Shopping
Beauty Experts Say You Should Never Do These Things To Your Hair Or Makeup — & Here's What To Do Instead
The dos and don’ts of beauty.
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Getting ready for the day (or night!) can be overwhelming — and finding a beauty routine that works best for you takes time. Between new skin-care products, hair-washing schedules, makeup tricks, and more, there’s always something to learn. If you’re currently in the process of discovering the dos and don’ts of beauty, this list can help.
Here, you’ll find a handful of experts who were more than happy to share their favorite tips and tricks when it comes to styling your hair and makeup. From sleeping on satin pillowcases to applying foundation in a downward motion, there’s a little piece of advice in here for everybody.