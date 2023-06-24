Beauty Experts Swear By These Cheap Tricks To Make You Look Better & Save You Money

It’s easy to feel like the best beauty, skin care, and hair care products cost a ton of money, but truthfully that’s simply not the case. In fact, there are plenty of professional-approved (and celebrity-favorite) beauty tips out there that can have you looking fabulous in a matter of seconds. The best part? They don’t cost a lot and can actually save you money in the longrun.

If you’re interested in looking your absolute best but don’t want to drop tons of cash while doing so, here are some cheap tricks that beauty experts swear by to make you look better and save you money.

1 Using Mini Silicone Spatulas To Get Out Every Last Bit Of Makeup Boao Silicone Spatula (9 Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Having trouble getting that last drop of foundation or moisturizer out? This mini spatula kit, which comes in packs of nine, is made just for this. “These spatulas are wonderful for getting every last drop of your makeup or skincare products,” says Omayma Ramzy, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Omayma Skin. Each tool features a double-sided arch design that helps get into every corner and crevice of moisturizer bottles, lip gloss containers, and more — saving you money (and frustration) in the long run. It’s safe to say that these are total game-changers. Available colors: 3

2 Exfoliating Your Skin With Compressed Sponges GAINWELL Compressed Facial Sponges (50 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With over 16,000 perfect five-star ratings, these compressed facial sponges deserve a permanent spot in your makeup bag. “These sponges are a GAME changer if you have breakout-prone skin,” says Ramzy. “Using these sponges is a fantastic way to slough away dead skin in a non-abrasive way.” Sold in packs of 50, these eco-friendly sponges are great for deep cleansing, exfoliating, and removing makeup and facial masks. They are also perfect for packing on trips as they are much smaller when dry. Available colors: 3

3 Getting A Powder Puff You Can Travel With Ocim Triangle Powder Puffs (4-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Ramzy also recommends these powder puffs, which she says can be “loaded up with your fave powder and put in the tiniest of purses.” These powder puffs, made from high-quality velour and sponge, are a must-have for setting makeup. They’re ideal for wet and dry makeup use and are easy to clean and reuse. Even better? They come with their own plastic carrying case, so you can throw them in your handbag without worrying about them getting dirty. Available colors: 12

Available pack sizes: 4 Pack — 8 Pack

4 Blending In Your Makeup With These Mini Fingertip Makeup Sponges RUBIXIAN Mini Makeup Sponge Amazon $7 See On Amazon These mini makeup sponges that you can attach right to your fingertips are pretty ingenious. Constructed for both liquid and powder makeup, Ramzy mentions that these are “fantastic” for blending around the face’s most delicate areas. “Think under the eyes, around the nose, and any fine lines,” Ramzy says. Available colors: 2

5 Investing In A Good Makeup Brush Set BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set (18 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Ramzy shares that if you often struggle with detailed eye or makeup looks, you may not have the right brushes. “Start by getting a basic set to cover your bases,” she says. If your beauty drawer lacks well-made brushes to make all your looks come to life, consider adding this 18-piece brush set to your cart ASAP. These highly-rated brushes made from silky nylon, alloy, and wood are perfect for applying highlighter, concealer, foundation, and more. Available colors: 3

6 Contouring Your Face With These Easy-To-Use Patches SKEDERM Lifting Patch Amazon $17 See On Amazon These lifting patches, which are hypoallergenic, can help your face look so much more contoured in a flash. “Got a big event and want to look extra snatched? Wear one of these the night before!” recommends Ramzy. These patches are made with a blend of peptides and require just 30 minutes of wear to make your face feel much smoother and lifted. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 1

7 Washing Your Face With Disposable Towels To Prevent Breakouts Clean Skin Club Clean Towels (100-Count) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you frequently have acne or get blemishes, you might want to pick up these disposable face towels. “So much bacteria harbor in our hand towels, and using these really keeps your skin clean,” says Ramzy. Sold in packs of 100, these handy towels are 100% biobased and aren’t made with scents or chemicals. Whether you use these towels to dry your face or clean your makeup brushes, they quickly get the job done. Available pack sizes: 50 Count — 300 Count

