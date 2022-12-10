Bra shopping can be a pain, but you might be surprised to find that supportive and comfortable designs actually exist. In fact, the best bras for support and comfort feature soft and stretchy materials, comfy straps, and come in both wire-free and underwire designs. Best of all, they’re available in a wide variety of sizes and price points to suit your needs.

What To Consider When Choosing A Comfy, Supportive Bra

First, decide how much support you’d like in your bra. Underwires typically offer the most support, but there are also wire-free designs that boast four-way stretch, contouring, and padding to provide light to moderate support. Other features, such as thick straps, full-coverage designs, and wide side panels, can help amp up the support level and keep everything in place throughout the day. As for care, some can be machine-washed for easy cleaning, while others are hand-wash only, so keep that in mind while shopping.

In terms of material, almost all of the bras on this list are made with either polyester, polyamide, or nylon blended with spandex or elastane to create a supremely soft, light, and stretchy feel. They’re breathable, have moisture-wicking properties, and some of them even boast seamless designs for additional comfort. Finally, look for extras that can increase the comfort of your bra, such as a pull-on design, removable cups, and convertible straps that let you create strapless, racerback, and even halter designs to wear under your favorite outfit.

These bras come in various styles such as full-coverage, T-shirt, sport, bralette, and more — so when you’re ready to find your new favorite, scroll on for the best bras for support and comfort on Amazon.

1 This Wire-Free Best-Selling Bra With Wide Side Panels Warners Easy Does It Comfort Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon It’s no wonder why this seamless bra is ranked a best seller in “Everyday Bras” on Amazon. Its wire-free design, soft and stretchy nylon/spandex blend fabric, and wide straps create a design so comfortable “you forget you’re wearing it,” as one reviewer wrote. It also features a hook-and-eye closure in the back and wide side panels for extended support. One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been searching for a good, supportive wireless bra that actually DID something. This is the one. Keeps everything where it needs to be, WIRELESS, and supportive!!!” Style: Wireless | Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 13 | Material: 94% nylon, 6% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash

2 This Wire-Free Supportive Bra Designed With Larger Cup Sizes In Mind Vanity Fair Full Figure Beauty Back Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon For the support of an underwire without sacrificing comfort, this bra from Vanity Fair is a great option. The nylon/elastane blend fabric provides four-way stretch on the sides and back, while the underwire is designed to not poke or dig into the skin. The cups are also lightly padded for additional comfort and support. Many reviewers love the wide, adjustable straps, which are designed to stay in place, with one reviewer noting, “My straps haven’t fallen down ONCE.” It has a hook-and-eye closure in the back, and there are even wire-free and multipack options in the listing. One reviewer wrote: “Eureka! Finally... a bra that fits well, is comfortable, looks good, and the straps stay put! I’ve generally been pretty well satisfied with Vanity Fair bras and was actually looking to re-order a different style when I came across this “beauty back“ type. The back styling made it appear that droopy shoulder strap issues may be a thing of the past and it sure is, I've made it through 12hr hospital shifts and back-breaking gardening with never a slipped shoulder strap. Love the better back coverage, too. Couldn’t be happier with my purchase!” Style: Underwire | Sizes: 34G — 44DDD | Colors and styles: 42 | Material: 78% nylon, 22% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash

3 This Underwire Bra Made From Supremely Soft Fabric Olga Cloud 9 Plus Size Underwire Contour Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon This contour bra from Olga uses an underwire to provide support, and its comfy features make it easy to wear all day. It has light padding to help lift and support, along with comfort straps placed closer together in the back to prevent slipping. The nylon/spandex fabric offers a silky, stretchy feel, pretty lace appliques add a sultry style, and a hook-and-eye closure in the back allows for an adjustable fit. One reviewer wrote: “I am so excited to report that this bra is true to size and incredibly soft and comfortable. It really does lift, and keeps the girls in place. No bulging, no weird gaps, no digging in, no discomfort at all. I'm so happy I could cry.” Style: Underwire | Sizes: 36C — 44DD | Colors: 9 | Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Care Instructions: Hand wash

