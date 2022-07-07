Amazon Prime Day Sale

Amazing Prime Day Beauty & Fashion Deals That Are Selling Out Fast

Amazon is packed with beauty and fashion finds — and today is the final opportunity to get the best of the best deals on your favorites! It’s day two of Amazon’s annual Prime Day event, which ends tonight at 11:59 PM PT. The retailer is offering stellar discounts available on a variety of products including fan-favorite makeup picks, chic clothing items, adorable accessories, and more.

49% Off This 6-Pack Of Fruit Of The Loom Underwear

It doesn't get any better than full-coverage underwear, and these Fruit of the Loom panties deliver, with a 4.6-star overall rating after 29,000 reviews. Soft and durable, they feel great on, and hold up wash after wash.

58% Off KN95 Face Masks

With a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, this 50-pack of KN95 face masks is a fan favorite — and it's on sale now. The masks are designed to comfortably cover the face, mouth, nose, and chin, and they filter out more than 95% of particles in the air.

45% Off This Fan-Favorite Satin Pillowcase Set

These smooth polyester satin pillowcases are a fan favorite on Amazon with over 66,000 ratings and 4.5 stars overall, and they're an easy way to instantly make your bed feel more luxurious. The ultra-soft pillowcases are wrinkle-resistant, machine washable, and gentle on your skin and hair while you sleep.

62% Off These Well-Rounded Makeup Tools

Grab all of the tools you'll need for your entire makeup routine in one fell swoop. This set from BESTOPE PRO comes with various sponges, brushes for everything from foundation to shadow, and even lash and brush-cleaning tools. It's earned 4.6 stars from almost 2,000 reviewers.

20% Off This Body Lotion Made With Nutrient-Rich Botanicals

If super-smooth skin is your beauty goal, you can't go wrong with this hydrating body lotion, which is made with nourishing ingredients like purified quinoa oil and açaí. The fragranced lotion is vegan, cruelty-free, and delivers long-lasting moisture that won't leave a greasy residue behind.

66% Off These Roller & Gua Sha Tools

Self-care shouldn't cost a fortune, and this facial roller and gua sha deal makes that a reality. Use it after serums and moisturizers to boost absorption, or as a nice stress relief aid. Stash them in the fridge for an even more cooling sensation. It’s backed by a 4.5-star rating after nearly 2,000 reviews.

30% Off This Fan-Favorite Longline Sports Bra

With nearly 21,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating overall, this longline sports bra is the number one bestseller in women's sports bras on Amazon — and it makes total sense why that's the case. For one, the fabric is amazing. It's lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking, aka everything you could want in a sports bra. And it has some stretch, too, for comfort. This pick is also wire-free, and it has removable padding. Don't wait on this one — with this amazing price, it'll likely sell out.

35% Off Crest 3D Whitestrips

Want to significantly whiten your teeth without a time-consuming (and pricey) trip to the dentist? This Crest 3D Whitestrips kit is here to help and can whiten your teeth up to 18 levels in just 20 days. It comes with 40 strips, which is enough for 20 treatments, which only last 30 minutes each. Say hello to brighter teeth in no time.

26% Off This Casual Maxi Dress With Pockets

This chic short-sleeve maxi dress is an effortless closet staple, made with a soft blend of rayon and spandex. It boasts an empire waist with pockets for a cute, casual look, and it comes in over a dozen pretty designs. This dress has earned high marks on Amazon, with over 1,000 reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating.

30% Off The Crocs Classic Clogs

The fan-favorite original Crocs clog is lightweight, waterproof, supportive, breathable, and versatile, which explains its best-selling status. It also has over 140,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating.

31% Off The Updated Version Of A Cult-Favorite Hair Styling Tool

This REVLON one-step volumizer has nearly 310,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.6-star rating overall — a true testament to how amazing it is. The handy device is designed to dry and style your hair all at once. And this new version features a smaller 2.4-inch head size to get closer to the roots, plus a slimmer handle for easier holding. Choose from low, medium, high, and cool heat settings. Be sure to click the box to get an extra $15 off.