8 Blotting Off Excess Oil With These Nifty Sheets Beauty Kate Clean & Clear Oil-Absorbing Sheets (5-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Recommended by Ramzy, blotting papers are great for calming down ultra-oily skin. “I always opt for a blotting paper first and then powder to keep the makeup feeling natural and effortless without feeling heavy,” she says. Sold in packs of five, these blotting sheets can help remove excess oil and oily shine on the face in a matter of seconds. Be sure to have these on hand during big events or pack them in your carry-on luggage when traveling. Available colors: 3

Available pack sizes: 50 Count (Pack of 3) — 11 Count (Pack of 1)

9 Using A Stencil To Apply Eye Makeup Vertex Eyeliner Stencil Amazon $5 See On Amazon Applying eyeliner can sometimes feel like an uphill battle and getting each eye’s liner to match requires much effort. Thankfully, there’s something out there that can help with this. “This eyeliner stencil is fantastic if you struggle with getting your liner sharp and snatched,” says Ramzy. All you have to do is position it near the corner of your eye, and “voila!” You can use it with a range of eyeliner brushes, and it has an easy-grip handle, so it won’t slip or slide as you use it. Available colors: 1

Available sizes: 1

10 Moisturizing Your Face With This Multi-Use Balm REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Overnight Recocry Balm Amazon $22 See On Amazon Celebrity makeup artist, Lucy Halperin, loves this overnight recovery balm that she says is a “wonder product.” She reveals, “it can be used in so many ways to instantly lift a look.” For instance, put a dab in your moisturizer for added glow, or use this cream on eyebrows to help create shape. “Or my favorite; use on dry lips as a prep step pre-makeup to rehydrate and plump,” she adds. “Apply lipstick at the end once lips are soft and supple for a smooth and even finish.”

11 Slathering This Popular Cream On Eczema, Dry Cuticles, Cracked Heels & So Much More Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an all-purpose skin cream, this may be the one for you. “I’m an aesthetician and will tell you that Egyptian Magic Cream is one of the best-kept secrets and tricks to use from head to toe for dry skin,” says Jacqueline Rochonchou Sargent, an aesthetician, and co-founder of Skin Deep Naples. “This one-stop-shop product really is magic.” It can help with eczema and dry cuticles and works great as an all-over body moisturizer that leaves your skin feeling silky smooth. “When my face is needing a little extra love, I sleep in this as a face mask and wash it off in the morning for a ‘slept ten hours’ glow,” Sargent adds. Even better? It’s formulated with zero chemicals or man-made ingredients. Available sizes: 1 Fl. Oz. — 2 Fl. Oz.

12 Massaging Your Face With Pure Organic Honey Nature Nate's 100% Pure Organic Honey Amazon $13 See On Amazon As it turns out, honey isn’t just for drizzling over dishes or putting into a warm cup of tea — it’s also a beauty bag must-have. “Honey is naturally anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial and a great remedy for many skin issues,” says Patricia Walker, skincare expert and founder and formulator of Farm to Skin. Walker recommends honey tapping, which is when you massage your face with honey, as “a cheap beauty trick that will save you money and provide many wonderful benefits for your skin.” If you’re looking for high-quality honey to do this with, pick up this 100% pure organic, raw, and unfiltered pick that has nearly 23,000 perfect five-star ratings. Available styles: 2

Available sizes: 3

13 Protecting Your Dyed Tresses From Chlorine Damage With This Baby Lotion Johnson's Baby Creamy Oil with Aloe & Vitamin E Moisturizing Baby Body Lotion Amazon $12 See On Amazon Those with dyed hair may want to gather around — this easy-to-find baby lotion is the product to use to protect your hair from chlorine damage this summer. “Simply apply the cream to dry hair, and it will create a barrier to the water so that your hair stays protected,” explains Sharon Dorram, celebrity colorist and owner of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger. “As an avid swimmer myself, I love that this trick is greaseless and super easy to wash out.”

14 Taking Off Makeup With Coconut Oil Kapuluan Organic Coconut Oil Amazon $12 See On Amazon Adriana Green, skincare expert and founder of Esteli, recommends using coconut oil, such as this one by Kapuluan, to remove makeup at the end of the day. “Just dab some on your finger, massage over the eyelid and lashes, and wipe away with a cotton pad, soft cloth, or tissues,” she explains. Coconut oil is excellent to have on hand while traveling as it can be used in many ways. For starters, it can replace body oil and lip balm — think of how much space you’ll save in your luggage. Available sizes: 3.38 Fl. Oz. — 6.7 Fl. Oz.

