The Best Boob Tapes That Offer Lift & Support, Sans Bra
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Bustle / Amazon
By Alexa Vazquez
When Kim Kardashian publicly shared she used gaffers tape to secure her breasts when wearing plunging necklines and backless dresses, I’ll admit I was the first to put it to the test. And while it (kinda) worked, the pain I felt when ripping it off simply wasn’t worth it. Luckily, the fashion world has plenty of skin-safe alternatives so you can comfortably go braless. The best boob tapes work to lift, support, and conceal your breasts using gentle, long-lasting, sweat- and water-resistant adhesives — and they’re all painless to remove. For more insight on shopping for boob tape, and how to apply and remove it properly, Bustle spoke to wardrobe stylist Grace Thomas.
The Expert
Grace Thomas is a Portland, Oregon-based wardrobe and personal stylist and founder of the company Builtgracefully. She has over ten years of experience in styling, buying, and fashion merchandising.
What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Boob Tapes
As breasts are an extremely sensitive body part, Thomas advises choosing a tape that isn’t just long-lasting, but is also gentle on the skin. According to Thomas, the safest options are latex-free, medical-grade, and hypoallergenic, and made of breathable, high-quality cotton and stretchy spandex. For your convenience, all of the options listed ahead suit these requirements.
Size is a consideration, as well. Most of the tape listed ahead measures 2 inches wide, but you’ll find a few options that clock in at 3 inches wide to better suit larger breasts.
How To Apply & Remove Boob Tape
First, make sure your skin is completely dry and free of any oils or lotion that could cause the adhesive to slip. Next, place a nipple cover at the center of the breast to protect these extra sensitive areas. “You never want to put the adhesive directly on your nipple,” Thomas says. “It will cause damage to that sensitive part of your skin.” (All the tapes on this list include nipple covers.) Next, map out where you’ll place the tape before cutting it into strips and securing them in place.
Removal is probably one of the most important parts of this process, since ripping it off can cause major damage to your skin. Thomas says the simplest way to remove boob tape is to take a hot bath or shower, letting the tape soak in soapy water before gently peeling it off. If a shower or bath isn’t in the cards, Thomas advises massaging in baby oil or coconut oil to loosen the adhesive before slowly peeling off the tape, adding more oil as you go.
Now go rock that backless dress with confidence, because I’ve rounded up five of the best boob tapes available on Amazon.