40% Off This Oral-B Pro Electric Toothbrush With Bluetooth Connectivity

This Oral-B electric toothbrush has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with nearly 3,000 reviews. What makes this toothbrush so special? It has five different brushing modes, which remove 100% more plaque and buildup than a manual toothbrush. Furthermore, it has a Bluetooth connectivity that gives you real-time feedback on your oral health habits.

30% Off The Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Serum

Grande Cosmetics' GrandeLASH-MD lash enhancing serum is "highly recommended" for those who desire long-looking lashes, according to over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. Formulated with Amino Acids, Hyaluronic Acids, and Vitamin E, this serum will also help make your lashes appear healthier and more visible.

60% Off These Under-Eye Patches Made From Gold

If you're looking to smooth puffy eyes or lighten any dark circles, add these 24K gold under-eye patches into your morning routine. Infused with collagen and hyaluronic acid, these patches will hydrate and restore your under-eye area and they're loved by fans!

55% Off The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

If you want to step up your dental hygiene game, now's the time with Waterpik's Water Flosser, which is on major sale this Prime Day. Perfect for tackling plaque and massaging gums, it comes with seven dental tips, so the whole family can get a thorough clean.

58% Off This Super Comfy Wire-Free Bra From Bali

Fans have reported that this seamless wire-free bra from Bali is "the most comfortable bra ever," and is perfect for all-day wear. Smooth and soft, it features four-way stretch, wide bands that won't dig into shoulders, and reinforced zones for support and shaping.

30% Off This Fan-Beloved Mist Spray Bottle

Unexpectedly, this continuous mist spray bottle is one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. Perfect to use when styling hair or for a facial refresh (or for misting plants), the light-touch trigger releases a constant stream of fine mist from this leakproof bottle. It has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating.

20% Off The Cult-Fave essence Lash Princess Mascara

Now is the time to stock up on essence's cult-favorite Lash Princess mascara, which boasts over 180,000 five-star ratings and number-one best-seller status on Amazon. It gives you both major length and volume without clumping or flaking, and lasts all day long without smudging, despite being easy to wash off at the end of the day.

40% Off The Original MakeUp Eraser Towel

The MakeUp Eraser is a top seller for good reason — it is super effective at removing all makeup, including extra-stubborn waterproof products! To use, just wet it with warm water and wipe the makeup from your face in a gentle, circular motion. This pick is machine washable, so it can be used again and again.

50% Off An Eyeshadow Palette In Gorgeous Matte Neutrals

With nearly 5,000 five-star ratings, the Urban Decay Naked2 Basics eyeshadow palette is a must-have. It features six neutral matte shades that can be used for everyday makeup looks as well as something more dramatic. Fans love that these eyeshadow colors are richly pigmented and long-lasting.

30% Off Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil

This face oil from Sunday Riley is packed with powerhouse ingredients like vitamin C and turmeric to help give your skin a glow. Amazon reviewers totally adore this product with many commenters remarking that just a little bit goes a long way. This premium pick is rarely discounted, so snatch it up for this amazing price.

43% Off This Best-Selling Garnier Fructis Anti-Frizz Serum

With well over 19,000 ratings, Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine Anti-Frizz Serum is the definition of a cult-favorite. Infused with sustainably sourced argan oil, this lightweight, non-greasy serum leaves all hair types smooth and shiny (and the tropical-fruit fragrance is heavenly). The already-affordable smoothing serum is available at a major discount today, so there's no reason not to stock up.

57% Off Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Pressed Powder

This ultra-light foundation is available in over 20 different shades. Ideal for multiple skin types, one reviewer claimed they've bought Maybelline's powder more than 10 times, stating "It's this powder I keep coming back to." With over 36,000 five-star reviews, they're not alone.

51% Off The Revlon Volumizer That Dries & Styles Your Hair

In case you couldn't tell by its 300,000-plus reviews and 4.6-star rating, the Revlon One-Step hair tool has revolutionized the way people style their hair. Since it's a blow dryer and a brush in one, you can dry, style, and volumize strands fast, without frizz, and in one simple motion. Make sure to check the coupon box to get an extra $5 off the Revlon One-Step.

