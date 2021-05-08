Whether you’re shopping for fashion or function, the best belts for women can pull any look together instantly. They come in a dizzying array of styles and have plenty of social media cred to back them up. From leather dress belts to utilitarian canvas cinchers and the ever-on-trend belt bag, a good belt is always a worthy investment. The good news is that nearly all of the picks below cost less than $20, so you may even want to nab a few.

A classic, unadorned leather belt needn’t be boring — get one in black or brown so you have your bases covered, then pick out a bright shade for a bolder statement that still works with your favorite pieces. Leopard print belts are practically a classic in their own right, and a great gateway belt for people dipping their toes into bolder looks since the neutral tones go with pretty much everything. You could also opt for subtle textures, like an embossed alligator, or an on-trend buckle: think edgy solid metal or the perennially chic double circle closure.

When you have the basics squared away and are ready to branch out, there are so many options that will absolutely make an outfit. There’s the western-style belt that’s trending hot on social media and the rhinestone belts with equal parts '70s disco and bratty '90s vibes that are having their own moment. Don't forget about a silk scarf belt for a certain effortless style that is the ultimate one-and-done accessory.

From waist-snatching obi belts to the handmade and boho-chic — these are the best belts to stock up on for pulling outfits together in a snap.

1 The Western Belt You’ve Seen All Over Instagram JASGOOD Vintage Western Belt Amazon $18 See On Amazon This Western-style belt hits all the right notes of being classic yet statement-making, indie yet luxe. Made from genuine split leather with zinc alloy buckles, it's built for quality at an affordable price point and is offered in sizes that let you wear it at the waist or the hips. If you need to customize the size, not to worry: they include a leather hole punch that makes it easy adjust the fit at home. "This is a lovely belt: well made, with a quality Western-style buckle, keeper, and end tab," one shopper noticed, adding that the statement style was actually quite versatile. "It's not too thick or heavy for wearing with lightweight jeans, sturdy enough for heavy, all-cotton ones, and sharp enough to look good with skirts or dresses." Available options: 9

Available sizes: 23 inches — 50 inches

2 A Leopard Belt To Add A Pop Of Pattern LOKLIK Leopard Print Belt Amazon $16 See On Amazon A leopard print belt is such a versatile piece, with neutral tones and a natural pattern that looks pitch-perfect whether you're going for traditional with a twist or something more edgy. In genuine leather with textured calf hair and a brushed gold-tone buckle, this belt was made to last. You might also want to pick up the option with a double O-ring buckle in the same listing for even more of a statement without the boutique markup. "This belt is really similar to some I saw for twice the price. Good width, nice quality. I got lots of compliments on it, and it’s great that it goes with all my brown and black shoes without being too matchy," a reviewer praised. For a leather-free version, consider this vegan leopard belt made with synthetic hair. Available options: 2

Available sizes: 26 inches — 43 inches (XS – XL)

3 A Chain Belt You Can Dress Up Or Down Glamorstar Multilayer Chain Waist Belt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Thrown on with jeans or paired with a mini dress, the chain belt is an equally versatile alternative in a sea of leather. It can look edgy, boho, or luxe by turn depending on how you choose to style it or what you pair it with on a given day —and it's infinitely adjustable by virtue of the chain-link waist. There are options for gold or silver depending on what you wear most often. "I bought this originally after seeing a gold chain belt in a photo on Pinterest," one fan wrote, noting that it felt a bit lightweight but was more than reasonable for the price and style. "This was definitely a come up and I may even try to purchase one in silver too...so far this has to be one of my favorites." Available options: 4

Available sizes: 35.8 inches — 51.2 inches (Small – Large)

4 A Snake Belt That Channels Designer Style taffeta alley Faux Leather Belt With Snake Buckle Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you don’t have $750 to sink into the original Italian designer belt, this one has a similar look and feel. The fashionable faux leather belt features a nicely heavy, burnished metal snake buckle (available in gold, silver, and gunmetal tones) and a hole punch kit is included so you can perfect the size. Shoppers were impressed with the quality of this belt considering it's roughly the price of a Panera salad. "Love this!!! I was skeptical because 'come on $11.99' and it's not real leather but the craftmanship and the materials are very good. Buy it," one fan advised. Available options: 5

