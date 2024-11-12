Bella Hadid Wore 3 Teeny-Tiny Bikinis In 2 Days

Though the holidays are right around the corner, in Bella Hadid’s world, it’s still summer. While most of us have been cozying up with pumpkin spice lattes and oversized sweaters, the supermodel was recently spotted soaking up the sun on a tropical vacay in not one, not two, but three itty-bitty bikinis — all within the span of 48 hours.

Bella’s Black Bikini

It’s always summer somewhere. For Bella Hadid, that somewhere was Dubai — on Nov. 10, the 28-year-old shared an Instagram photo dump of a whirlwind 48-hour trip to the United Arab Emirates in which she expertly mixed business with pleasure by splitting her time attending various events and relaxing by the beach.

Her first seaside look consisted of a sexy black spaghetti strap bikini with an emblem closure connecting the two triangle-shaped pieces at the center. She appeared to be wearing matching high waisted bottoms as well, and a series of gold necklaces for a casual yet elevated beachy look.

She Had A Coquette Swimsuit Moment

As for the second swimsuit to make an appearance during her two-day stay, Hadid channeled the cottagecore trend with a gingham two-piece set. The top of the bikini featured a white lace trim detail, while the bottoms boasted a high-waisted cut that hit right above the hips and a dramatic V-shaped waistband that plunged far beyond her navel.

The More Gingham, The Better

Rounding out her bikini looks, the Orabella founder sported another gingham number. This time, the swimsuit featured a simple triangle bralette silhouette that tied behind the neck, and boasted a basic blue and white checkered pattern.

As she sunbathed on the gorgeous sandy beach, Hadid also appeared to wear a pair of matching bikini bottoms that featured a ruched drop-waist design.

She paired the swimwear with some stunning gold hoops and a gold heart-shaped locket necklace, because a model is never really off duty.

Bella’s Plunging Dress

Swimsuits weren’t the only thing Hadid wore on her short (but jam-packed) visit. While attending an event for the jewelry company Chopard, the Kin Euphorics co-founder rocked a see-through gold dress adorned with sparkly silver accents and a plunging V-shaped neckline.

Covered in sequin embellishments, the sheer number shined just as bright as the jewels around her neck and wrist.

Only a true supermodel can pull off so many outfit changes in such a short amount of time.