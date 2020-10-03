Blazers are a professional wardrobe staple. But long gone are the days of stuffy suits; today blazers are a style trend that extends into everyday wear. Blazers pair as well with jeans and a graphic tee as they do layered on top of an elegant dress. Whether you prefer menswear-inspired details or three-quarter length sleeves, the best blazers for women come with details that meet your wardrobe goals. Shopping for a blazer can be tricky, so I’ve compiled a list of the best of the best on Amazon. But first, here are a few things to consider when shopping.

You can find blazers in every material under the sun, from preppy-chic plaid to luxe velvet — even some with spandex for a little stretch. A double-breasted blazer, with buttons on each side, feels like a power suit, channeling '80s vibes in all the best ways. Maybe there are shoulder pads to round out the aesthetic (though note: many blazers come with detachable shoulder pads to accommodate everyone's preferences). Likewise, a single-breasted blazer, with a standard set of buttons, feels a little more understated and can dress up any look, looking right at home in the office or on a date. Some more laid-back blazers hang on your body more like a cardigan than a structured blazer. Boyfriend-style blazers, or blazers that are oversized or longer in length, are a trendy way to combine personality with professionalism.

Whether you’re looking for a blazer to impress at your big meeting or a relaxed-fitting style that you can rock at happy hour, this list has something for you. I’ve included a variety of sizes, colors, and fits to make your search for the perfect blazer a lot easier.

1. A Double-Breasted Power Blazer In Plaid

This classic double-breasted blazer features a vintage plaid pattern in four different colors. Its shoulder pads, front flap pockets, and notched collar create a preppy, '80s look that looks fresh and modern paired with some wide-leg trousers. This hip-length jacket can also be worn with jeans and a T-shirt for a punk-inspired look. When it comes to fit, reviewers say the body of the blazer and the length are true to size, however, some commented the sleeves run small. It's made of polyester and is fully lined so you can roll the sleeves.

Helpful Review: "I’m a jeans and T-shirts kind of girl, with a punk flare in my past. This is killer!!!! I’ve worn it a few times now with different tops under it. Rock t-shirts, tank top and a sports bra. Each one looked phenomenal. Of course, they were just for Zoom meetings. Can’t wait to get out with this jacket and really live in it. [...] Jacket, jeans/mini, Doc Martens, pork pie hat. It’s wonderful. Love. Love. LOVE!!"

Available Sizes: XS — XL

2. A High-Quality Classic Blazer Under $50

You don't have to drop $100 to get a blazer that's structured and made well. This affordable blazer costs less than $40 and reviewers say they love the feel and durability of its lightweight polyester material. The single-breasted blazer has long sleeves and a length that hits at the hipbone, with two flat-front pockets and two buttons at the front (to match its higher stance). This timeless style comes in 10 solid colors and three subtle plaid and pinstripe designs. It has non-removable shoulder pads and comes fully lined; wear it with a sleek skirt or pair it with jeans for a more casual outfit. Reviewers mention that the jacket itself runs a little small, especially if you're a woman with a larger bust.

Helpful Review: “It is a material that is not too thin or too thick. Feels almost sporty, but definitely does not look it! It passed all the tests; arms forward, arms up, etc.. The lining is a cute white with black polka dots and feels very nice on. The pockets are real! And deep enough to actually use. I could easily slip my wallet or anything of that size or smaller in. The sleeve-length is perfect, not too long or too short. The collar is not too wide and holds itself well so it doesn't fall over looking closed or anything. The length of the coat is perfect as well. Just above my butt. And the shoulder pads are very comfortable and not noticeable while wearing [...]."

Available Sizes: S — XXL

3. A Professional Blazer For Your Next Job Interview

Blazers are synonymous with professionalism and this interview-ready blazer is no exception. It has two buttons and a higher stance, which means that when it’s buttoned, it only shows a few inches of the blouse or tee you wear underneath. The classic hip length works well for skirts and pants. This polyester-blend single-breasted blazer comes in seven neutral colors such as black, beige, and gray. This jacket is available in a variety of sizes, ranging from 0 to 24 in petite, standard, and plus-size cuts. It has three flat pockets on the front: one on each side and one over the chest. It also features a center back vent and darting down the torso for a comfortable and fitted look. Reviewers say it’s a little on the boxy side, and it does have shoulder pads that can't be removed (though reviewers say they are small), but this is the perfect pick for professional settings.

