She may have been raised in California, but Bella Hadid is a country girl at heart. She is a certified horse girl, after all, so although it may seem like her recent embrace of cowboy hats and leather chaps is conveniently timed to the rise of the “cowboycore” trend, it’s fair to assume this is nothing new for the model.

In fact, Hadid just wore four cowboycore looks in two days — some of which featured a spicy spin on the Americana aesthetic — proving that this isn’t just a trend, it’s a lifestyle.

Bella’s Cowboy Cosplay

You can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the girl. At least, that’s the message Hadid seemed to send while attending a pop-up event for Western wear brand Kemo Sabe on Sept. 12.

Despite the urban New York City backdrop, Hadid strolled in wearing a corseted halter crop top that may as well have been imported straight from the Wild West. The blouse, which appeared to have a suede-like texture, was laced up down the front, and featured fringe accents around the neckline.

She paired the plunging mustard yellow top with black leather low-rise pants. Peeking out from underneath the cuffs were a pair of black cowboy boots that featured a pointed toe.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid completed the look with a Western-inspired belt with a large silver belt buckle, a horseshoe-shaped pendant necklace, and a black cowboy hat.

She attended the event hand-in-hand with Adan Banuelos, who also dressed on theme in a matching cowboy hat, denim jeans accented by a large belt buckle, and snakeskin-patterned cowboy boots.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As if the Americana ensemble wasn’t enough to prove her commitment to the theme, Hadid performed an outfit change during the night in which she traded her halter top and leather trousers for a pinstriped button down blouse and dark wash jeans. Atop the denim she donned a pair of brown suede chaps with a fun fringe detailing down the sides of the legs that breezed in the wind with every step.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once she changed into something more comfortable, Hadid showed off her equestrian skills and rode around the event on a horse.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier that day, the duo were seen holding hands in the Meatpacking District. Playing the part of cowgirl once again, Hadid wore the Grit Cognac Fox Suede Jenny boot from Kemo Sabe and a red and white polka dotted slip dress from Frankie’s Bikinis.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella’s Spicy Cowboy Corset

If you think the 27-year-old did all that just for a party, think again. On Sept. 11, one day prior to the event, Hadid was spotted wearing a spicy Western-inspired corset while strolling through the No-Ho neighborhood of New York City with Banuelos.

The corset, a vintage piece from designer Roberto Cavalli, featured a striking suede tan body, a subtle animal print around the straps and trim, and metal clasps all down the front.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

She paired the archival number with a denim midi skirt, also from Roberto Cavalli, and Christian Dior cowboy boots.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s safe to say Hadid’s cowgirl era is galloping ahead at full speed.