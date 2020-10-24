With their loose and relaxed fit, the best boyfriend jeans are the epitome of comfort and slouchy, casual style. The best pairs are relaxed through the hip and leg, without too much excess fabric to totally swallow you up. When you’re looking for your perfect boyfriend jeans, there are some different aesthetic choices to consider. Boyfriend jeans come in many different washes, and a lighter wash may look even more casual. For the ultimate laid-back look, keep an eye out for distressed detailing, ranging from just a few small slits in the knees to denim that looks truly worn to bits. For a more polished vibe, look for a darker wash. Boyfriend jeans also come in more unusual washes, like solid white or two-tone — choosing the right wash for your style is truly about personal preference. Denim is made from cotton (which doesn't have much stretch), but if you want your boyfriend jeans to have a bit more of stretch, look for a pair that’s blended with spandex (aka Lycra, aka elastane).

While distressing and wash are two of the main features to pay attention to, some boyfriend jeans boast extra details that may totally fit your style, such as fringed cuffs or embroidery. If you plan to wear your jeans in cold weather, a flannel-lined pair will keep you cozy and warm.

These six pairs of boyfriend jeans are total knockouts on Amazon, with reviewers raving that they’re comfortable and that the fit is on point. And the best part? They’re all $60 or less, so you may find yourself adding multiple pairs to your cart.

1. A Fan-Favorite Pair Of Boyfriend Jeans For Under $25

With more than 3,500 reviews on Amazon and a solid 4.5-star rating overall, these boyfriend jeans from Levi Strauss & Co. are adored on the site for both their quality and their ultra-low price tag of — wait for it — less than $25… a total steal! The relaxed-fit jeans are made of 98% cotton and 2% elastane, so they have a bit of stretch for comfort.

The jeans have a mid-rise, a zipper closure, and a five-pocket design. They come in a handful of dark, medium, and white washes, with light distressed details or none at all. And because they're from such a classic brand, you know they'll last.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Super comfortable, has a little bit of stretch to it. I bought the lighter wash and love them. A coworker bought the same jeans but in the darker wash and they're just as nice. Can't beat the price."

Available sizes: 2 to 28

2. A Seriously Distressed Pair Of Boyfriend Jeans

Like most boyfriend jeans, these jeans from TheMogan have a mid-rise and a relatively loose fit — but they also have some serious distressing on the front for that lived-in look. The jeans are made from 99% cotton and 1% Lycra so they’re slightly stretchy, and they have five pockets and a zipper closure. Some reviewers recommend sizing down, as this pair can run a little large — unless you want truly baggy jeans, in which case you should size up!

TheMogan offers these jeans in a number of different relaxed styles, so make sure you check the name of the style you're purchasing as you consider your options. The "Boyfriend Medium" style is the only true boyfriend style on the list, but there's also a high-rise version of distressed boyfriend jeans, similar to TheMogan's mom jeans but with a slightly looser fit. The girlfriend style is a little more fitted throughout the thighs, and the straight style appears significantly baggier than the boyfriends. Pick the pair that best suits your look.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "These are now my go to favorite denim for lounge wear, working from home, and just standard weekend wear. So comfortable and effortlessly cool."

Available sizes: 0 to 32

3. A Cozy Pair Of Boyfriend Jeans With A Warm Flannel Lining

The all-cotton flannel lining of these boyfriend jeans from Eddie Bauer adds just the perfect amount of cozy insulation on chilly days — and it looks pretty cute peeking out on the cuff, too. The relaxed-fit jeans are made of a combination of cotton and spandex, and they have a mid-rise with a classic five-pocket style.

Choose from three different wash options in gray or classic blue, each of which features a different lining pattern.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Flannel-lined jeans are a must for me in winter. These Eddie Bauer's are the most comfortable lined jeans I've ever worn. Very soft lining, perfect fit. I love them."

Available sizes: 0 to 24, including petite sizes

4. A Pair Of Lightly Distressed White Boyfriend Jeans

Forget the “you can’t wear white after Labor Day” rule, these white boyfriend jeans from ellos are so amazing, you’ll want to wear them year round. The mid-rise jeans are made from a combination of cotton and spandex, so they’re comfortable and stretchy, and they have some casual distressing on the thighs and knees. The front and back pockets are functional.

If white jeans aren't your thing, this pick comes in four other washes, too — a distressed black, distressed blue, light stonewashed blue, and a deeper medium blue.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I was looking for some comfy, cute jeans to wear running errands and to relax in on weekends. These are exactly what I wanted - loose enough to enjoy a meal but cute enough to not feel like I'm wearing grandma jeans."

Available sizes: 10 Plus to 34 Plus

5. A Pair Of Boyfriend Jeans With Fringe Cuffs

These jeans from Riders by Lee boast all of the classic features that you think of when it comes to boyfriend jeans — including a loose, relaxed fit and mid-rise waist — but with the bonus of a bit of flair in the form of a fringe cuffed bottom. And Amazon reviewers? Well they're simply wild about these jeans; they give this pick a solid 4.4-star rating on the site overall, among 2,900 and growing reviews.

The jeans are made of a combination of cotton, polyester, and spandex, and they have a five-pocket style. Choose from three washes — a light, mid, and dark shade — based on your own personal style.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I researched and read the reviews on these yesterday and after all the positive comments I decided to buy them. They arrived the next day and I LOVE them!!! They are so freaking comfortable and stylish! You can dress them up or down. I have a slight tummy and larger thighs but the fit is perfect. The rise is mid way, not lower rise like my teenage daughters jeans. [...] Do yourself a favor and buy these great fitting jeans!!"

Available sizes: 6 to 18

6. A Boyfriend Jean With A 2-Tone Wash

The two-tone wash on these Bandolino boyfriend jeans is seriously swoon-worthy if you want to stand out with a unique look. The jeans are made of 98% cotton for softness and 2% elastane for some stretch, and are described as more of a “slim fit” boyfriend jean, so they don't have a ton of extra fabric. This pick has a five-pocket style, a zipper closure, and a rolled hem.

If you aren't a big fan of the two-tone look, this pick is also available in a gorgeous embroidered option and a rose-color pick, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Amazing fit & style. My new favorite jeans. This particular style of bandolino's fit so comfortably, that I threw out most of my other jeans & ordered 3 more pair. Plus you don't have to keep yanking them up all the time."