70% Off Disposable 3-Ply Face Masks

These disposable face masks have a 4.6-star rating and over 124,000 reviews on Amazon, and feature 3-layers of filtering material. The folding design and elastic ear loops make them comfortable to wear, and since they come in a pack of 100, you’ll always be fully stocked.

22% Off A 3-Pack Of Multi-Purpose Schick Facial Razors

Use these Schick Hydro Silk razors for shaping your brows, removing unwanted facial hair, exfoliating dead skin, and softening your complexion. They're portable (with a cover for travel) and have micro-guard blades to protect your skin, which is why they've earned 154,000 reviews and 4.6 stars.

45% Off A 2-Pack Of Highly Absorbent Hair Towels

A number-one best-seller on Amazon, these microfiber hair towels are more absorbent and gentler on hair than terry towels, resulting in smoother, stronger hair overall. Plus, they're ultra-lightweight, so they won't slip off your head or cause neck pain. This pack of two towels is seriously discounted today; and because they're so highly rated (they have over 46,000 ratings), they'll likely sell out fast.

23% Off The NYX Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil

One of the most popular beauty products on Amazon, this retractable eyeliner from NYX Professional has a creamy texture that delivers intense pigment. It glides on smoothly and lasts, smudge-proof, all day. No wonder it boasts a 4.6-star rating after almost 80,000 reviews.

40% Off This Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette

Sporty and classic, this unlined bralette has a racerback silhouette and the Calvin Klein logo on the underband. With a 4.5-star overall rating after 20,000 reviews, it's made from comfy cotton with a hint of modal to upgrade the softness.

46% Off 24 Pairs Of Under-Eye Gel Patches

There are few things better than a spa night, and this set of pretty pink eye masks by Grace & Stella is here to take them to the next level. The collagen-packed set comes with 24 pairs, which are vegan and cruelty-free, and they're even Amazon's Choice for eye masks. That's the 4.4-star overall rating from nearly 7,500 reviewers talking.

26% Off These Comfy High-Waisted Biker Shorts

With more than 50,000 five-star reviews, these ultra-stretchy bike shorts are clearly beloved on Amazon. With deep pockets and made from a machine-washable compression material, it's easy to see why. Choose from more than a dozen colors and prints, including on-trend tie-dye.

35% Off A 4-Pack Of High-Waisted Underwear

It's the perfect time to stock up on this four-pack of high-waisted underwear, which boasts a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 57,000 Amazon shoppers left their reviews. The underwear is made from 95% soft combed cotton with 5% spandex for a bit of stretch, and the double-layer waistband is designed to stay in place without rolling down.

45% Off A 3-Pack Of Makeup Sponges

This three-pack of colorful makeup sponges is wildly popular on Amazon, with nearly 10,000 perfect five-star ratings, and now is your chance to stock up on them for cheap. They come in a handful of different colors (including multicolor sets) and are perfect for smooth, effortless makeup application.

30% Off This Maybelline Eyebrow Pencil

Define your eyebrows quickly and easily using this pencil from Maybelline. The pencil features a teardrop-shaped tip on one end for precision (choose from four shades) and a handy spoolie brush on the other to create a natural-looking brow. The wildly-popular product boasts a 4.5-star rating overall on Amazon, after 99,000-plus reviews, so it will likely sell out fast at this amazing price.

35% Off The Detangling Brush With A Loyal Following

The Wet Brush is a cult favorite thanks to its soft, flexible bristles that are super gentle but still effective on tough tangles. It's a magic formula that has earned it a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 50,000 reviewers have weighed in. There are also tons of colors and designs to choose from.

41% Off This Venus ComfortGlide Razor & Refill Set

With 4.6 stars on Amazon, this Gillette Venus ComfortGlide set is a crowd favorite. Based on its design, you'll have no need for additional shaving cream. The head of this razor also pivots in order to reach all spaces. The kit comes with four refills, so you'll be all set for the season.

