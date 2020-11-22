With their roots in workwear, beanies rank alongside T-shirts and jeans as iconic symbols of casual American style. The best beanies for women are modern takes on the classic, in styles from everyday cotton to incredibly luxe cashmere. You'll find options below that are just as cute as they are comfortable.
For such a simple cap, there’s surprisingly a fair amount of variation. If you’re in search of a utilitarian hat that’s up for adventure, look for a low-profile one that you can slip under a helmet or hood and tuck in a pocket (or glove compartment) when not in use. A patterned beanie toes the line between function and fashion, but if you’re shopping for an extra-cute beanie, there really aren’t many limits. Cable knit? Fluffy fur poms? The perfect slouchy-chic? These beanies will go a long way in polishing off your look.
Considering their budget-friendly price point, you might want to consider stocking up on beanies in a few different weights so you’re good year-round. Most beanies on the market today are made from acrylic, which is a synthetic that can feel similar to wool (although it’s not as breathable). If you opt for a wool beanie — they’re lightweight, toasty warm, and all-natural — look for washable merino that won’t make you itch. And, surprisingly, a cashmere beanie is not only relatively affordable (compared to their sweater counterparts) but incredibly practical, since the luxury fiber boasts similar benefits to wool with an airy-soft feel. And minimalists might want two or three cotton beanies as well for a capsule staple that works all year.
From a fleece beanie you can tuck in your back pocket to the cable knit fleece-lined pom-pom hat you'll wear in all your Insta photos, these are the eight best beanies to top you off.