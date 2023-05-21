Benedict Cumberbatch And Tom Hiddleston Are Obsessed With This British Sock Brand (& They’re Perfect For Wedding Season)

There’s no doubt that a bride’s dress is the sartorial point of focus on wedding day, but there’s something to be said for a dashing groom in a slick suit with those *chef’s kiss* finishing touches. And that’s where London Sock Company — the luxury sock brand that counts celebs like Tom Hiddleston and Benedict Cumberbatch as fans — comes in. Designed to inject some flair into footwear, the brand has a collection of snazzy socks that will ensure every groom’s wedding style is on Savile Row-inspired point, no matter the theme or dress code.

Around since 2013, the brand aims to balance contemporary design with traditional British accents to create its collections of ribbed, patterned, colourful, and classic socks. Each pair of socks is created using high-quality Scottish cotton and a circular knitting method, stitch by stitch, row by row. London Sock Company also uses advanced knitting technology to create its signature intricate patterns and colourful yarns.

Plus, the quintessentially British and Bond-inspired names of the collections are pretty fun, from Bond St. Herringbone to Shaken & Stirred.

Curated with grooms and groom’s parties in mind, London Sock Company’s wedding collection is made to elevate one’s style like a proper British gentleman. Included in the statement-making wedding collection is an extensive assortment of understated colours, fun brights, bold prints, and classic patterns such as tweeds and herringbones.

Whether you’re a groom on the hunt for a memorable finishing touch or a bride curating a cohesive (and chic!) wedding party look, here are some of the best sets from London Sock Company.

The Guide To Wedding Socks, From Understated To Flashy

If your big day is an English countryside-type affair, accessorise with socks in warm, earthy tones inspired by the bucolic setting. It’s hard for a groom to go wrong with the Shaken & Stirred 6-Pair Box of Scottish Lisle cotton, featuring contemporary takes on traditional houndstooth and unique colour plays on burgundy, saffron, blue, grey, and red.

If your dress code honours tradition, accessorise a coat and tails with a pair of classic socks. Traditional gents will love the throwback Savile Row-inspired styles in The Traditional 6-Pair Box, which features six ribbed socks in understated tones of black, navy, grey, racing car green, and burgundy from the brand’s best-selling Simply Sartorial range.

A sophisticated city wedding calls for chic statement socks that celebrate tradition while packing a colourful punch. A fan fave, the Bond St Herringbone 11 3-Pair Box reimagines the iconic pattern in bold shades of pink, racing car green, and mango.

If you’re celebrating your nuptials with a spring fling, go for socks in soft pastels and cool colour pops that match the season. To add a playful, modern touch, look to the Simply Colourful 6-Pair Box featuring cheery shades of pink, turquoise, tomato, mango, saffron, and royal blue.

A summer soirée calls for bold shades and quirky sock combos. The Dash of Class Pink 6-Pair Box has the best of both worlds with classic ribbed, herringbone, and textured patterns in bright pink and ruby, along with a classic grey and navy. Don a pair of these to add an unexpected flash of colour to an otherwise understated look.

Fair warning that the page boys and mini-me groomsmen could steal the show when you outfit them in London Sock Company’s new Little LSC capsule collection of children’s socks. Modelled on the brand’s best-selling Simply Sartorial collection, these smart pairs come in four classic shades — black, blue, grey, and burgundy.