Beauty Experts Say These Cheap Things On Amazon Are Pure Genius

If you’ve been blending your makeup with harsh brushes or oily fingers, these makeup sponges could be a gentler alternative. They come recommended by celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli, who calls them “so, so soft on the skin.” He elaborates that “they have multiple angles which are great for blending and contouring — and they are affordable. The pricing and quality of these are really important for me because I go through sponges very quickly on clients - so I'm constantly replacing them.” Plus, their anti-microbial qualities keep germs from spreading, which is critical when you’re dealing with products that touch your skin.