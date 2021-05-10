If you have sensitive skin, finding a bra that gives you the shape and support you want without causing irritation can be a challenge. The best bras for sensitive skin are made from soft, breathable fabrics and are free from underwire and metal closures. According to Kathleen Viscusi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, there are a few important factors to consider when shopping for a bra if you have sensitive skin.

“Breathable fabrics are key!” advises Dr. Viscusi, “Sweat can’t evaporate with unbreathable fabrics, leaving moisture trapped on our skin. This can lead to fungal and bacterial growth, further irritating already sensitive skin.” She recommends choosing bras made from 100% cotton, mesh, or soft and stretchy synthetic fabrics that will feel great against all skin types.

In terms of construction, pullover styles that don’t have metal clasps or underwire are best for those with skin sensitivities.

“Underwire and other hardware, such as clasps, can be both an irritant and an allergen for those with skin conditions such as intertrigo, eczema, allergic contact dermatitis, folliculitis, psoriasis, and a plethora of other skin ailments,” Dr. Viscusi recommends. “Underwire and clasps repeatedly rubbing against the sensitive areas touched by our bras create a vicious cycle of skin barrier breakdown and increasing hypersensitivity. Ill-fitted bras only further exacerbate this, causing excessive friction and occlusion. Sweating can also cause increased irritation with a wired bra, potentially exposing you to pressure cysts, contact or irritant dermatitis, abrasions, and infections.

It’s also important, as with all bras, to choose one that fits correctly, as ill-fitting bras can cause friction that results in general discomfort and skin irritation. If you aren’t sure what size you should be buying, you can check out this helpful guide to finding the right bra for your size and shape.

Finally, while it’s always tempting to put on new clothing the second you get it, it’s important to take time to wash your bra first.

“Excess chemicals and dyes due to the manufacturing process are lessened and often removed by washing before wearing,” Dr. Viscusi advises. “This seemingly small step both reduces our risk of irritating our naturally sensitive skin in this area and of potentially triggering a new skin allergy or ailment.”

Ready to find the most comfortable bra you’ve ever worn? Here are 10 of the best bras for sensitive skin — and they’re all under $100.

1. This Seamless Bra That Conforms To Fit Your Shape

Thanks to the brand’s signature ComfortFlex Fit design, this breathable seamless bralette adjusts as soon as you put it on, so you get the perfect fit without dealing with irritating hook-and-eye closures or messing with the straps. It’s made from a moisture-wicking, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex that offers great support while keeping your skin comfortable and cool. The front has a full-coverage scoop neck, and the back dips into a U-shape that makes it easy to wear with a variety of clothing.

One fan raved: “This is the first bra of any type or brand that did not irritate my tough but sensitive skin. I can even wear it comfortably at night. Best ever!!!”

Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

2. This 3-Pack Of Wildly Popular Cotton Sports Bras

These Fruit of the Loom sports bras have over 36,000 perfect five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and it’s easy to see why. The fabric consists of 95% cotton with a touch of spandex for added support without sacrificing softness or breathability, and you get three bras for just $11, which is a tough deal to beat. The tank-style bras are tagless, unlined, and have a pull-on design, making them ideal for anyone whose skin is easily irritated.

One fan raved: “Well made, each pack I have purchased has lasted well over a year even with daily wear. Comfortable, no metal clasps, hooks, etc., straps do not dig into your shoulders and they do not irritate sensitive skin. A highly recommended product.”

Available colors: 31

Available sizes: 34 — 50

3. A Pretty Lace Bralette Designed For Fuller Cup Sizes

This lace racerback bra from Italian designer Cosabella was made for those with small band sizes and larger cup sizes (though you can get the same bra in standard sizes, too). It’s made from the brand’s signature soft lace with a breathable mesh lining that won’t cause irritation and offers exceptional shaping and support, especially for a wireless bralette. It has a pull-on closure and wide straps that won’t dig into your shoulders, which is especially great for those with fuller cup sizes. The deep V-neck front, racerback, and beautiful Italian lace make this a bra you’ll want to show off, so it’s a great option for backless tops and dresses.

One fan raved: “I have been shopping for the perfect bra for over a year. I wanted wirefree with good support for a size D. This bra is it!!! I did not have to sacrifice anything. I got wirefree, support, and cute all in one bra. Would highly recommend, and I will definitely buy again.”

Available colors: 18

Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

4. This V-Neck Bralette That Disappears Under Clothes

If you’re looking for a no-show bra that you can wear under almost anything, this seamless bralette from Calvin Klein is a great pick. It’s made from a soft, breathable microfiber blend of nylon and elastane, and it has a V-shape in both the front and back that makes it easy to style. The thin yet supportive fabric disappears even under T-shirts and silk fabrics, and the wide straps won’t dig into your skin. It also features removable padding so you can customize the shape.

One fan raved: “Amazingly comfortable. I can wear it 24 hours without complaint [...] The stretchy fabric lays flat against the skin and compresses without binding. Pulls on over the head and comes off the same way. There are no hooks and eyes as the product description indicates. No closures at all. It's very practical, with wide straps and a longline effect almost to the waist.”

Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5. A Plus-Sized Bralette That’s So Comfortable

Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given this plus-size wireless bra a perfect five-star rating thanks to it’s silky-smooth fabric and supportive design. Made from a breathable, moisture-wicking nylon and spandex fabric, this seamless bra has a pull-on closure, so there’s no hardware to irritate sensitive skin. It comes in a variety of colors, and can be purchased in single or two-packs.

One fan raved: “I was a little concerned about the material as I have sensitive skin, but was nicely surprised by the comfort, even tho the bras had shrunk up a bit after initial wash. I even did some outdoor/sweaty work and it was still comfortable!

Available options: 14

Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

6. A Wireless Bralette That Gives Lift And Support

True & Co is well-known for making comfortable, supportive bralettes for a wide range of sizes, and this is one of their best-selling styles. Made from a soft, stretchy nylon and elastane fabric blend that can stand up to daily wear without losing its shape, this bra features adjustable straps so you can get a little extra lift, and a seamless design that disappears under most clothing. Both standard and full-cup sizes are available, so check the size chart to ensure a proper fit.

One fan raved: “I am a 32DDD a year after breastfeeding and went with the full cup XS (which is the size I normally am in True & Co brand). This bra fit perfectly just as my true body lift scoop neck. These are literally the best, no underwire, bras I have ever worn. When I say that these are all I wear daily, I am not lying. I no longer wear normal bras.”

Available colors: 20

Available sizes: XS (30C-D, 32A-B) — XL (38DDD, 40DD), standard and full cup sizes available

7. This Super Soft Seamless Bra You’ll Want To Wear All Day

This cozy wireless bra from Hanes is made from a breathable, supportive nylon and spandex fabric with four-way stretch, so it moves with you and won’t rub against sensitive skin. The pullover-style bra has no metal hardware, and the full-coverage style means you won’t be constantly readjusting throughout the day. Even though there’s no underwire, reviewers noted that this bra gives enough support for all-day wear without feeling constrictive.

One fan raved: “I have fibromyalgia and lupus so my skin is extremely sensitive. I live with constant pain and find my beautiful standard bras very binding/irritating after an hour or 2, which is why I wanted to try this type of bra. It is AWESOME. Very soft & comfortable! I ordered one to try and after wearing it, I'm back to order more. I've seen similar bras for literally 10x the price so I'm beyond excited to find this quality at such a bargain. I'm 5'8 & a 36C --medium- is an absolutely perfect fit.”

Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

8. A Seamless Sports Bra You Can Wear As A Crop Top

This longline sports bra is perfect for both medium-impact activities like yoga or pilates as well as everyday wear, thanks to its scoop neck, longline silhouette that makes it a perfect crop top. Made from a soft, stretchy nylon and spandex fabric, this bra has zero metal hardware, no padding, and a ribbed band under the bust that adds a little extra support without any irritating elastic. Available in both single and multipacks, it boasts over 5,600 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

One fan raved: “Very comfortable. Can be worn for light work out or as a regular bra or as a tank top. Can be worn out or for in the house. The price is reasonable. Love it! I am sensitive to itchy bras and can’t stand them, but these are awesome!”

Available options: 13

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

9. This Wireless Bra That Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With

These seamless bras with removable padding are a true fan-favorite on Amazon with over 11,000 five-star ratings. They’re made from breathable, comfortable nylon and spandex fabric that moves with you, so you won’t experience irritation even when engaging in sweaty activities. The seamless construction helps to eliminate chafing, and there’s no hardware thanks to the pull-on closure. These bras come in a variety of colors and styles, including some with pretty lace accents.

One fan raved: “I'm so picky about bras, after shoulder and back surgeries I find 99% of bras to be so uncomfortable I can't possibly wear them. I'm also sensitive to fabrics, even fabric others find soft feel scratchy to me. These bras are perfect, that's probably why I've ordered 3 sets. They're the only bras I wear. Surprisingly they look nice under fancier clothes.”

Available options: 17

Available sizes: Small — 7X

10. A Convertible Bra With Breathable Mesh Panels

This convertible wireless bra has a totally wire-free design and mesh panels on the back that add extra breathability, making this perfect for warmer weather and anyone with sensitive skin. It’s made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and elastane, and it has a pull-on closure that provides support and shape without irritation. The convertible straps can be worn several different ways, and the subtle V-shape of the back means that this bra works particularly well with tops and dresses that have cutout, racerback, or one-shoulder designs.

One fan raved: “I was dubious at first that this would feel like anything other than a sports bra. But the fabric is so incredibly soft and there is no elastic to dig in and cause discomfort. This bra is lightweight, supportive, and comfy enough to wear day or night!”

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: XS (30C-D, 32A-B) — XL (38DDD, 40DD), standard and full cup sizes available

Experts:

Dr. Kathleen Viscusi, board-certified dermatologist