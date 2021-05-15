If you have a large bust, you know how difficult it can be to find a strapless bra that will actually stay up without cutting off your circulation. Luckily, the best bandeau bras for a large bust are made from stretchy fabric blends so they'll hug your curves in comfort. Thick bands at the bottom (and often top) of the bra are a must so that the bandeau won't budge.

Sizing is key when purchasing a bandeau bra — and this can be where things get a bit tricky. Some bandeaus come in size ranges like Small to XX-Large, but you may come across options that are considered One Size Fits All. One size rarely actually fits all, so regardless of the way the bandeaus are sized, it’s important that you refer to the manufacturer’s size chart (which may take factors like your bust measurements or your band and cup size into consideration) to figure out which option will fit best. And reading Amazon reviewers’ sizing recommendations can be helpful, too.

While bandeaus tend to offer more coverage and support than a regular strapless bra, choose one that’s padded for extra coverage (bonus points; this padding is often removable for when you don’t need it). And for added support, look for one with structured underwire. Like standard bras, bandeau bras are largely available in neutral color options, including black, white, and tan. However, if you prefer a bra that’ll stand out, look for one with a fun pop of color or even lace detailing. And for added protection against the sun’s UV rays, choose a bandeau that's made from an UPF fabric.

These five bandeau bras have been tested by Amazon reviewers, and they all get the stamp of approval from those with large busts — so you can kiss your uncomfortable bra woes goodbye.

1. A Padded Bandeau Bra With A Wide Size Range

With sizes ranging from Small-Medium to 7X-8X, this bandeau bra from Dinamit Jeans likely comes in an option that’ll fit you perfectly — yes, even if you have a large bust, and Amazon reviewers confirm it. With more than 1,800 (and growing!) reviews on the site and an overall rating of 4 stars, it's clear this bandeau bra has some serious fans. The bandeau is made from 90% nylon and 10% spandex, so it’s quite stretchy, and it has a thick band at the top and the bottom to ensure it stays in place. The bra is wireless and seamless to boot. For added coverage, this pick comes with padding — but don’t worry, it's removable for those days when you just can’t be bothered with it.

Choose from a range of color options, including neutrals and bright shades. You can purchase one bra individually or get them in a three pack, too.

This pick should be handwashed in cold water in order to maintain its shape.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Fits great! (I am a 38DDD and ordered a 3-4X) more support than I was expecting out of a strap of fabric with pads! Comfortable, breathable, and [doesn’t] roll or bunch. What more could you ask for? I [will] DEFINITELY be ordering more!"

Available sizes: Small-Medium, Large-X-Large, 1X-2X, 3X-4X, 5X-6X, and 7X-8X

2. A Bandeau Bra With Underwire Support

For added support for your bust, this bandeau from Ahh By Rhonda Shear features an underwire, which can be quite difficult to come by in this style of bra. Made from a combination of nylon and spandex, the bandeau is super stretchy, so it'll stay in place without discomfort. The bandeau also has a wide band to ensure it won’t slide down no matter how much you move and groove while wearing it. Another major plus? This pick is machine washable, so it’s super easy to keep clean.

This bra doesn’t have any padding. Choose from a few neutral color options, but if you'd prefer something more colorful or in a a different size, there are other shades and sizes available here, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Fits so much better than expected!! I fluctuate between a 46 DD and a 48 DDD and strapless bras usually require rib crushing and a lot of re- situating. Not so here. It is more comfortable than no bra. Read that again. I’m about to order more!"

Available sizes: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, 1X, and 2X

3. A Multi-Pack Of Bandeau Bras In A Huge Range Of Colors

From neon lemon to black to lavender, these bandeau bras from TOP LEGGING are available in basically every color imaginable — so go ahead, choose the ones that fit your style and personality best. The bandeaus are sold in three- and four-packs, and each of the bras in the set is made from a blend of nylon and spandex. The bras don’t have any padding, wires, or seams. And the manufacturer recommends handwashing them to keep them in top shape.

The bra only comes in two sizes, One Size and One Size Plus, but the stretchy design increases the likelihood of a good fit. Reviewers on Amazon indicate that both sizes can work for large busted individuals, so follow the sizing guidelines to choose the right one for you: One Size is intended for sizes 2 to 8, while One Size Plus will fit sizes 10 to 28. If you're still feeling skeptical, know that the bra has more than 1,000 reviews on Amazon, with an overall rating of 4.3 stars — meaning a lot of people are really loving the fit.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love these! As a DDD I was wary of trying these, but I really enjoy having them for around the house or relaxing with my ladies. Just enough support to not be flopping around and helps keep the boob sweat under control too."

Available sizes: One Size and One Size Plus

4. A Set Of Lace Bandeau Bras For Less Than $20

Covered in lace, these bandeau bras from Boao are total showstoppers and will look amazing peeking out from underneath a top or dress, or even on their own as a crop top. But the appeal of this pick doesn't end there — the three-pack of bras costs less than $20, a total steal, particularly for a pick of this quality. Amazon reviewers indicate that the bandeaus are comfortable and will actually stay up (yes, even on those with a large bust!); and they give this pick a solid 4.1-star rating overall, after more than 5,000 reviews.

The bandeau bras are made from a blend of modal and spandex, and they’re wireless with no padding. Each bra has loops in case you want to attach straps for extra support, though no straps are included. Many reviewers commented that you should use caution when washing the bandeaus to ensure you don’t damage the lace so handwashing is safest.

Choose from either Color Set 1 — which comes with a black, white, and tan bra — or Color Set 2, which has a black, gray, and white option.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These babies are AMAZING! [...] They fit true to the sizing chart they give, are SUPER soft and are thicker in the front so the girls aren’t showing through. I’ve recommended these to all my friends. Especially amazing support that’s hard to find in a bandeau for the more well endowed women out there. I’m a 38DDD and the XXL fits me perfectly with tons of stretch left still"

Available sizes: Small, Medium, Large, X-Large, and XX-Large

5. A Bandeau Bra Made With UPF Fabric

Featuring a UPF 50+ fabric, this bandeau bra from Kurve will give you some added protection against the sun’s rays and look totally stylish at the same time. The lightweight bra is made from 92% nylon and 8% spandex, so it’s breathable, moisture-wicking, and stretchy. A thick band means that this pick will stay in place — even on those with a large bust — all while being comfortable and easy to wear. This bandeau is seamless and wireless, and it doesn’t have any padding.

Choose from a range of color options, including neutrals and bright colors. Be sure to handwash the bra in cold water to ensure it doesn’t shrink or lose its vibrancy. This pick is made in the USA.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Great for large bust. I have a 38E or G bust and shirts tend to pop open at the bust line. This will be perfect for a shirt that fits my body but too small in the bust I can just leave it unbuttoned and wear this."