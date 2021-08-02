Shopping

Bella Hadid's Pelvic Cut-Outs Scream Early '00s Denim

Shop the trend for yourself.

Pelvic cut-outs are the new denim trend to try, spotted everywhere from the Dion Lee runway to Bella...
By Avery Matera

Courtesy of Dion Lee

From Bella Hadid to the Dion Lee runway, pelvic cut-outs are the new denim trend to try.

Maison Margiela Blue Cut-Out Jeans
Ssense

Splurge on a pair from runway favorite Maison Margiela. You’ll be obsessed with these jeans for their loose and casual feel, while still remaining slim enough to feel tailored. Size 36-46

Tap