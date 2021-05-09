There are a lot of reason to love Dr. Martens. But one downside? The price. Fortunately, the best alternatives to Dr. Martens look just as good and feel super comfy. But what should you look for in alternatives to Dr. Martens?

First, look for combat-style boots that have a thick outsole, just like the classic Dr. Martens style. That thick, platform-like sole is one of Docs' key defining features. Not only will that style mimic the look, but they also provide good traction for when you're out and about. Other features you'll want to look for include the ankle height, laces, and a leather or faux-leather finish. One bonus you'll find in some Dr. Martens alternatives is a side zipper, which isn't part of the design of the classic boots, but can actually make it faster and easier to put your boots on.

You also want to consider your budget. While you don't have to spend a small fortune on Dr. Martens alternatives, there is a varying price range. Some alternative options are made from polyurethane and other durable thermoplastics, which are often waterproof or water-resistant, and will be much more affordable. But if your heart's set on genuine leather, there is a real leather Dr. Martens alternative on this list you'll love, but be prepared for a higher price tag.

Still not sure which combat-style boots to get? Here are some of the best affordable alternatives to Dr. Martens to choose from, and they’re all available on Amazon.

1. An Affordable Alternative In A Wide Range Of Sizes

These lace-up combat boots don't have as thick a platform as true Dr. Martens, but at under $40, they're a steal. The upper is made of a 100% synthetic material that's matte and lightweight. The interior is lined with a jersey fabric that’s breathable, and these have particularly supportive soles with memory foam padding. These combat boots come in the classic black pictured above and a brown faux leather, as well.

According to one reviewer: "They’re great shoes in general, but at this price point they’re exceptional. These have been my go-to everyday shoe since I bought them about six weeks ago and they still look great. They are comfortable to stand in for hours; no issues with pinching or rubbing, and no real breaking-in period."

Available sizes: 5 - 13

2. These Lace-Up Boots In 4 Colors

These combat-style boots feature a cushioned insole that cradles your feet while you walk, as well as a fabric lining all throughout the boots to reduce rubbing or chafing. On the outside, these boots have a thick rubber sole that's sturdy enough to tackle slippery sidewalks, and the water-resistant faux-leather upper protects your feet in all weather. Plus, these Dr. Martens alternatives look so much like the real thing, no one will ever know the difference, according to many reviewers. These come in four colors and styles to choose from.

According to one reviewer: "OK these shoes have to be my best buy on Amazon so far. These look JUST like Doc Marten oxfords except they aren't all stiff and heavy. I actually like them BETTER for that reason. No breaking in by having to use band aids and double socks. So cute and comfy."

Available sizes: 6 - 11

3. These Combat Boots That Have A Side Zipper

You can snag these ankle boots for less than half the price of similar Dr. Martens. Like Docs, these boots feature a 1-inch outsole with anti-skid treads so you can wear them out in just about any weather. They also feature a 6-inch shaft, so they'll rise just above your ankles, and the laces go all the way up to the top for added support and stability. On top of that, these boots are both durable and water resistant, so you'll be able to wear them for a long time to come. One big difference between these and the classic Dr. Martens combat boots is that they have a side zipper that you can use to easily take them on and off. They come in classic black as well as a purple shade.

According to one reviewer: "The shoe, for the price, is great! The quality and the material of the shoe is phenomenal as well. I would recommend anyone who is looking for a good pair of shoes to buy, to buy it from this seller/store! I am quite happy with my purchase and what I received!"

Available sizes: 5.5 - 11

4. These Genuine Leather Boots That Are Worth The Splurge

If you're willing to splurge, these genuine leather boots are well worth the investment. These boots feature buttery soft leather that gently stretches to the shape of your feet over time. They also have a 1.5-inch heel and supportive treads for plenty of stability. And with an ankle height of almost 6 inches, you can also be sure these boots have you well covered. These have no side zipper on them, but they're easy to lace up and comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, according to reviewers. These also come in a white leather and snakeskin color, if it’s more to your style.

According to one reviewer: "Wore them all day and they are very comfortable."