20% Off This Cute & Supportive Sports Bra

Made from nylon and spandex with four-way stretch, this strappy sports bra offers lots of style without sacrificing performance. The moisture-wicking, machine washable sports bra provides medium support and comes with removable cups for customized coverage — and you can get it for a sweet deal right now.

45% Off This Warm Yet Fashionable Down Jacket

The super-popular Orolay jacket is available for a great price — act quick because it won't last long! This pick is the perfect combination of fashionable and functional. The exterior is made from weather-resistant polyester, while the interior is filled with down to keep you toasty warm. The fleece-lined hood, six sizable pockets, and side zippers are all features that reviewers on Amazon adore.

15% Off This Beloved Gentle Hair Remover

With over 112,000 ratings, the Finishing Touch hair remover is a cult favorite on Amazon. And for good reason — the 18-karat gold-plated electric razor is truly painless, gentle on sensitive skin, and precise enough to reach small areas like the upper lip and between the eyebrows. The lightweight, lipstick-shaped razor can be easily tossed in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups.

50% Off A 2-Pack Of Popular Skin-Smoothing Pumice Stones

Calloused feet getting you down? This two-pack of pumice stones made from natural lava rock will help you exfoliate your way back to smooth skin. There are lots of pumice stones out there, but these have loop cords for easily hanging them in your shower, are Amazon's choice for "Best Pumice Stone," and have an overall 4.6-star rating from over 4,000 reviews.

37% Off A 14-Pack Of Bioré Blackhead-Removing Strips

These blackhead removing strips have over 35,000 reviews and a solid 4.4-star rating for a reason. Just clean and wet your nose, apply the strip, and in 10 minutes you'll have instant results. Your pores are cleaned and unclogged, and your skin is left feeling fresh and invigorated.

41% Off This Fabric Shaver To Keep Clothes Fuzz-Free

Help keep your fabrics fluff-, lint-, and pill-free with this highly-rated fabric shaver. Suitable for everything from wool coats to sweaters, furniture, and toys, its adjustable features ensure it can handle even your fluffiest fabric. Just ask the nearly 71,000 reviewers, who bestowed this with an overall average of 4.5 stars.

20% Off This Luxurious Body Oil For Smoother, Softer Skin

This Nativa SPA Açaí Body Oil has a supremely hydrating formula that can help firm and strengthen skin. It's a well-loved pick on Amazon with a 4.7-star overall rating, and plenty of reviewers have raved about the lovely scent. In addition to the açaí, it comes in four other decadent formulations (including plum, quinoa, and ginseng and caffeine).

54% Off A 6-Pack Of Puma Socks

These Puma runner socks (complete with the cat logo) have over 30,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating. They're made from mostly rayon for breathability with some spandex for stretch, and they have form strips on the sides to ensure a secure fit.

51% Off These Professional Haircutting Scissors

Made of high-grade Japanese steel, these professional haircutting scissors help you get a salon look at home. The ergonomic handle ensures fingers stay comfy while cutting, and the razor-sharp blades are long lasting. A professional hairdressing comb is included. These earn a 4.6-star rating after almost 14,000 reviews.

56% Off This Exfoliating Salt Scrub For The Face & Body

Soft, supple skin is just a shower away: First Botany Cosmeceuticals' Himalayan salt scrub contains potent skin care ingredients like lychee oil, collagen, and stem cells to nourish and detoxify. It's made in the USA with natural ingredients that are vegan and cruelty-free.

31% Off These Highly Rated Pimple-Absorbing Patches

Quickly, effectively, and subtly treat blemishes with these COSRX pimple patches, which have earned over 12,000 reviews and 4.5 stars overall. Using a nontoxic hydrocolloid dressing, they absorb the contents of a pimple and protect the area for faster healing. By morning, reviewers report that the spot is smaller, less red, and well on its way to disappearing.