15 Wrapping Your Hair Up After Showers With This Microfiber Towel AQUIS Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you want to keep your hair in tip-top shape, Dorram suggests switching out your typical hair towel for this microfiber one. “Drying your hair with a regular towel can cause breakage and frizz,” Dorram explains. “However, wrapping your hair with Aquis Hair Wrap prevents damage by gently removing moisture through its microfiber, quick-wicking technology.” She recommends unwrapping it after 10 to 20 minutes out of the shower for best results. “This drying tool will show noticeable improvements for smoother, shinier hair,” she adds. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 10x29 inches

16 Rinsing Your Hair With Apple Cider Vinegar To Help With Buildup Wedderspoon Apple Cider Vinegar Amazon $11 See On Amazon Apple cider vinegar tastes excellent in salad dressings but, as it turns out, can easily be integrated into your beauty routine, too. Dorram shares that if you want to clarify oil buildup and mineral deposits on your hair, all you have to do is take a quarter of a cup of this apple cider vinegar and apply it to your tresses once a week. “This can effectively rejuvenate color-treated hair by closing the cuticles and hair shaft without breaking the bank,” she says. Available flavors: 2

Available sizes: 1

17 Applying This Hair Mask To Reduce Frizz & Increase Thickness VIRTUE Restorative Treatment Mask Amazon $34 See On Amazon For a budget-friendly restorative hair treatment mask that works just as well as the more expensive ones, scoop up this option by Virtue. “This formula is infused with alpha keratin 60ku(R), used in the military to heal wounds, which has been proven to restore color, increase thickness, and reduce frizz,” Dorram notes. “The longer you leave this in your hair, the better the results.” Available sizes: 1.7 Fl. Oz. — 5 Fl. Oz.

18 Rubbing In This Shower Lotion That Helps Build A Gradual Tan St. Tropez Gradual Tan In Shower Lotion Golden Glow Amazon $29 See On Amazon Tylor Johnson, expert hair colorist and founder of Nous Haircare, loves this gradual tanning lotion for under $30. “You use it in the shower, and it processes in three minutes and is a great way to get a natural glow in half the time for half the price,” Johnson explains. “I find it works best when you use it a few days in a row, and it’s great for prolonging a previous tan!” Even better? It’s ultra-hydrating. Available sizes: 1

20 Sculpting Your Face With This Inexpensive Tape Hemalt Face Lift Tape (100 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon This 100-piece face tape set comes with breathable, waterproof adhesive strips and can help your face look more sculpted in seconds. Although Dr. Camp didn’t recommend this exact product, he mentions that face tape can be a “quick and temporary workaround for a full facelift.” It’s essential only to use these in moderation. “Be careful not to overuse the product, or else the adhesive could irritate the skin,” he notes.

21 Rubbing This Lanolin Cream On Chapped Lips & Cracked Heels Lansinoh Lanolin Nipple Cream (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking to add a cream to your collection that can do it all, look no further than this Lanolin one. Made by Lansinoh, it not only works great for soothing nipples postpartum but is also a welcome salve for cracked heels, torn cuticles, and chapped lips. “I love this as a lip balm as well as a hand cream when my hands are cracked from winter weather and washing,” says Courtney Moseley, P.A., aka The Plastic PA. Available sizes: Lanolin 1 Count — Lanolin + Organic Balm

22 Washing Off Makeup With These Reusable Cloths ERASE YOUR FACE Make-up Removing Cloths (4 Count) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Give your hand towels a rest by picking up these makeup-removing cloths that come in packs of four for just $10. “These reusable makeup-removing cloths allow you to easily remove the day without needing to purchase makeup remover or micellar water,” Moseley says. She explains that when water is added, the towel’s microfiber material hooks onto dirt, oil, and makeup. “You can just toss them in with your laundry and reuse them over and over,” she adds. Available styles: 3

23 Gliding This Vaseline Balm Stick On Rough, Dry Skin Vaseline Body Balm Stick Amazon $18 See On Amazon You may already be familiar with tubs of Vaseline, but did you know that this popular do-it-all product is also offered as a body balm stick? Moseley shares that it can easily be used to lock in moisture, can be applied for an all-over glow, or even put on wounds to keep them from scarring. “I like to use it on my lips and body, and on days I am not using a retinoid, I apply it as my last step in the evening to keep my skin dewy,” she adds. The best part? Its convenient stick design allows it to be carried around in a handbag easily. Available sizes: 1

