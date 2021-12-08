Beauty

Hailey Bieber Went Full '90s Supermodel At Art Basel

Art, but make it beauty.

One of Art Basel 2021's best beauty looks: Hailey Bieber's brown lipstick.
By Audrey Noble

Celebrities flocked to Miami this past weekend to celebrate Art Basel 2021. But aside from the fun parties and the one-of-a-kind masterpieces, everyone’s beauty game was seriously on point. Berry lips, neon hair, and classic acrylics ruled the beauty scene. Here, the best looks.

Zoë Kravitz’s Berry Lips

At a dinner hosted by Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, Zoë Kravtiz wore cornrows and berry red lipstick to match her floral mini dress.

