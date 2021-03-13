An icon of British heritage style, a Barbour jacket could last for decades if properly cared for (just ask Queen Elizabeth II, who has reportedly owned her Barbour waxed coat for more than two decades). But while these jackets are still handmade in the United Kingdom and worth the investment, well, it can add up to one expensive habit. The best Barbour alternatives will have an equally outdoorsy look and feel but at a more affordable price point.

Barbour is known for their wax jackets: the Bedale, Beaufort, and Beadnell in particular. It’s tough to find similarly high-quality waxed cotton jackets under $200, but not impossible. When shopping for worthy alternatives, there are elevated details to look for, including a utility cut with a waterproof finish (ideally in deep neutral colors), two large snap patch pockets on the front, a button placket over the zipper, a foldover or stand collar, and a plaid lining. You probably won’t find every one of these in a single jacket, but you’ll still find options with a healthy dose of countryside cred.

In addition to waxed jackets, Barbour also makes luxury quilted barn jackets and quilted vests (aka the gilet) — some of which have been spotted on the Duchess of Cambridge, among other royals. For a similar utilitarian feel, looks for options with that same rugged quilted texture and earthy color palette.

From an all-American waxed cotton jacket to a lightweight rain jacket with heritage style — plus the proper Wellington boots and tartan wool scarves to finish them off — these are the best Barbour alternatives for the budget.

1 A High-Quality Waxed Cotton Jacket With Soft T-Shirt Lining Obermeyer Hazel Waxed Jacket Amazon $146 See On Amazon This is a thick waxed cotton jacket that channels much of Barbour's spirit. This naturally weatherproofed utility coat boasts iconic field style with large flap pockets, a stand collar, and a drawstring waist, as well as a button placket over its strong YKK metal zipper to keep out drafts. Both jacket and detachable hood are both fully lined in a thick cotton jersey knit for a classic Americana spin on the Barbour tartan interior. Although not drowning in reviews, this reliable outdoors brand can be found at reputable retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods and Moosejaw. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 Or, This Hooded Field Jacket With Tartan Lining FASHION BOOMY Military Jacket With Hood Amazon $40 See On Amazon Barbour is known for their signature tartan linings, and this affordable field jacket has a similar look with soft plaid flannel inside the hood and shoulders. With its under-$50 price tag, it won't have all the premium trappings of the original, but it does share its utilitarian good looks, with a removable lined hood and a zipper and snap closure that buttons to a stand collar. There are also two slant pockets for your hands, a pairing found on some Barbour styles. An adjustable drawstring waist lets you add as many layers as you need underneath. "The color matches perfectly with the picture! The plaid hood is my favorite part of this jacket. I can’t wait to wear it," one fan gushed, who bought the wine color shown here. If tartan doesn't thrill you, good news: there are also sherpa, jersey knit, and unlined versions available in the same listing, both with and without hoods. With over 5,000 ratings on Amazon, it will likely become your new classic, too. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: Small — 3X

3 This Long, Quilted Jacket With A Detachable Hood Calvin Klein Mid-Weight Diamond Quilted Jacket Amazon $120 See On Amazon Calvin Klein's quilted coat is a budget-friendly version of the often sold-out Barbour Jenkins jacket that shares the same long cut with quilting, stand collar, and detachable tailored hood. This iteration relies on zippered pockets instead of larger utility pockets on the front and has adjustable waist tabs so you can take in the sides a scotch. In 100% polyester, it's warm but not too heavy and easy to care for. "Not too casual, not too dressy! Goes great with jeans and a pair of boots," as one shopper noted. "Overall I'm rather pleased with it. It is well made." Available colors: 5

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

4 The Lightweight Rain Coat That Looks Like Classic Barbour Freetrack Light Hooded Raincoat Amazon $50 See On Amazon Rather than taking cues from any one Barbour jacket in particular, this classic rain jacket combines several features you'd find on any of the top three bestselling Barbours: a coated, heat-sealed polyester shell with a finish that’s reminiscent of waxed jacket, a covered zipper that extends up to the stand collar, and two large flap pockets on the front. Wet-weather details include zippered vents under the arms, a two-way zipper running down the front, and adjustable cuffs. "This rain jacket has become my favorite in a short time. It not only is light weight but strong, so far it has kept me dry in a light shower and a hurricane," one reviewer raved. "The inside pockets keep your devices dry, it has a stiff brim on the hood so it keeps the rain from dripping directly on your face, especially convenient for those of us that wear glasses." If you'd like more length or an olive green option, try Levi's rain jacket, which is a good alternative to Barbour's longer raincoats. Available options: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

5 A Short Barn Jacket With Cozy Insulation Lands' End Insulated Quilted Barn Jacket Amazon $71 See On Amazon Lands' End’s quilted barn jacket features a water-resistant finish that makes it a budget-friendly answer to the Barbour Forth jacket. This chic, shorter jacket is made from quilted polyester with a button-front and turndown collar. With Lands' End, you also get a layer of environmentally conscious PrimaLoft insulation made from recycled plastic that promises to keep you warm in chilly temperatures. Two slash pockets on the front snap shut so you don't have to worry about keys falling out. "Well made jacket. Comfortable to wear. Lightweight but warm," one reviewer summarized, dubbing it "excellent for most temperatures." For a more streamlined look, also consider this zip-up quilted jacket from a different brand— it has similar lines to the Barbour Hawthorns jacket. Available options: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X (including petite and tall)

6 The Chic Quilted Gilet For An Extra Layer NE PEOPLE Lightweight Quilted Vest Amazon $26 See On Amazon This quilted vest looks like a cross between Barbour’s Wray gilet and Betty liner, with diamond quilted and a stand collar over a tailored fit. It's accented with piping on the seams, as well as tabbed details on the high collar and zippered slash pockets for a luxe look that's still at-ease. There's a soft knit lining inside the collar, and two stretch panels on the side to ensure a comfortable fit. "Not only are they stylish and comfortable but, they look high end," one shopper noted, who owned four. "I live near San Francisco Bay Area, where it gets very windy and down right cold. These vest are just terrific. Wonderful price, stylish and so wearable." Looking for a more rugged version? This cotton utility vest has cargo-ready pockets. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 3X