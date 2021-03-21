You’ve probably experienced aloe vera’s ability to soothe skin after a long day in the sun, and those same skin-calming properties make it just as beneficial for your scalp and hair. The best aloe vera shampoos are sulfate-free and bolstered by other good-for-hair ingredients, like rosemary and argan oils, but the right one for you will depend on more practical concerns, like your hair type and budget.

Thanks to aloe vera’s hydrating and soothing properties, it’s a great ingredient for most hair types. That said, each shampoo on this list offers its own unique benefits, so finding your perfect match will be easy. For example, you’ll find everything from a best-selling shampoo that was designed specifically for thinning hair, a fragrance-free pick for people with allergies or sensitive noses, and a deep-cleaning bottle that’s ideal for clarifying oily scalps. Note that because aloe vera has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, most of these aloe vera shampoos are great for anyone dealing with a condition like seborrheic dermatitis.

Whichever one of the best aloe vera shampoos you choose, you can look forward to giving your hair a pampering lather, that will leave it clean and help it stay moisturized. Find out what else they can do, below!

1. The Overall Best

The strengthening formula of this Maui Moisture shampoo includes aloe vera juice as the first ingredient, as well as hydrating coconut water, castor oil, and neem oil. With so many great ingredients in the formula, it’s easy to see why the restorative shampoo has amassed so many fans on amazon — it boasts more than 2,500 five-star ratings. The shampoo will help leave hair shiny, add softness, and it has an amazing, fresh, floral scent.

One reviewer’s praise: “This is the shampoo I wish I'd had all my life... I have very fine, thin, color-treated hair. I seems to double the thickness, wonderful body yet it is like silk, and gives amazing shine. This truly one amazing product. So happy I discovered it.”

2. The Best Aloe Vera Shampoo For Thinning Hair

If you’re experiencing thinning and would like to give your hair some extra support, the proprietary herbal blend of this anti-thinning shampoo combines 17 botanical ingredients to help strengthen your hair and protect it from breakage. Each bottle is packed with biotin, nettle extract, pumpkin seed oil, black cumin seed oil, argan oil, and saw palmetto to keep your hair and your scalp in great shape. Though it's a pricier option per ounce, you’ll be convinced once you scan the 20,000+ positive reviews and read about its ability to also help cut down on shedding and prevent breakage.

One reviewer’s praise: “Absolutely amazing! Within three weeks of washing twice a week (curly girl here), the breakage almost completely stopped. Now, two months later, the bald patches have grown back in. The baby hairs are already pretty long, my hair has never grown so fast. It hasn’t damaged my curls, smells nice, and definitely works as described. Highly recommend!”

3. The Best Fragrance-Free Aloe Vera Shampoo

If you’re sensitive to scents, this fragrance-free shampoo is a great choice. The formula contains an ultra-hydrating cocktail of aloe, chamomile, and sage extracts, as well as pro-vitamin B5. In addition to helping add moisture and shine to hair, this Jason shampoo may also be beneficial in soothing irritated scalps.

One reviewer’s praise: “Love this fragrance-free shampoo! My asthma is triggered by scented/perfumed products and this shampoo has helped me so much. It also does a great job cleaning my hair.”

4. The Best Aloe Vera Shampoo & Conditioner Set

A truly great deal, this shampoo and conditioner duo is made with botanical ingredients that are endorsed by the Kew Royal Botanic Gardens, whose scientists have verified the quality and purity of the ingredients inside, which, besides, aloe vera, also includes hemp extract. It’s amassed more than 1,200 five-star ratings from Amazon users, many of whom applauded the scent, and also pointed out how well it works for keeping curls soft and smoothing out unwanted flyaways and frizz.

One reviewer’s praise: “This smells amazing. Herbal Essences is the only brand of shampoo I can use without getting itchy or dandruff. Conditioner is thick and feels luxurious while the shampoo is clear and really makes your hair feel clean without drying it out.”

5. The Best Aloe Vera Shampoo With Organic Plant Extracts

This aloe vera shampoo contains several nourishing plant extracts that have been certified organic by the USDA, including sunflower seed, rosemary, and lavender oils. Besides leaving behind a delicious herbal fragrance, it has deep-cleaning abilities, that make it a particularly good choice for people with oily hair or scalps.

One reviewer’s praise: “I've had hair thinning/loss for the past two years, and my hair is now very thin, flat and dull, but it used to have a good amount of volume and curl. After less than a week of using this, my hair FINALLY has volume and shine again. It's still just as thin obviously, but it's now wavy and bouncy instead of lying flat against my scalp.”