Available sizes: 28.6 inches — 40.6 inches

5 This Edgy Grommet Belt That Toughens Up Any Outfit macoking Double Grommet Belt Amazon $11 See On Amazon For those about to rock, this grommet belt is a must-have. It's edgy in a way that's a bit more approachable and versatile than the studded belt you wore in middle school, with one major bonus: The grommet style makes it totally adjustable so you can wear it on your waist or your hips. Its made of PU leather with a metal alloy buckle. With the same listing, there's also a grommet belt with a chain for making more of a statement. "This belt is so much nicer than the picture shows. It looks, feels and fits like a much more expensive belt," a reviewer praised. Shoppers even liked the nice velvet bag it came packaged in (that many liked so much that they planned to repurpose). You might also want to check out this utilitarian cargo strap belt (from a different brand) that's having a serious moment right now. Available options: 7

Available sizes: 33 inches — 41 inches

6 A Boho-Chic Embroidered Belt That’s Handmade In Peru Raymis Alpaca Wool Embroidered Belt Amazon $50 See On Amazon Earthy yet luxe, this boho embroidered belt is fair trade and eco-friendly. It's woven from pure alpaca wool in saturated colors with bright floral embroidery. Although it's hard to see in the riot of color, there are small metal grommets to keep it at the perfect fit with the patina O-ring buckle. Handmade by artisans in South America, no two belts are exactly alike. "They are gorgeous and as someone who has climbed Macchu Picchu, they are authentic Peruvian pieces of work! It looks very similar to the one purchased from Ollyantaytambo," a shopper confirmed. Available options: 12

Available sizes: One size (42 inches)

7 An Earthy Woven Belt With Natural Wood Accents Cinlan Rope Braid Belt Amazon $11 See On Amazon Laidback yet impossibly stylish, this braided belt exudes vacation casual. It's made from tightly-woven rope with a wood-tone buckle and the raw edge is finished in faux leather for a look that reads naturally luxe. It's totally adjustable (one shopper even used theirs as a hat band) although you might find it loosens up slightly throughout the day, which can be a feature or a bug depending on your needs. Wear yours with everything from jeans and a chunky sweater to a floaty sundress or nap dress. There are even options for macrame and beaded versions within the same listing. Available options: 21

Available sizes: One size (33.5 inches)

8 The Rhinestone Belt Fashion Girls Can’t Stop Wearing WHIPPY Crystal Belt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Grunge yet glam, the rhinestone belt was made to call attention to itself. The metal alloy casing is offered in gold or silver finishes with a bold geometric buckle. Since there are no traditional belt holes (the prong slips between rhinestones instead) it’s super adjustable and you can wear it on your waist or hips. Pair it with jeans and a blazer or your slinkiest dress, just be careful because the rhinestones can snag on some fabrics. "This is an accessory that will complete an outfit. It is beautiful and can dress up your jeans! It is everything I [hoped] it would be," a reviewer was pleased to report, adding, "Great price too!" If you're interested in sparkle but for a more formal occasion, you might also consider this handmade rhinestone sash belt from Yanstar that dresses up everything from gowns to maxi dresses. It's high-quality yet shockingly affordable, with great reviews. Available options: 3

Available sizes: 27 inches — 47 inches (S – L)

