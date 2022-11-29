The holiday season is now upon us and you know what that means. It’s time to pick out gifts and show your loved ones that you care and have paid attention to their interests. I mean, who doesn’t love browsing through the mall, Starbucks in hand, looking through stores for your holiday gifts — and, let’s be honest, a few things for yourself, too.

While gift-giving seems fun at first, it can very quickly become daunting and overwhelming. Malls are crowded, there’s so much to choose from, certain items can sell out way too quickly, and you become lost among browser pages, not sure what to order online — all while trying not to break the bank.

Below is a list of the best beauty gifts under $25 to give you tons of inspo for the ultimate limited-edition holiday buys and sets to give to the beauty-obsessed person you love the most. There’s everything from holiday palettes and skin care sets to cute press-on nails and more. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive gift for a white elephant exchange or stocking stuffers for a parent, your partner, a coworker, or a close friend, keep reading for great glam gifts that cost less than $25.

1 Sephora Collection Sephora Collection Wishing You Face Skincare Set Sephora $9 See On Sephora Coming with four Sephora Collection skincare products at only $9, this skin care set is an amazing deal. The set comes with a cute gold makeup bag filled with the Clean Skin Gel, Glow Peel Pads, Watermelon Eye Masks, and Nourishing Moisturizer.

2 PaintLab Star Crossed PaintLab $14.99 See On PaintLab These gold-star pink press-on nails are the perfect gift to give to the nail art lover in your life, providing an easy salon-quality manicure at home.

3 wet n wild x Peanuts wet n wild Peanuts What Christmas is All About 3-Piece Multistick Set Ulta $12.99 $9.74 See On Ulta If you want to include the Christmas spirit as a part of your gift, try this wet n wild Peanuts-themed holiday set. The set comes with three shimmery and bronze multi-sticks that can be used on your eyes, lips and cheeks. This is the perfect set to carry around for a beauty touch-up on the go.

4 eos Limited Edition Holiday 100% Natural & Organic Lip Balm Variety Pack Eos $10.99 See On Eos Dry, winter weather leads to chapped lips. Gift the gift that no one can ever have enough of with this holiday lip balm set from eos.

5 HipDot Hello Kitty Pink Bow HipDot $12 See On HipDot For a Hello Kitty lover or even a younger makeup-obsessed relative, this adorable Hello Kitty Pink Bow Eyeshadow is the cutest gift.

6 Essie 3-Pc. The Essie Express Whimsical Pinks Gift Set Macy's $14 See On Macy's This Essie nail polish trio is perfect for someone who loves to do their own manis at home.

7 Rael Rael Beauty Winter Glow Facial Sheet Mask Gift Set Walmart $9.98 See On Walmart Nothing screams relaxation like a nice sheet mask. Give this Rael Beauty Winter Glow Facial Sheet Mask Gift Set as a cute stocking stuffer or secret Santa gift.

8 NYX Professional Makeup Mrs. Claus Shadow Palette NYX Cosmetics $10 See On NYX Cosmetics Is somebody you know looking to try out a new palette? Gift them the Mrs. Claus Shadow Palette from NYX. The palette comes with matte and shimmer shades to create super pretty holiday makeup looks.

9 Boscia Treat and Repeat Stocking Stuffer Boscia $15 $13 See On Boscia This mini anti-aging skin care duo from Boscia comes with a cryotherapy-inspired cleanser and a pro-retinol.

10 Banila Co. Banila Co. Clean it Zero Original Pink Holiday Ornament Ulta $11 See On Ulta This makeup-removing cleansing balm, packaged in an adorable pink ornament, makes the cutest stocking stuffer.

11 Peach & Lily Peach & Lily Bearry Merry Lip Balm Set Ulta $12.99 See On Ulta You can never have enough lip balm. Gift this fun lip balm set in the flavors Pineapple, Cranberry and Grape.

12 Philip Kingsley Philip Kingsley Christmas Little Gems Set Dermstore $15 See On Dermstore Don’t forget about hair health. This Phillip Kingsley gift set comes with the Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Treatment and the Elasticizer Booster Restoring Conditioner.

13 Laura Mercier Token of Affection - Translucent Loose Setting Powder Laura Mercier $13 See On Laura Mercier Laura Mercier is known for their legendary setting powder, so the makeup lover in your life will be thrilled to see this ornament hanging on her tree.

14 about-face about-face All Eyes On Hue Ulta Beauty $25 See On Ulta Blend for full-coverage or line to define the eyes, this liquid eyeshadow duo from Halsey’s about-face can be used in countless ways.

15 Maybelline New York Maybelline New York Sky High Mini Holiday Ornament Walgreen's $4.99 See On Walgreens Don’t be fooled by its mini (and adorable) size — this mascara gives intense volume to lashes and you can carry it with you wherever you go.

16 Verb Verb A Little Shimmer + Shine Kit Ulta Beauty $10 See On Ulta Beauty Who doesn’t want shiny hair? Gift a loved one this mini pack of Verb’s hero styling products — Ghost Oil and the Glossy Shine Spray — to get hair looking its most vibrant.

17 Tonymoly Tonymoly All You Need Mask Set Macy's $25 See On Macy's Aptly named, whoever you gift this to will have everything they need when it comes to masking. You get 13 sheet masks to address any and all skin concerns. For $25, this is a solid deal.

18 Lush White Elephant Bath Bomb Lush $5.95 See On Lush A Lush bath bomb always makes for a great gift, but this White Elephant is especially great for its cute design alone. It’s a sweet floral scent made of jasmine absolute, ylang ylang oil, and rich starch to make any bath more relaxing and soothing.

19 Fresh Fresh Cleanse & Hydrate Duo Skincare Set Sephora $22 See On Sephora Skin care made simple, this mini duo set contains two of Fresh’s best-selling products. You get the Soy Face Cleanser and Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream to nourish dry skin and keep your complexion glowing all winter long.