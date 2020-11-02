The holidays are coming right up, and so are Bath & Body Works' festive offerings. The purveyor of candles, soaps, and lotions just dropped its holiday collection, which is available online and in stores now and includes no shortage of glitter, gifts, and fragrances to choose from.

For the 2020 holiday season, the retailer is introducing new scents and bringing back fan favorites in its body care division. This year's signature holiday fragrance is a new creation called You're The One — a blend of rose, strawberry, and winter woods that'll be available in nearly every product the brand makes.

If you don't want to try something new, Bath & Body Works is bringing back old standbys like Vanilla Bean Noel, Twisted Peppermint, and Winter Candy Apple in shower gels and body lotions, as well as in fun, new products like moldable soaps.

And, of course, there are candles aplenty. Bath & Body Works is known for its three-wicks, and for those looking to fill their home with holiday-themed aromas, the brand has introduced new scents and is bringing back its yearly options. You can try a new one, like Frosted Coconut Snowball, Eucalyptus Snowfall, or Caramel Drizzle, or stick to standbys like Fresh Balsam, Winter, or Sparkling Icicles.