4 This Sports Bra That’s Ultra-Breathable Champion Racerback Sports Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon You may find yourself wanting to wear this sports bra all day thanks to its lightweight construction, soft and moisture-wicking nylon fabric, and wire-free design. It boasts a knit mesh along the neckline and bottom for extra ventilation and has a smooth, chafe-resistant band. The pad-free design offers moderate support, and there are several colors to choose from, including pink, white, and black. One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love this sports bra! It’s got just enough support that my back and ribs don’t hurt but not so much that it’s hard to breathe! So comfortable that I forget that I’m wearing it sometimes.” Style: Wireless | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 95% nylon, 5% spandex (according to the brand website) | Care Instructions: Machine wash

5 Editor’s Pick: A Supportive Bralette Made With Soft Microfiber True & Co True Body Lift Triangle Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon Made from silky-soft microfiber material that’s designed for support, this wire-free bra is an incredibly comfy option. One reviewer raved, “I am heavier chested (42DD) and detest underwire bras. This is the first wire free bra I've tried that gives me adequate support (and I've tried a fair few).” The pull-on design makes putting it on a breeze, and the bra has triangle cups and thin, removable pads for light lift and contouring. You can choose from standard or full-cup styles, and there are 42 colors available. And if you’d like more versatility, the brand also makes a version with convertible straps. Editor’s note: “This True & Co bralette is my most worn bra in my closet, and it’s truly so comfortable that you won’t be able to tell you’re wearing it. It also has a longline band and adjustable straps, so you can fit it to your body. I own five of these bralettes, and I am confident I’ll be buying more.” — Amy Biggart, Bustle editor Style: Wireless | Sizes: X-Small — 2X | Colors: 42 | Material: 77% nylon, 23% elastane | Care Instructions: Machine wash

6 A Light And Comfy T-Shirt Bra Amazon Essentials Classic T-Shirt Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This classic T-shirt bra features a buttery soft material and a supportive design that, according to reviewers, rivals that of more expensive brands. It’s made of a stretchy nylon/spandex blend fabric, has lightly padded cups with an underwire for support, and uses a hook-and-eye closure for a perfect fit in the back. One reviewer wrote: “One of the most comfortable bras I own. I bought one to try it out and ended up buying two more. They hold up really nicely in the wash, they’re soft and they’re comfortable to be in all day. The bra also offers great support and doesn’t fold up at the cups like so many of my other bras have done so you don’t actually see lines under your tshirt. I highly recommend.” Style: Underwire | Sizes: 30A — 40D | Colors: 6 | Material: 67% nylon, 33% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash

7 This Supportive Pick With Adjustable Straps In The Front Warner’s Blissful Benefits Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon While this Warner’s bra may look like a classic underwire style, it actually boasts a wire-free design and a thin, stretchy band around the bottom for the ultimate comfort. The polyester and spandex blend fabric creates stretchy softness, while the lightly contoured cups and plunging neckline provide a natural shape that is great for low-cut tops. What’s more, the strap adjusters are located in the front for easy customization, and there’s an adjustable hook-and-eye closure at the back. One reviewer wrote: “It is comfortable enough that I don't feel the need to take it off the second I walk in the door - in fact, I don't really notice that I have it on at all until I get ready for bed. But at the same time it's supportive enough to hold everything in place and look good.” Style: Wireless | Sizes: 34B — 40D | Colors: 6 | Material: 88% polyester, 12% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash

8 A Bra That’s Designed To Be Invisible Under Clothing Olga Easy Does It Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a supremely stretchy, full-coverage option that’ll provide both comfort and support, consider this wire-free bra from Olga. It features a soft nylon/elastane blend fabric, extra-thick side panels for support, and thin cup liners for light padding. There’s a hook-and-eye closure in the back for an adjustable fit, and it comes in 17 colors, including toasted almond and evening blue. One reviewer wrote: “This is officially my new favorite bra. It fits so comfortable and the band stays low in the back and feels very stable and thick. This bra looks so good under everything and is as comfortable as your fave sports bra but shapes and lifts like a regular wired bra.” Style: Wireless | Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 17 | Material: 94% nylon, 6% elastane | Care Instructions: Hand wash