23% Off This Handheld Clothes Steamer

A number-one best-seller with 4.3 stars and over 75,000 reviews, this handheld steamer is the easiest way to get clothes looking crisp at home or while traveling. It's lightweight, easy to pack, and lasts for up to 15 minutes on one fill — plus it's great for sanitizing surfaces and refreshing hard-to-wash upholstery, too.

55% Off A 2-Pack Of Scalp Massagers For The Shower

With 51,000 ratings and a glowing 4.4-star average, these cult-favorite scalp massagers would be a deal even if they weren't heavily discounted. The nubby silicone bristles ensure a deep, gentle clean with an ergonomic grip that's easy to hold in the shower. Fans love theirs for tackling everything from build-up to dandruff — in addition to the spine-tingling massage.

40% Off This Fan-Favorite Set Of Makeup Brushes

This 14-piece makeup brush set has an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 100,000 reviews, with users reporting it's perfect for achieving "flawless" makeup application. The set includes everything from eyeliner brushes to foundation brushes, all with soft, dense bristles for blending.

30% Off This Bed Head Hair Waver

With ceramic tourmaline plates, this deep waver can create perfectly tousled beach waves without zapping strands of shine. It has different heat settings so you can find the perfect one for your specific hair, and it even has dual-voltage capabilities so you can take it with you on your travels. A true fan favorite, the waver has received a 4.4-star overall rating after more than 50,000 Amazon reviews.

60% Off This Cooling Massager For Your Face

Help revitalize skin, promote blood flow, and relieve fatigue with this simple ice massager that's suitable for all skin types. Just pop the roller head into the freezer then massage where desired for an instant cooling effect. This version is Amazon's Choice for facial massagers, and with a 4.7-star overall rating it's easy to see why.

52% Off This Set Of Sparkly CZ Studs

This set of five stud earrings in varying sizes has earned high praise on Amazon, where over 35,000 shoppers have awarded it a 4.5-star rating overall. Each pair is made of diamond-imitating cubic zirconia (which sparkles like the real thing) and stainless steel posts that won't irritate sensitive skin. "These are absolutely gorgeous and super comfortable," one shopper raved. "Great quality for the price."

30% Off The OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener

Bid farewell to cracking, chipping, and splitting with OPI's Nail Envy Nail Strengthener. A no-brainer for your home manicure kit, this fan-favorite formula has a stellar 4.7-star overall rating after 37,000 reviews.

47% Off A 4-Piece Set Of NIVEA Skincare Classics

Get all your skin-care needs taken care of with this four-piece gift set from NIVEA. Ultra-hydrating and nourishing, the set includes a body wash, 48-hour body lotion, lip balm, and the classic NIVEA crème, all accompanied by a toiletries bag for traveling.

47% Off This 3-Pack Of Calvin Klein Cotton Thongs

This three-pack of Calvin Klein thongs is backed by a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 8,000 Amazon reviewers weighed in, and you can get it for a great price while the deal lasts. The underwear is made from a comfy cotton-elastane blend with the brand's signature logo waistband, and three different colors are included in each set.

40% Off This Seamless Calvin Klein Bralette With Convertible Straps

Made from smooth microfiber that's soft against skin, this lightly lined Calvin Klein bralette offers coverage and support without an underwire. Seamless and nearly invisible under clothes, the versatile bralette has adjustable straps that can be criss-crossed to create a racerback design.

43% Off The Crest Whitestrips & Tooth-Whitening LED Light Kit

Level up your teeth-whitening game with this Crest Whitestrips kit that comes with an LED light to accelerate and maximize results. The brand's fastest and most effective whitening method, it offers results that last up to 36 months.

40% Off The Philips Sonicare 5300 Electric Toothbrush

This highly rated electric toothbrush features three modes and a built-in pressure sensor to protect your teeth and gums while you brush. There's also a two-minute timer to help you brush thoroughly and impressive 14-day battery life — so click "add to cart" now while this deal lasts.