9 A Wide Waist Belt That Comes In So Many Colors FASHIONGEN Obi Belt Amazon $16 See On Amazon Simple yet outfit-defining, this buttery-soft faux leather obi-style belt is a must-have for creating shape on blousy pieces when you feel like reining in the volume. In a color that matches your outfit, it will look like part of the garment in the most couture way, while high-contrast hues are great for making a statement — there are even some animal print options. The self-tie belt is comfortable and, of course, easy to adjust. One fan reported: "This is a gorgeous belt...Cinch as much or as little as you want. The vegan leather is soft and supple. The ties are long enough to tie the perfect bow, if you have that particular skill. I just know that I'll eventually buy all of the colors because they're all so beautiful. This is a GREAT buy." For a dressier version, you might want to consider picking up a wide lace waist belt as well. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This Chic Power Belt With A Sharp AF Buckle INSIGHTER Leather Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon When you need to channel your inner Miranda Priestly, this devastatingly sophisticated dress belt oozes authority and dresses up everything from power suits to jeans for that subtly luxe designer look. It's made from a thick strip of genuine leather with a zinc alloy buckle that features a vacuum-plated goldtone finish to resist tarnishing. You'll also get a leather hole punch kit to adjust the fit as needed. "The look is very high end, and the price is so low! I couldn't be happier with this purchase," a shopper raved. Another good option? This faux-leather modern dress belt from Tanpie with a contrasting brushed satin and high-shine buckle. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 26 inches — 39 inches (XS-XL)

11 A Braided Canvas Belt With Preppy Vibes Gelante Woven Canvas Belt Amazon $9 See On Amazon Easygoing yet still put-together, this low-key braided canvas belt is casually comfortable. The polyester canvas retains its shape and color with faux leather trim and nickel-based alloy buckle. Since there aren't any traditional belt holes, you can fasten it wherever you please (and it will still have enough give so you can breathe). "I have worn this for about a month, everyday and there is no tarnishing on the buckle, no fraying, and it has not stretched out. Would definitely recommend," a shopper commented. For summer camp nostalgia, this canvas D-ring belt from a different brand comes in preppy stripes and pride-worthy rainbow. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: Small — XXXX-Large

12 An On-Trend Belt Bag That Looks So Expensive Badiya Mini Waist Bag Amazon $18 See On Amazon You'll get so much mileage out of this chic belt bag. The croc-embossed faux leather has a minimalist shape and features D rings on each side so it easily converts into a crossbody bag— or it can be used as a clutch by itself. Underneath the flap is a sleeve pocket for small items like subway cards or cash, and there's a zippered security pocket inside the main compartment, which is big enough for the essentials yet doesn't weigh you down. "The black leather crocodile pattern is such a look! It's the perfect size and is very sturdy and durable," a fan praised. "I can fit my portable charger, my phone, money or a little wallet and some lipstick all at once...10/10 recommend." Available colors: 18

Available sizes: One size (35 inches, maximum waist circumference)

13 A Sleek Metal Belt That Comes In Tons Of Options BABEYOND Metal Waist Belt Amazon $13 See On Amazon Modern and timeless, this high-shine metal waist belt is great for adding a high-impact finishing touch to a look. The solid belt has a small spring for just enough give and a series of holes for a slightly adjustable fit, although it obviously won't be wildly flexible. "Measure your waist and match it with the measurement guidelines. I've worn it with an overall and with a sheer cover up with a swimsuit," one shopper reported. The brand offers plenty of styles within the same listing, from sleek and chic to filigree, as well Gatsby-inspired art deco styles. Available options: 14

Available sizes: 25.6 inches — 34.1 inches (Small – Large)

14 The Double O-Ring Belt That Goes With Everything Earnda Soft Faux Leather Circle Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon In thick, supple faux leather or suede with multiple variations on the buckle — from chrome finishes to embossed and rhinestone buckles — this stylish circle belt has garnered thousands of positive reviews on Amazon. "This one is perfect. It’s almost a staple that ties every outfit together so well. A very easy way to step up a simple outfit. It’s great quality for the price, and there’s no need to splurge on a designer belt if you can’t afford it. 10/10 would recommend," one shopper praised. Available options: 13

Available sizes: 23 inches — 41 inches (X-Small – X-Large)

15 A Chic Scarf Belt With Vintage Flair Loeffler Randall Helena Woven Bow Belt Amazon $60 See On Amazon This relatively affordable designer belt is an adorable option for work or play. The self-tie canvas knots easily into the perfect bow, and the neutral leopard print adds just enough pattern for interest. Wear yours to brunch with denim cutoffs and espadrilles, or over a sheath dress for a playfully professional look. Tie it right, and it easily doubles as a headband. The possibilities are almost endless. Available options: 1

Available sizes: X-Small/Small — Medium/Large