9 This Strapless Bra That Reviewers Call “Magic” Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Bra Amazon $66 See On Amazon A comfy, supportive strapless bra? Yes, it does exist. This convertible bra comes with optional straps that can be configured as traditional, racerback, halter, crisscross, or one-shoulder strap designs. Regardless of how you style it, the bra has soft and nonslip, medical-grade silicone strips along the edges to help keep it in place and a wide back panel for comfort. The underwire has a cushioned band over it to prevent digging, there’s a hook-and-eye closure in the back, and the lightly padded cups add contouring and support. One reviewer wrote: “This thing is a feat of engineering. Or maybe it's magic? I'm not sure what kind of wizardry is used but I am a 38D post breast feeding mama. My Boobilas have some major.... range of motion... shall we say. They're not committed to being in the same place at the same time. This thing straps them in and is just as secure without the straps as it is with.” Style: Underwire | Sizes: 30D — 44G | Colors: 5 | Material: 91% nylon, 9% spandex | Care Instructions: Hand wash

10 Editor’s Pick: A Lightweight, Longline Bra Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Featuring wide straps and a smooth, longline silhouette, this Calvin Klein bralette is designed to disappear under clothing. It’s made from soft, flexible microfiber for hours of comfort, and it has a lightly lined, seamless construction with removable pads. Choose from dozens of colors, including a range of neutrals and jewel tones. Editor’s note: “This offers way more support than I ever thought was possible for a bralette — while still being so comfy! I can’t speak to whether it’s supportive enough for larger chests, but for me, it works just as well for lounging as it does for low-to-medium impact workouts. My favorite thing is the wide, seamless straps that don’t poke or pinch at all. I only wish the V-neck was a little deeper so it could work with more tops, but it’s a small sacrifice for being this comfortable.” — Danielle Kraese, Bustle editor Style: Wireless | Sizes: X-Small — 2X | Colors: 26 | Material: 77% nylon, 23% elastane | Care Instructions: Hand wash

11 A Bra That Can Double As A Crop Top CRZ YOGA High Neck Longline Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon Serving double duty as a bra and a workout top or layering piece, this crop top bra provides light support in a pull-on design. The built-in bra has removable pads housed inside a polyamide/spandex blend fabric that’s stretchy, sweat-wicking, and has been brushed for supreme softness. One reviewer wrote: “I’m a 34C and ordered a large instead of my usual medium and got a perfect fit. This bra top is soft, a beautiful color [...] holds up well in cold water machine wash/line dry, and is the perfect amount of support for yoga and spin cycling. Will be back for more.” Style: Wireless | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 16 | Material: 81% polyamide, 19% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash, according to reviewers

12 This Comfortable Bra With Light Padding Maidenform Comfort Devotion Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon For a little more support, consider this padded bra from Maidenform. It features a more traditional bra shape but boasts convertible racerback straps, a wire-free design, and light padding. The fabric is a stretchy blend of polyamide (aka nylon) and elastane to flex as you move, and it boasts a cute lace and bow detail in the front. There’s also a hook-and-eye closure so you can find the comfiest fit. One reviewer wrote: “I love this bra. It’s the perfect in between bra for when you want to wear something comfy without underwire [...] support without feeling like you’re being hoisted and squeezed around.” Style: Wireless | Sizes: 32A — 40C | Colors: 7 | Material: 81% polyamide, 19% elastane | Care Instructions: Hand wash

13 A Bra With Built-In Support Zones Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra Amazon $26 See On Amazon Multiple reviewers have written that this wireless bra is the most comfortable they’ve ever worn, with one shopper writing, “I've been looking for this bra my whole life!!! It's a perfect fit and extremely comfortable.” Boasting four-way stretch and strategically placed reinforced zones, this bra helps provide targeted support. It also features a seamless construction, thin foam cups, and straps designed to stay in place. What’s more, a hook-and-eye closure in the back creates a customized fit. One reviewer wrote: “I loved the fit and that it provided side coverage, lift and support, but in the most comfortable way. Unlike any other bra Ive ever tried, this one excels in every way” Style: Wireless | Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 35 | Material: Nylon/spandex, according to the brand website (percentages not specified) | Care Instructions: Hand wash