60% Off These 2 Samsonite Hardside Suitcases

Sturdy, lightweight, and eye-catching luggage is a must for jet-setters. This two-piece hard shell luggage set from Samsonite includes a 20-inch carry-on and a 24-inch suitcase that's ideal for checked luggage. Both pieces feature a TSA-compatible lock and a retractable pull handle — plus, a 10-year limited warranty.

30% Off A 12-Pack Of Gilette Razor Blade Refills

These Gillette razor blade refills are an Amazon's Choice product and have earned a 4.7-star rating from over 28,000 reviewers. Your order comes with two Gillette Proglide refills (ideal for an extra-close shave) and 10 Fusion5 cartridges, all of which have a lubrication strip and five anti-friction blades that stay sharp for up to a month each.

39% Off The L'Oreal's Lash Paradise Mascara

Get voluptuous volume and feathery-soft lashes with L'Oreal's Lash Paradise, one of Amazon's bestselling beauty products. The formula is developed to prevent flaking, smudging, or clumping, leaving behind nothing but a gloriously full lash fringe. It gets 4.4 stars from almost 87,000 enthusiasts.

38% Off The beetles Top & Base Coat Bundle

Help your mani and pedi last for three weeks and up with this base coat and top coat gel set from beetles. The base coat is a bit sticky so the next layer of polish strongly adheres, while the top coat is flexible to avoid nicks, chips, and smudges. Over 61,000 fans rate this set 4.6 stars.

41% Off A 5-Pack Of Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Boxer Briefs

These Calvin Klein boxer briefs have a 4.6-star overall rating after having racked up 8,000 reviews. Made from breathable cotton to keep you cool and dry, each pair features a longer leg line and a functional fly.

31% Off This Durable Spinner Suitcase From Amazon Basics

With its four double spinner wheels for smooth rolling, extra-thick ABS shell for durability, and sturdy telescoping handle for easy maneuvering, it's no wonder this Amazon Basics suitcase has over 32,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating. It's also expandable with a polyester organizer, zippered pockets, and a divider. This one is great for weekend getaways and carry-ons, but it comes in other sizes and colors, too.

31% Off This 9-In-1 Braun Hair Clipper Kit

With over 10,000 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star rating, this 9-in-1 Braun hair clipper kit is a popular choice when it comes to body grooming. You get a hair trimmer with 13 length settings, face and beard trimmer, body groomer, ear and nose trimmer, and a clean shave razor. And since it's cordless and waterproof, you can even take it in the shower.

40% Off A Pair Of Levi's 501 Original Shorts

In the market for new denim shorts? This pair from Levi's is a number-one best-seller with over 14,000 reviews because it's well-made from 99% cotton. The iconic straight fit and signature button fly have buyers calling them the "best jean shorts [they] ever bought."

44% Off A 3-Pack Of Calvin Klein Bikini Briefs

Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 6,000 reviews, these bikini briefs are made from breathable cotton with a generous amount of elastane for stretch. Totally timeless, they feature the classic Calvin Klein logo at the waistband.

30% Off The CND SolarOil That Nourishes Your Nails & Cuticles

Condition cuticles and nails with CND SolarOil, which is packed with strengthening and protective ingredients like jojoba oil, almond seed oil, and vitamin E. This antioxidant-rich formula has a 4.6-star overall rating after 22,000 reviews.

30% Off The Differin Acne Treatment Gel

Differin Gel is the most potent acne treatment you can get without a prescription — and since it contains 0.1% Adapalene, a retinoid, it doubles as an inexpensive (but wildly effective) retinol. With 44,000 ratings, it's officially ascended to cult status — and you can get this already-affordable treatment at an even more amazing price today.

65% Off The MoValues Jade Roller & Gua Sha Tool Set

Upgrade your skin care routine for a steal with this rose quartz facial roller, gua sha tool, and a silicone brush that's great for applying serums and moisturizers. The set has over 12,000 ratings and 4.6 stars overall, with one fan writing, "I could instantly tell the difference: my skin was almost glowing and all of my facial features felt more relaxed."

