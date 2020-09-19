A versatile pair of black boots belong in the capsule wardrobe hall of fame alongside a perfect-fitting pair of jeans and a reliable non-see-through white T-shirt. And, much like these staples, you probably need more than one single pair to see you through. Shopping for the best black ankle boots for your lifestyle is a lot like stocking up on jeans for a given season: It depends on where the gaps are in your wardrobe, and how you most spend your time. Maybe you need a no-heeled option for days you know you're going to be walking everywhere, or perhaps you want a pair with a subtle heel that can take you from work to happy hour with friends. Of course, a pair with a more substantial power heel is always a good investment.

Just because ankle boots are staples doesn’t mean they need to be plain, either. You can find minimalist ankle boots with subtle texture alongside a pair of lace-up cage-style ankle boots that are a serious statement. Then there are Chelsea boots with a lug sole for any kind of weather.

In terms of material, a luxe leather pick will see you through year after year of hard use while a practical faux suede pair is a great budget-friendly alternative — and if they’re waterproof, so much the better. These seven pairs of black ankle boots will have you covered everywhere life takes you.

1. A Pair Of Minimalist Ankle Boots With French Girl Vibes

These black ankle boots are quietly luxe in black vegan leather with an almost Saffiano finish. The clean lines, rounded toe, and infinitely walkable 2-inch heel look casually Parisian paired with denim and a boyfriend blazer, with enough polish to finish off a skirt or a dress in style. There's a zipper inside each ankle for easy on and off, plus a waterproof rubber sole. "They go with literally everything and I have worn them every day since receiving them. The heel is the perfect height and they are very comfortable," one shopper noted, adding, "They did chafe my ankles slightly until they were broken in and now it is not a problem at all. Highly recommend!"

Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5.5 – 11

2. These Western Style Ankle Boots Shoppers Say Are Instantly Comfortable

These black ankle boots have subtle Western flair that would look right at home exploring Nashville or Austin, with clean lines that blend into any city. Their padded footbed and faux leather lining are comfortable to wear all day, with a low 1.5-inch heel and nonslip rubber sole. Shoppers raved that they were comfy right out of the box and didn't need breaking in. "I took a gamble and bought them for a concert the next day, darn well knowing I'd be on my feet the whole time," one fan explained. "SO comfortable! It felt like I had broken them in ages ago."

Available colors: 14

Available styles: 5 – 11

3. Some Chic Chelsea Rain Boots

Some short stylish rain boots are a chic yet practical option even when the sun isn’t shining. In a classic Chelsea style, these are made from lightweight waterproof PVC with a soft lining and stretchy elastic gore. The nonslip rubber sole has sturdy lug traction, as well, and a low 1-inch heel. These are a great pair to have on-hand for days when you want to look put together, but the weather forecast is iffy. And they couldn’t be easier to clean if you need a truly practical yet stylish boot: just hose them off. "I know it sounds weird to be so enamored with a pair of rain boots, but what can I say," one shopper admitted. "Super cute and really comfortable... I mean REALLY comfortable," they added. "The very first day I wore these, I had them on for about 12 hours total and by the end of the night, my feet didn't hurt at all and my legs weren't tired from all the walking. I loved them so much, that I ended up wearing them the next four days (including two days at work)."

Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 4 – 12

4. These On-Trend Buckled Cage Booties

These statement ankle boots combine a fashion-forward cage silhouette and faux snakeskin with a trio of chunky buckles that’s reminiscent of a few designer styles. The closed pointed toe adds a bit of warmth where it counts, while the block heel measures just under three inches on this pair. Adjustable laces ensure a comfortable and secure fit for a day-to-night fashion boot that can go the distance. "A substantial update of my wardrobe without spending hundreds of dollars," one fan gushed of the style. "The heel height is very comfortable. Shoes are not slippery while walking," the shopper remarked of the shoe's complete wearability.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: 6 – 11

5. A Pair Of Sturdy Leather Ankle Boots Available In Wide Sizes

A good pair of black leather ankle boots are worth investing in, and this pick has over 2,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers for their durable good looks and lasting comfort. The quality leather upper has functional zippers on either side of the ankle, plus a discreet pull tab on the back, and a cushioned footbed for comfort. They have a low stacked heel just under 1.5 inches, with a synthetic sole with light traction. "I love the Basel boot. I bought my first pair over a year ago and wore them daily. They just get prettier with age," one shopper observed of their longevity, and another reviewer confirmed their comfort: "wore these pretty much every day while we were traveling in Europe, and we walked miles and miles every day. These were the only shoes I took on our trip that never caused any pain."

Available colors: 40

Available sizes: 5 – 13 (available in Wide sizes)

6. A Sleek High Heeled Boot With Soft Faux Fur Lining

These dressy black ankle boots are sleek yet versatile. They can dress up a pair of jeans or match the sharpness of a business suit and even play nicely with a party dress thanks to clean lines and a high yet doable 3.5-inch block heel. The faux leather upper features a soft fleecy lining, with a hidden side zipper closure for a tailored fit that’s still easy to pull on. "They are super cute and comfortable. Functional and inexpensive, the height is good for anytime, and I like that they are soft and warm on the inside. Can be that perfect dress-casual boot when needed," one reviewer summed up.

Available colors: 16

Available sizes: 5 – 12

7. These Comfy Flat Ankle Boots For Go-Anywhere Style

These effortless flat ankle boots are your throw-on-and-go pair for easy style. They feature a faux suede upper and quilted heel with a decorative gold zipper accented by a long suede tab, for a sophisticated but wearable look. They also boast a lightly cushioned footbed and a hidden zip ankle with elastic gore for easy on and off. "I have foot issues and need to wear zero drop, minimalist shoes with a wide toe box, and it is so hard to find affordable boots with those characteristics. It is even harder to find them in cute styles. This hit the mark. They are zero or close to zero drop (no heel to speak of), don’t curl up at the toe, and don’t have excessive cushioning. They have a wide toe box, which gives me room to wiggle my toes, that somehow still comes to a slight point so I don’t look like I have duck feet," one fan raved.