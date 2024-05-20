After some time away from the fashion world, it seems Bella Hadid is back.. at least for now.

After spending a few months returning to her equestrian roots — i.e. winning two rodeo buckles and moving to Texas — the model was seen out and about in Cannes for what fans could only assume was an appearance at the city’s 77th annual film festival. Considering her track record of delivering social media-breaking looks at the event (remember the couture Schiaparelli gown and necklace in 2021?) and longstanding partnership with high-jewelry brand Chopard, it seemed like the most logical answer for her appearance. Or perhaps she was in town to promote the recent launch of her alcohol-free perfume, ‘Ôrəbella? Either way, her little brown dress definitely suggested that she had somewhere fabulous to be.

Bella Hadid’s Mocha-Colored Outfit

According to ‘The Hadid Closet’ on Instagram, she left the Le Majestic Hotel wearing a vintage Alaïa knit dress from the ‘90s that reminds me of a modern-day version of that famous flesh-colored mini that Carrie Bradshaw’s character wore in the first season of ‘Sex and The City’. You know the one.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, only adding a pair of gold hoops and rectangular-frame glasses from DMY Studios (her sister, Gigi Hadid is also a fan of the brand). From there, Hadid settled on a pair of pale-pink Prada kitten heels and a satin tote bag with subtle floral decals.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Built-In Corset

Despite Hadid’s little brown mini seeming relatively simple by nature, it’s another but when you look up close. The knitted piece is made with a built-in corset design that cinches the model’s waist for a fit that’s — dare I say it — perfect.

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

This attention to detail is a testament to both Alaïa’s artistry and ability to make minimalistic silhouette feel more interesting.

Carrie Bradshaw’s Barely-There Dress

I’d be remiss if I ignored the resemblance between Hadid’s dress and the one that Sarah Jessica Parker so famously wore in the opening episodes of ‘Sex and The City’ for her first date with Mr. Big. Much like the one that the model wore, the dress left very little to the imagination without showing any skin.

Some of Hadid’s best looks have taken place on the Cannes Red Carpet, so I’m excited to what she pulls off next.