30% Off The Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Serum

"This has worked for me! My eyebrows had nearly disappeared on the outside arch," one reviewer wrote, "but now, I could go without filling them in." GrandeBROW serum is filled with cruelty-free ingredients that promote fuller, thicker brows. This bottle contains enough for 8 weeks of use.

30% Off The LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

46% Off These Chic Sunglasses With UV Protection

With more than 3,500 five-star ratings, these oversize sunglasses are definitely shopper approved. Choose from nine designs including tortoiseshell and solid variations, all with UV protection.

30% Off The Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

There's a reason Stila's waterproof liquid eyeliner is often touted as one of the best out there; it has a fine marker tip for precise application, so even non-pros can use it. Better yet, this smudge-proof formula stays put all day.

43% Off A 6-Pack Of Saucony No-Show Socks

This is a great time to stock up on wardrobe essentials, like this pack of six no-show socks from Saucony. Boasting well over 32,000 ratings, these fan-favorite socks are made with mesh ventilation, targeted arch compression, and a sweat-wicking fabric designed to keep your feet cool, dry, and supported while you work out (or lounge). Choose from over a dozen colors. See more men's fashion deals.

30% Off This Hydrating ELEMIS Under-Eye Serum

Packed with protein-rich ingredients, this lightweight serum helps to hydrate and smooth sensitive under-eye skin. It's highly rated by reviewers (one even described it as a "miracle in a bottle") so it's worth adding to your cart while this deal lasts.

30% Off This jane iredale Lip & Cheek Stain

This multipurpose lip and cheek stain gives a long-lasting color that works with your chemistry to enhance your skin's natural color. "I love how moisturizing it is, and the color is great," one reviewer wrote.

30% Off These Best-Selling High-Waisted Leggings

With a whopping 24,000-plus reviews on Amazon, these SATINA leggings are an overwhelming favorite on the site, with many reviewers calling them "buttery soft" and super "comfortable." Made from a blend of polyester and spandex, the leggings have a high-waisted design and are full length. This pick is machine washable.

30% Off This 6-Pack Of Breathable Fruit Of The Loom Boxer Briefs

Boasting an impressive 4.6-star overall rating after 154,000 reviews, these boxer briefs have breathable mesh panels to keep you cool and ventilated at the fly. They're also moisture-wicking and tag-free for extra comfort.

28% Off The Apple Series 7 Smart Watch

A number-one best seller with over 27,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating, the Apple Series 7 smart watch is one of the most advanced fitness trackers on the market: It tracks your movements, measures your workouts, and even records your blood oxygen and takes ECGs. That said, it also keeps you connected since you can use the retina display to send texts, take calls, listen to music, and use Siri.

25% Off A 5-Pack Of Lacy Bikini Underwear

These comfortable bikinis have earned a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 4,000 reviews, and it's easy to see why. 95% cotton with just a touch of spandex for stretch, they move with you and breathe. The lace waistband stays put, and they're tagless, too.

25% Off The L'Oreal Revitalift Triple Power Moisturizer

A powerhouse combination of retinol, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C in this L'Oreal face cream works to firm, moisturize, and brighten your skin — everything you want from a high-performing moisturizer, in other words. With over 31,000 glowing ratings and a 4.5-star rating overall, it's a fan-favorite on Amazon. Grab one for yourself before it's gone.

30% Off An 8-Pack Of Saucony Heel-Tab Athletic Socks

It's the perfect time to stock up on these athletic socks, which boast a near-perfect 4.8 overall rating after more than 84,000 Amazon reviewers weighed in. Made from polyester and spandex, the breathable socks have zoned cushioning on high-impact areas and heel tabs for added comfort.

25% Off The NYX Epic Ink Liquid Eyeliner

With a 4.6-star overall rating after 61,000 reviews, the NYX Epic Ink liquid eyeliner makes creating dramatic looks a breeze, thanks to the flexible felt tip brush. Vegan and waterproof, it dries to a matte finish and lasts all day.

25% Off This Super-Hydrating Leave-In Conditioner

Protect your curls, coils, and waves with the highly-popular Mizani 25 Miracle Milk. Apply this leave-in conditioer on your hair before using heat to reduce damage and lock in moisture. This conditioner is ideal for all texture types and is boosted by reviewers to improve manageability, hydrate, detangle, and control frizz.