24 Using A 2-In-1 Multi-Stick On Your Lips & Cheeks e.l.f Monochromatic Multi Stick Amazon $5 See On Amazon This one product can do it all. From blush to lip color, e.l.f’s multi-stick checks all boxes. “I love using one cream product for eyes, cheeks, and lips,” points out makeup artist Robert Sesnek. “A monochromatic look is always a “classic look,” mentions Sesnek. “It’s fast, easy, and a great way to pull a look together quickly and effortlessly,” he adds. This product will only set you back around $5, comes in seven shades, and is perfectly pigmented with a touch of shimmer. Available colors: 7

25 Using Petroleum Jelly To Help Shape Your Eyebrows & Add A Touch Of Shine To Your Lipstick Vaseline Petroleum Jelly Original Amazon $15 See On Amazon Vaseline does it again — petroleum jelly is the secret beauty weapon you didn’t know you needed. “It’s a great way to add gloss to your favorite lipstick, a little on the higher points of the face, and it can be used as a highlighter and glow,” says Sesnek. He points out it can also be used to add some shape and sheen to your eyebrows. If you don’t yet have some of this wonder product, pick up this pack of three for just $15. Available sizes: 1

26 Applying Eye Makeup Using Scotch Tape Scotch Magic Tape (6-Pack) Amazon $15.29 See On Amazon If you thought Scotch tape was just for wrapping presents or taping stuff on the wall, think again. This everyday household item can also help you achieve head-turning eye makeup looks by acting as a stencil. “Use scotch tape or transparent tape under your eyes until you get the angle you prefer,” says Sesnek — who also says you’ll save money on Q-tips and makeup remover by doing this. “Make sure to tap tape a few times on your skin prior; this softens stickiness, so removal is pain-free,” he adds.

27 Using Oil-Free Dishwasher Detergent To Clean Makeup Brushes Seventh Generation Dishwasher Detergent Liquid Gel Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you want to get your makeup brushes squeaky clean, consider picking up an oil-free dishwasher detergent like this one to get the job done. “I like using an oil-removing dishwasher detergent that can remove all oil, silicone, or cream ingredients for cleaning brushes,” says Sesnek. “They are always the cleanest afterward, and if you need, you can use a hair conditioner to re-soften the brush hair.”

28 Washing Your Hair With A Clarifying Shampoo To Make Highlights Look More Vibrant Avalon Organics Clarifying Lemon Shampoo Amazon $5 See On Amazon Abby Haliti, world-renowned master of the contemporary European technique of French Balayage and founder of Abby Haliti Color Studio, shares that you can easily brighten your highlights by using this clarifying shampoo with a pleasant lemon scent. Made from an organic formula that uses plant-based botanicals and essential oils, this inexpensive shampoo can remove excess oil and build-up in a cinch. Plus, it has zero parabens or harsh preservatives.

29 Repairing Damage To Your Strands With A Hair Mask Davines Travel -Sized Hair Mask Amazon $12 See On Amazon To protect your hair from the damaging effects of blow-drying and hot tools, Haliti recommends using this hair mask to help moisturize and nourish strands. “This affordable product offers a variety of benefits, including adding shine, repairing damage, and purifying your scalp,” It also helps soothe irritation. “At just $12, it's the perfect addition to your beauty arsenal,” Haliti adds. Available colors: 7

30 Removing Unwanted Hairs With A Dermaplaning Tool jasclair Dermaplaning Tool (6 Count) Amazon $8 See On Amazon A dermablade is a a handy tool that’s helpful in removing unwanted fine hairs while exfoliating skin along the way. “Dermablades are an easy way to look your best and tidy up,” shares eyebrow expert and brand founder Joey Healy. “It makes makeup application smoother, skincare has better penetration, and can help texture look less detectable.” If you’re interested in picking some up, add these to your cart. They are chrome-plated, have a Teflon coating, and are sold in packs of six for under $10. These are available in a pack of 6 and a pack of 9.

