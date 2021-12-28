10 Beauty Launches That Will Brighten Your January Blues

While December is a time for gifting galore, something suggests that come January, it may already be time for a new treat. Indeed, if things continue as they are, we may be facing lockdown restrictions and its related stresses, which makes a touch of self-gifting more needed than ever before.

Luckily, there are so many brilliant beauty launches to look forward to in January 2022, whatever you are after; be it makeup, skincare, hair, or body. For starters, there are a bunch of ultra-hydrating buys which will help to tackle winter dryness many of us face in the cold weather. Look out for The Inkey List’s new Omega Water Cream for the face and Keys Soulcare’s Melting Body Balm for everywhere else.

January calls for a makeup refresh also, which is where Charlotte Tilbury’s latest foundation comes in, which can be applied onto skin with a layer of Benefit’s upcoming POREfessional Lite primer.

You’ll also be smelling great with the help of Sol de Janeiro and Jo Malone London, both of whom are bringing out products to delight the nose.

In short, there were simply too many goodies to include in this line up, as there is so much goodness coming out to kick of 2022. But the following ten have to be the most exciting, so prepare your bank balance accordingly, and get (self) gifting...