25% Off These Retro Sunglasses With 17,000+ Reviews

Iconic and influencer-approved, these rectangular sunglasses have earned their reputation for retro 90s appeal. More than 17,000 shoppers have given the specs an enthusiastic 4.6 stars overall for their sturdy construction with 100% UVA/UVB protection alongside those Instagram-worthy good looks.

40% Off True & Co’s True Body Convertible Bra

This wire-free bra from True & Co is so unbelievably comfortable — you'll hardly remember you're wearing it! Made from a blend of nylon and elastane, the bra features thin straps (they convert to a racerback) and removable pads. Choose from a variety of solid color options, including neutrals and fun pops of color.

40% Off The Vital Proteins Original Collagen Powder

Give your skin, hair, nails, and joints a dose of collagen with this best-selling powder from Vital Proteins. The unflavored formula harnesses the power of collagen peptides, plus hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, to deliver glow that fans can't get enough of — more than 132,000 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

20% Off A 12-Pack Of Highly Rated Sheet Masks

With 4.6 stars and 19,000 reviews, these facial masks from Glam Up are a must for your at-home spa day. Each one features a cut-out mask and cruelty-free formulas, but the specific active ingredients differ from pack to pack, so you can experience moisture, rejuvenation, firming, nourishment, brightening — whatever your skin needs that day.

20% Off The OPI Top Coat Polish For A High-Gloss Shine

OPI's Top Coat polish protects your nail color from chipping and leaves a high-gloss finish. It's formulated to provide up to 7 days of protection, and over 27,000 five-star ratings are a testament to this polish's high quality.

30% Off This Matrix Blue Shampoo That Neutralizes Brassy Tones

Keep your hair color looking fresh with this blue shampoo, which deposits blue-violet pigments to neutralize brassy tones. It's designed for all types of dark blonde and light brunette hair and is backed by a 4.5-star overall rating after more than 26,000 reviewers weighed in.

34% Off This Makeup-Removing Micellar Water That’s Gentle On Skin

Reviewers love that this micellar water's gentle formula won't strip the skin of its natural protective barrier — while still working hard to remove makeup and other impurities. With a stellar 4.7 rating and over 29,000 five-star reviews, Bioderma's micellar water is also touted as being great for sensitive skin.

18% Off A 2-Pack Of Maybelline's Baby Skin Primer

Create a smooth canvas for makeup application with Maybelline's Baby Skin primer, which instantly minimizes the appearances of pores. The hydrating formula dries to a matte finish and is suitable for all skin types.

17% Off The Highly Popular Panasonic Cordless Electric Shaver

This best-selling cordless electric shaver has over 60,000 ratings on Amazon, and you can get it for a discount while this deal lasts. The wet/dry razor features a flexible pivoting head, a built-in pop-up trimmer, and four stainless steel blades to deliver a close, smooth shave.

17% Off The L’Oreal Wonder Water Treatment

This genius, water-light rinse-out treatment from L'Oreal promises to make all hair types shinier, softer, and more manageable in seconds flat. Thanks to its effectiveness, it's earned a serious cult following on Amazon, where it's been awarded over 32,000 ratings and counting. You can grab it at a great price today, so you have nothing to lose by trying it out for yourself.

30% Off This Heat-Activated Spray That Smoothes Hair

This anti-frizz formula has won multiple awards and earned a 4.3-star rating from 38,000 reviewers. The Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural spray uses heat-activated polymers that resist frizz and provide astonishing shine, even three shampoos later. Just apply it to clean, towel-dried hair and blow-dry to activate.

30% Off This PÜR Pressed Mineral Makeup With SPF 15

This lightweight pressed mineral makeup does quadruple duty as a foundation, powder, concealer, and SPF-15 sunscreen. Not only that, but it's enriched with powerhouse ingredients like retinol, ceramides, and shea butter to brighten and hydrate skin.

