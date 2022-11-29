The holiday season is now upon us and you know what that means. It’s time to pick out gifts and show your loved ones that you care and have paid attention to their interests. I mean, who doesn’t love browsing through the mall, Starbucks in hand, looking through stores for your holiday gifts — and, let’s be honest, a few things for yourself, too.
While gift-giving seems fun at first, it can very quickly become daunting and overwhelming. Malls are crowded, there’s so much to choose from, certain items can sell out way too quickly, and you become lost among browser pages, not sure what to order online — all while trying not to break the bank.
Below is a list of the best beauty gifts under $25 to give you tons of inspo for the ultimate limited-edition holiday buys and sets to give to the beauty-obsessed person you love the most. There’s everything from holiday palettes and skin care sets to cute press-on nails and more. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive gift for a white elephant exchange or stocking stuffers for a parent, your partner, a coworker, or a close friend, keep reading for great glam gifts that cost less than $25.
1 Sephora Collection
Coming with four Sephora Collection skincare products at only $9, this skin care set is an amazing deal. The set comes with a cute gold makeup bag filled with the Clean Skin Gel, Glow Peel Pads, Watermelon Eye Masks, and Nourishing Moisturizer.
2 PaintLab
These gold-star pink press-on nails are the perfect gift to give to the nail art lover in your life, providing an easy salon-quality manicure at home.
3 wet n wild x Peanuts
If you want to include the Christmas spirit as a part of your gift, try this wet n wild Peanuts-themed holiday set. The set comes with three shimmery and bronze multi-sticks that can be used on your eyes, lips and cheeks. This is the perfect set to carry around for a beauty touch-up on the go.
4 eos
Dry, winter weather leads to chapped lips. Gift the gift that no one can ever have enough of with this holiday lip balm set from eos.
5 HipDot
For a Hello Kitty lover or even a younger makeup-obsessed relative, this adorable Hello Kitty Pink Bow Eyeshadow is the cutest gift.
6 Essie
This Essie nail polish trio is perfect for someone who loves to do their own manis at home.
7 Rael
Nothing screams relaxation like a nice sheet mask. Give this Rael Beauty Winter Glow Facial Sheet Mask Gift Set as a cute stocking stuffer or secret Santa gift.
8 NYX Professional Makeup
Is somebody you know looking to try out a new palette? Gift them the Mrs. Claus Shadow Palette from NYX. The palette comes with matte and shimmer shades to create super pretty holiday makeup looks.
9 Boscia
This mini anti-aging skin care duo from Boscia comes with a cryotherapy-inspired cleanser and a pro-retinol.
10 Banila Co.
This makeup-removing cleansing balm, packaged in an adorable pink ornament, makes the cutest stocking stuffer.
11 Peach & Lily
You can never have enough lip balm. Gift this fun lip balm set in the flavors Pineapple, Cranberry and Grape.
12 Philip Kingsley
Don’t forget about hair health. This Phillip Kingsley gift set comes with the Elasticizer Deep-Conditioning Treatment and the Elasticizer Booster Restoring Conditioner.
13 Laura Mercier
Laura Mercier is known for their legendary setting powder, so the makeup lover in your life will be thrilled to see this ornament hanging on her tree.
14 about-face
Blend for full-coverage or line to define the eyes, this liquid eyeshadow duo from Halsey’s about-face can be used in countless ways.
15 Maybelline New York
Don’t be fooled by its mini (and adorable) size — this mascara gives intense volume to lashes and you can carry it with you wherever you go.
16 Verb
Who doesn’t want shiny hair? Gift a loved one this mini pack of Verb’s hero styling products — Ghost Oil and the Glossy Shine Spray — to get hair looking its most vibrant.
17 Tonymoly
Aptly named, whoever you gift this to will have everything they need when it comes to masking. You get 13 sheet masks to address any and all skin concerns. For $25, this is a solid deal.
18 Lush
A Lush bath bomb always makes for a great gift, but this White Elephant is especially great for its cute design alone. It’s a sweet floral scent made of jasmine absolute, ylang ylang oil, and rich starch to make any bath more relaxing and soothing.
19 Fresh
Skin care made simple, this mini duo set contains two of Fresh’s best-selling products. You get the Soy Face Cleanser and Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream to nourish dry skin and keep your complexion glowing all winter long.
20 LYS Beauty
This creamy and highly-pigmented blush trio works wonders for delivering a natural-looking flush. It goes on smooth and contains nourishing skin care ingredients like kaolin clay, avocado oil, and vitamin E to keep skin looking bright and hydrated.
Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter
From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t.