Helpful Review: “This blazer is a great staple for a suit! The fabric is nice and slightly heavy [...] It is lined beautifully [...] I bought it with the navy straight fit suit skirt and as a pair it looks very professional. However this blazer could work as a separate and would look great with grey, tan, or a printed bottom. I always go up a size in blazers since I can't stand having something tight over another shirt but this was cut a little generously [...] So sizing up may not be necessary.”

Available Sizes: 0 — 24, Petite, Standard, and Plus

4. A Boyfriend-Style Blazer In Plus Sizes

Boyfriend blazers are a fashionable twist on the classic blazer. This single-breasted, relaxed-fit blazer can be dressed up for work or dressed down for the weekends. It is designed from a polyester blend material and hangs longer than most blazers, ending at about mid-thigh. It has a low stance and just one button. Reviewers mention that the sizing runs a little small, so for a true oversized, boyfriend-style look, you should size up. The faux pockets are a cute detail that looks professional. It’s fully lined and has a back vent. Reviewers say they love the casual take on this workplace classic. Some mentioned rolling up the sleeves for an even more effortlessly chic look. It’s available in four solid colors: white, navy, black, and berry, as well as two patterned options: blue floral and gray plaid. It does have shoulder pads, however, most reviewers agree that are minimal and unobtrusive.

Helpful Review: "I love this jacket! I have been wanting a jacket like this for quite a while, bust fit has always been an issue because a jacket I would try on would be too big somewhere yet too small somewhere else, however, this jacket fits me like it was tailor made for me! I think I found my new favorite go to jacket for those cooler days or nights!"

Available Sizes: 12 Plus — 32 Plus

5. A Luxurious Velvet Blazer

This dark green velvet blazer is lush and glamorous, plus reviewers say it's as comfortable as it looks. It's made of a soft, stretchy polyester velvet (which runs a bit small according to the brand, which recommends that you size up). It's lightly tailored and has a classic single-breasted blazer cut, ideal for work, or formal or casual events. It has a low stance and a single button. The flat front pockets add a traditional feel to this unique jacket. It's available in three colors: light green (shown here), medium green, and dark green.

Helpful Review: "Gorgeous and unusual — I love velvet. I never wear this color and now I find that I love it"

Available Sizes: 4 — 20

6. A Cardigan Blazer With Ruched Sleeves

This casual blazer is the perfect piece to layer over your favorite tee or work look. It has an open, cardigan front with no buttons and a shawl neckline. It’s less structured than most blazers, does not have shoulder pads, and has three-quarter length sleeves that are ruched for an added visual detail. Reviewers say this blazer is a deal, one that comes in 21 fun and bright colors like mustard, teal, and purple. The polyester material is thin and lightweight, plus reviewers say they love that it’s dressy enough for work and casual enough for play. It boasts more than 4,000 reviews, some of which are split on sizing and suggest measuring yourself and comparing your measurements with the size chart before ordering.

Helpful Review: "I love this blazer! It's exactly what I expected for the price. Somewhere between a blazer and a cardigan. Dressy enough for work, casual enough to wear any day. [...] After a few wears, if it holds up (which I expect it to), I'll be coming back for more colors."

Available Sizes: 4 — 22

7. This Stylish Peplum Blazer

This peplum blazer has extra style — perfect for the office or a night out. It's made of ultra-stretchy spandex fabric, which creates a form-fitting silhouette without feeling too constricted. The single-breasted blazer, which boasts more than 4,000 reviews, has a low stance and just one button. It's lightweight enough to wear year round and comes in more than 30 colors. The sleeves feature three decorative buttons and the peplum itself is a high-low style, meaning it sits higher on the body in the front and lower in the back. Reviewers suggest sizing up, citing that the jacket runs small and is made of such stretchy material. You will have to iron or steam it to remove wrinkles before wearing it, but reviewers agree that the price and style are hard to beat.

Helpful Review: "Love everything about this jacket. I wore it to a conference and I got a lot of compliments from people. You would need to iron the jacket first though. The lapel and folds stayed put throughout the period I wore them for. The red color is vibrant and I love that the back has a tail that covers your bum a bit. This is a perfect jacket!"