31 Switching Out Shaving Cream For This Super Nourishing Body Oil Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Body Oil (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon No shaving cream, no problem. Taylor Worden, celebrity esthetician and founder of Taylor Worden Skin, shares that this intensive care body gel by Vaseline can replace shaving cream to get your legs silky soft. But that’s not all; this cocoa butter-infused oil can be used on bug bites to help with itching, and so much more. “You can also use just a tiny bit on the ends of your hair to hydrate bristle hair,” says Worden. “Or it can be used on chapped and chafed skin.”

32 Washing Your Hair With This Replenishing 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner Wella Professionals Fusion Intense Repair Shampoo/Conditioner Amazon $25 See On Amazon Celebrity hairstylist Kieron Justin Fowles shares that professional-grade products don’t have to break the bank. If you want salon-level tresses, look no further than this reasonably-priced shampoo and conditioner combo. “The fusion range by Wella is great for replenishing your hair,” Fowles says. “It’s also great for colored hair and especially damaged hair.” This is available as both a shampoo, or a shampoo and conditioner set.

33 Misting Your Hair With This Anti-Humidity Spray That Adds Shine Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Amazon $27 See On Amazon Fowles also recommends this anti-humidity spray to keep your hair looking sleek and shiny. “Even great for fine hair, this is the ultimate life saver and will save you money on trying loads of different products to maintain your hair,” Fowles says. “It’s a multi-task spray that combats more problem areas.” Even though it’s a celebrity favorite, it doesn’t come with a sky-high price tag.

34 Using A Painless Hair Remover To Help Makeup Sit Better On Skin Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon Want to achieve smoother skin? Look no further than this painless hair remover suggested by Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic and medical dermatologist. “In-office facial hair removal procedures can be very expensive,” Dr. Murphy-Rose mentions. “While they work the best and will have the longest lasting results, a budget alternative is to use an at-home hair remover, like this one, which safely and effectively removes peach fuzz to achieve a smoother and brighter complexion.” An added bonus? It can help makeup sit better on the skin. Available colors: 6

35 Cleansing With This Eyelid Scrub To Help Prevent Milia OCuSOFT Lid Scrub Original Compliance Kit Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you tend to develop milia, those little white bumps that pop up under your eyes, Dr. Murphy-Rose recommends adding this kit to your cart. This handy product can prevent milia formation. “It can also be effective for preventing stye formation along the eyelid for those who may be prone,” she adds.

36 Wearing A Pair Of Blue Light-Blocking Glasses To Make Your Makeup Pop Peepers by PeeperSpecs Square Blue Light Blocking Glasses Amazon $19 See On Amazon A pair of blue light-blocking glasses, such as these, not only can protect your eyes from irritating light but can also make your makeup pop. “One accessory for the face that can really hype up your makeup is eyeglasses,” says Ghanima Abdullah, a cosmetologist at therighthairstyles.com. These glasses don’t require a prescription, so you can order them right from Amazon. Available styles: 5

Available magnification strengths: 0x — 3x

37 Putting Your Hair Up With Luxe-Looking Tortoiseshell Claw Clips Aileam Hair Claw Clips (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon What’s not to love about tortoiseshell hair clips? Abdullah shares that this luxe print can make your outfit look so much more expensive in a matter of seconds. “Try [some] tortoiseshell hair clips to bump up your glam on the cheap,” Abdullah adds. If you don’t yet have a pair of these eye-catching hair accessories, pick up this pack of two for under $10. They’re made from a durable acrylic resin, have a no-slip grip, and can be used with thick and thin hair. Available colors: 2

38 Highlight Your Hair With This Inexpensive DIY Balayage Kit L'Oreal Paris Superior Preference Balayage Kit Amazon $14 See On Amazon Want to add some excitement to your hair but don’t feel like dishing out the dough? Enter: the DIY balayage kit. Abdullah shares that a simple balayage kit allows you to add highlights to your hair while in the comfort of your own home. “It's super easy to do and you'll have salon results,” Abdullah says. This pick, which is available for under $15, comes with a handy applicator and a toning mask. Available shades: 3

39 Adding Volume To Your Hair With This Heatless Curling Set Kitsch Satin Heatless Curling Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon Creating glamorous Hollywood curls just got so much easier. “If you're looking for voluminous retro Hollywood curls, these comfortable overnight rollers will do what a curling iron cannot,” says Abdullah. This heatless curling kit comes with a satin curler and two satin scrunchies to help the hair stay in place. Be sure also to use this trick: “Add a little mousse as you're rolling your hair to give a light hold,” Abdullah adds. Available colors: 2