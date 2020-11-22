With their roots in workwear, beanies rank alongside T-shirts and jeans as iconic symbols of casual American style. The best beanies for women are modern takes on the classic, in styles from everyday cotton to incredibly luxe cashmere. You'll find options below that are just as cute as they are comfortable.

For such a simple cap, there’s surprisingly a fair amount of variation. If you’re in search of a utilitarian hat that’s up for adventure, look for a low-profile one that you can slip under a helmet or hood and tuck in a pocket (or glove compartment) when not in use. A patterned beanie toes the line between function and fashion, but if you’re shopping for an extra-cute beanie, there really aren’t many limits. Cable knit? Fluffy fur poms? The perfect slouchy-chic? These beanies will go a long way in polishing off your look.

Considering their budget-friendly price point, you might want to consider stocking up on beanies in a few different weights so you’re good year-round. Most beanies on the market today are made from acrylic, which is a synthetic that can feel similar to wool (although it’s not as breathable). If you opt for a wool beanie — they’re lightweight, toasty warm, and all-natural — look for washable merino that won’t make you itch. And, surprisingly, a cashmere beanie is not only relatively affordable (compared to their sweater counterparts) but incredibly practical, since the luxury fiber boasts similar benefits to wool with an airy-soft feel. And minimalists might want two or three cotton beanies as well for a capsule staple that works all year.

From a fleece beanie you can tuck in your back pocket to the cable knit fleece-lined pom-pom hat you'll wear in all your Insta photos, these are the eight best beanies to top you off.

1 This Perfect Slouchy Knit Beanie With A Serious Following CC Chunky Knit Beanie Amazon $11 See On Amazon With 17,000 Amazon ratings for this CC beanie, almost 80% of them are five glowing stars. Whether it was the ultra-classic knit pattern or a fit that was just slouchy enough, fans raved that this acrylic hat was well made, incredibly cute, and great quality for the price. (If you're not a fan of the branded tag, reviewers also mentioned that it was easy to remove.) "This is my third CC Beanie. The wool is soft, not itchy at all, making it my go-to hat," one repeat buyer confided. "The weave is thick, providing protection from the wind and great insulation." Plus, it comes in more than 150 different colors so you might want to pick it up in a couple of different hues. Available colors: 161

2 A Quality Merino Wool Beanie Minus33 Merino Wool Ridge Cuff Wool Beanie Amazon $23 See On Amazon Warm, breathable, and moisture-wicking, all-natural merino wool makes for an affordable high-quality beanie. This sleek option is made with 100% Australian merino wool in a midweight that's guaranteed not to itch — and it has the green light to get tossed in the wash. "This cap is perfection in my eyes. Long enough to cover your ears in double thickness, or pull down completely in high winds," one fan reported. Another satisfied shopper gushed, "LOVE it. Very comfortable, great under the bike helmet for crisp morning rides or just wearing to and from the vehicle going to work. I'll never go back to acrylic." Available colors: 20

3 This Seriously Cute Buffalo Plaid Beanie CRUOXIBB Buffalo Plaid Cuff Beanie Amazon $14 See On Amazon Iconic buffalo check can be worn all year round when it comes in ten colorways, from black to pink and pale grey, that will add a pop of pattern to your look. This cute beanie is woven thick from 100% acrylic with a wide-wale ribbed cuff. "Stretchy, warm & cute! The bottom is adjustable, roll it up or down the way you like," one reviewer pointed out, adding, "Very comfortable and well made!" Plus, it's available with and without a faux fur pom. Available colors: 8

4 This Fleece Lined Beanie With A Fluffy Pom Alepo Winter Beanie With Pom Pom Amazon $10 See On Amazon There are many iterations of the beanie with a pom, but this one stands a head above the crowd for its distinct cable knit and wide ribbed cuff, with a dense fleece lining and a measurably larger oversized faux fur pom. "Comfy, squishy goodness," one shopper raved of the fleece, adding that this hat was "one of the nicer things I've bought on Amazon." Another fan remarked on its warmth, writing, "This is The Hat, it’s perfect. It’s in the 30’s at night and it keeps my head so warm it’s crazy." Just note the acrylic hat needs to be hand-washed. If you’re feeling extra whimsical, this beanie with double poms is also adorable. Available options: 1

5 A Cashmere Beanie You’ll *Love* Slipping On Every Day WaySoft 100% Cashmere Beanie Amazon $47 See On Amazon If you wear a beanie often, it's absolutely worth treating yourself to one that's a step up. Enter: the cashmere beanie. Although it needs to be hand-washed, a luxe Mongolian cashmere beanie is even warmer and dramatically softer than wool. "Definitely cashmere and looks amazing," one shopper confirmed. "Purchased it on a whim and the quality totally surprised me - it came in a beautiful white box with tissue paper. The material is [...] super soft, and the design is perfect for a slouchy look with light warmth." If you are looking for a little more texture, this cashmere blend beanie with a fur pom is a fun, slightly more affordable alternative. Available colors: 16

6 The Coziest Fair Isle Beanie Beechfield Unisex Fair Isle Snowstar Winter Beanie Amazon $10 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much more festive than Fair Isle as the temperatures dip. In a nostalgic winter-worthy print, with a nubby yarn pom and comfortingly thick ribbed cuff, this winter beanie is all hygge. The ultra-soft acrylic is even machine washable and it's so thick a lining isn't necessary. "The best kept secret on Amazon," one fan gushed. "I've bought three different colors for myself, and have friends that have done the same or more. They fit great, look great, are warm and toasty for New York winters." Available colors: 9

7 A Lightweight Beanie In Soft Organic Cotton Casualbox Charm Organic Cotton Beanie Amazon $25 See On Amazon This organic cotton beanie is all-natural and designed for even the most sensitive skin. Handmade in Osaka, Japan, the thin cap adds an extra layer of lightweight and breathable warmth without bulk. You can machine wash it on cold, but the brand recommends letting the cotton air dry. One Amazon shopper bought theirs to sleep in and reported back, "This is so soft and lovely, I forget I have it on and wear it in the day. Really well made." Choose from two different sizes and several wearable colors. Available colors: 6