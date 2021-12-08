Hailey Bieber Went Full '90s Supermodel At Art Basel

Beauty
Art, but make it beauty.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Celebrities flocked to Miami this past weekend to celebrate Art Basel 2021. But aside from the fun parties and the one-of-a-kind masterpieces, everyone’s beauty game was seriously on point. Berry lips, neon hair, and classic acrylics ruled the beauty scene. Here, the best looks.
Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At a dinner hosted by Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë Kravtiz wore cornrows and berry red lipstick to match her floral mini dress.