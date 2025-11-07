Bella Hadid Wore 2 Totally Sheer Dresses For Her Latest Cover

Bella Hadid is here, there, and everywhere. After taking on Paris Fashion Week, the Victoria’s Secret runway, and her own 29th birthday celebration, she’s made yet another appearance — this time, on the cover of Dazed MENA, in a fabulously playful, vintage-inspired ‘fit.

Bella’s Retro Sheer Dress

Towards the end of the summer, Hadid took a break from her usually hectic schedule, sharing an Instagram post on Sep. 17 where she appeared to be receiving treatment for her Lyme disease (her mother, Yolanda Hadid, confirmed it in the comments, commenting “❤️Lyme warrior”).

Thankfully, Hadid appears to be on the mend, returning to her supermodel duties, and gracing the cover of Dazed MENA for the magazine’s anniversary edition.

Hadid looked like a ‘70’s dream, awash in sheer pastels on her first of two covers for the publication. She wore a silk, off-the-shoulder gown in shades of greens and blues from Michael & Hushi’s spring/summer 2003 collection, featuring hand-painted, psychedelic detailing. A chainmail scarf from Hushi Mortezaie, painted in iridescent shades, was tied around her head, pinned with a large white brooch.

Ashling Sarveen Massoumi styled Hadid for the shoot.

Hadid’s appearance in the Middle Eastern and North African publication was personal for a number of reasons. Hadid is proud of her Palestinian heritage — her father, Mohammed Hadid, immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager — and has been an outspoken advocate for the country’s liberation. Hadid was also photographed for the shoot by her childhood friend, Yasmine Diba. While the pair have collaborated before, the Dazed shoot is their first cover together.

Two Covers Are Better Than One

For Hadid’s second cover, she wore another sheer dress; once again, an archival pull from Michael & Hushi. Hadid is a personal fan of the label — she sported a keffiyeh dress from the brand to Cannes in May 2024, drawing attention to the Palestinian cause with the traditional fabric.

This time, the model donned a pink, paisley-patterned, one-shoulder mini dress, with a magenta ribbon running down her left side, and a cold-shoulder cutout on her right. Gold hardware cinched the ethereal garment at her left hip. A long, pearl necklace from Chopard, with a gold, diamond, and green gem pendant in the center, draped around her neck and upper arm.

It’s giving old-school glamour.