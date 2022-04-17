When it comes to pulling off a bold red lip, the most difficult part is choosing the perfect color — but luckily, it’s pretty much impossible to go wrong with a classic blue-red shade. The best blue-red lipstick for you will largely depend on the finish you prefer, whether that’s creamy, glossy, velvety, or matte. Even if you go for a matte formula, it should contain at least one conditioning ingredient to prevent your lips from drying out, so look for ingredients like shea butter, castor seed oil, and vitamin E.

The way you apply your red lipstick is just as important as the shade you choose — perhaps even more so. To start with the smoothest base possible, use a lip scrub to gently exfoliate and buff away any flaky skin. Immediately after, restore moisture with your favorite lip balm or lip cream, letting it fully sink in while you do the rest of your makeup (or dabbing off the excess with a tissue if you just can't wait). You can use a lip liner in a similar red color to outline and fill in your lips, which will help with definition and keep your lipstick in place for longer. Then, all that's left is to apply your blue-red lipstick of choice.

Whether you want to channel your favorite Old Hollywood actress for a special occasion, or you've been a longtime fan of a crisp red lip, these are the best blue-red lipsticks you'll find on Amazon.

1. A Nourishing Blue-Red Lipstick From A Classic Drugstore Brand

Maybelline tested every color from their Made For All Lipstick collection on 50 different skin tones to ensure that each shade complements any and every complexion. ‘Ruby For Me’ is a rich red color whose blue undertones and satin finish give it a glamorous retro look à la Marilyn Monroe. The formula glides over lips smoothly while providing plenty of moisture, thanks to ingredients like honey nectar, shea butter, and vitamin E. The drugstore formula is also a favorite on Amazon, with more than 20,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who have put it to the test.

2. A Matte Blue-Red Lipstick That’s Especially Gorgeous On Darker Skin Tones

This Black-owned beauty brand was founded with the goal of creating an inclusive range of makeup that flatters every skin tone. Mented Cosmetics’ Red Matte Lipstick collection includes the blue-based ‘Red Carpet,’ a matte-finish lipstick that's lightweight and non-drying (you'll find nourishing castor seed oil and smoothing vitamin E in the formula). Like all of the brand’s products, and as an added bonus, this lipstick is both vegan and cruelty-free.

3. A Moisturizing Blue-Red Lipstick With A Classic, Creamy Finish

If you prefer a traditional cream lipstick that’s loaded with moisturizing ingredients, try Urban Decay’s Vice Hydrating Lipstick in ‘No Parking’. The shade has a deep blue base, which gives it a slightly darker red color, and the intensely pigmented formula leaves behind rich, vivid color with a single swipe. The formula is cruelty-free and vegan, and you'll find skin care favorites like avocado oil, aloe leaf extract, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin E in here to leave your lips feeling smooth hours after applying it.

4. The Blue-Red Liquid Lipstick That’s Become A Modern Staple

Liquid matte lipsticks have gained popularity for their weightless formulas that last all day long, from coffee to cocktails. Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Liquid Lipstick — one of the OGs — is also one of the most beloved formulas out there, and for good reason: It's easy to use and it's comfortable to wear. ‘American Doll’ is a classic blue-red shade that packs some serious color payoff via its long, easy-to-wield applicator that dispenses just the right amount of product each time. Though it has a matte finish, the lipstick includes moisturizers like safflower seed oil and vitamin E to prevent your lips from feeling dried out. And if you're not a fan of a liquid matte formula, the brand offers the same blue-red color in a traditional matte bullet form, too.

5. A Velvety Liquid Lipstick In A Wine-Inspired Shade

If one liquid matte lipstick isn't enough, consider adding this Dose Of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick in ‘Merlot’ to your collection. The vibrant, cool-toned color has a hint of raspberry to it, though if you prefer an even deeper wine-red color, the brand also makes another gorgeous blue-red shade, ‘Extra Saucy.’ This fluffy liquid lipstick dries down instantly to a velvety finish that never feels sticky, and it lasts for hours without fading. As with all liquid matte formulas, don’t forget to exfoliate and moisturize your lips first.

6. A Brick-Red Lipstick From An Indie, Black-Owned Brand

With more than 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, The Lip Bar’s Vegan Liquid Matte Lipstick in ‘Bawse Lady’ is a growing fan favorite from an independent, Black-owned brand. Formulated with jojoba seed oil and vitamin E, the cruelty-free lipstick feels smooth and comfortable on lips, even if they’re on the dry side, despite the velvety finish. In case you need more convincing, former first lady Michelle Obama has worn the blue-based red, which The Lip Bar reports is its best-selling liquid matte shade.

7. A Classic Matte Lipstick In A Bright, Bold-Red Shade

A love of neon-bright colors is what started FACE Stockholm in the first place, so it's no surprise that they've developed a cool-toned red that packs a serious punch. The brand’s matte lipstick in ‘Stunning’ gives you shine-free, long-wearing color that won't bleed or feather (even if you're in a rush and skip the lip liner). To give the lipstick a smooth glide and more comfortable wear, conditioning ingredients like castor seed oil, glycerin, and vitamin E have been included in the formula.