well as new single wicks, scent bulbs, and plug-ins. The fragrances themselves range from sweet smells like Blueberry Maple Pancakes and Vanilla Pumpkin Marshmallow to woodsy, muskier options like longtime favorites Flannel and Sweater Weather. Many of the wallflower scents, like Pumpkin Apple, match those of the new candles. The brand also added scents unique to the fragrance refills, like Laundry Day. The plug-ins, which have brand-new designs, include options like Fall Florals and Succulents & Gems.

According to the site, though, this isn't all that's coming. The products, available now, are just a preview of the entire collection — so if you don't see your favorite scent from last year on the list or were hoping for another specific type of fragrance, expect more to come. Until more options drop, though, you can still snag Bath & Body Works' other fall pieces early to get you in the autumnal spirit.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.