14 A Full-Coverage Bra With Extra Support Playtex 18-Hour Active Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon For an elevated take on a sports bra, this comfortable bra from Playtex provides full coverage, wire-free support, and soft, tagless comfort for all-day wear. It boasts wide side and back panels, thick straps, and a seamless lining for added comfort. The polyester and spandex blend material is both stretchy and moisture-wicking, and the hook-and-eye closure has three hooks for extra support. One reviewer wrote: “I move around a lot at work and sometimes have to work 16-hour shifts, so I needed a bra that was comfortable and kept everything in place even with a lot of bending and twisting. This is that bra. It doesn't pinch or pull and the straps stay right where I put them.” Style: Wireless | Sizes: 36B — 46DDD | Colors: 7 | Material: 100% polyester (outer cups); 93% polyester, 7% spandex (back) | Care Instructions: Machine wash

15 A Bralette With Impressive Support And Barely-There Straps Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Bralette Amazon $28 See On Amazon This cute bralette from Calvin Klein is a great combination of comfort and support with its stretchy and soft microfiber fabric and its pull-on design. The bra boasts thin elastic straps for a barely-there feel, has thin, removable pads for light coverage, and many reviewers are impressed with the support this bra offers despite being wire-free. One reviewer wrote: “Even though it’s wireless it’s super supportive! My boobs don’t feel hangy. Fits super comfortable! Not tight and not big. Just the right fit! Still breathable and have a nice stretch. I tested it at work since I usually have to walk a lot and go up the stairs and I almost forgot I’m even wearing a bra!” Style: Wireless | Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 19 | Material: 77% nylon, 23% elastane | Care Instructions: Hand wash

16 This Full-Coverage Wire-Free Bra With A Cute Leopard Design Just My Size Wire-Free Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This full-coverage bra boasts a wire-free design and a shiny leopard print fabric for a touch of style. It has elastic at the top and under the arms for a flexible fit, and the thick straps help reduce digging. The nylon/spandex blend adds some silky stretch, while the full padded cups and soft lining offer additional support. Choose from eight color and quantity options. One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love the satiny material this bra is made of, there are no torturous underwires digging and poking into my skin, and the best part is the great support you get. Comfort and functionality...what a concept!” Style: Wireless | Sizes: 38D — 50DD | Colors: 8 | Material: 90% nylon, 10% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash

17 This Under-$25 Seamless Bra With A Smooth Feel PRETTYWELL Seamless Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This pull-on bra offers a trifecta of comfort: it’s wire-free, seamless, and made from silky soft material. The fabric contains the highest amount of spandex of any bra on this list and, paired with the removable pads and wide sides, provides great support. Plus, the adjustable straps are convertible for either a traditional or racerback design. Choose from six colors, including beige and black. One reviewer wrote: “These are the most comfortable bras I have ever owned!! - GREAT with T-Shirts or anything for that matter. I am 36D & these gave me so much support & more comfort than any other bra I have.” Style: Wireless | Sizes: Medium — X-Large | Colors: 6 | Material: 68% nylon, 32% spandex | Care Instructions: Hand wash

18 A Sports Bra That’s Comfortable Enough To Wear All Day FITTIN Sports Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This comfy sports bra has earned over 39,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who love the support it provides, with one fan writing, “These are the best sports bras I have ever used. Love them and I have been wearing them everyday.” The bra features a wire-free fit, pads that help lift and support, and a racerback design with a keyhole for extra breathability. It features fabric that’s both highly stretchy and soft and a clasp-free, pull-on design. Choose from a single bra and multipack options. One reviewer wrote: “I LOVE these bras! [...] They keep everything in place and the padding gives a little boost. I use them for working out (barre) and for everyday use because I hate regular bras. They do not give me the "uniboob" look at all. No one would be able to tell i was wearing a sports bra rather than traditional. These are more comfortable and way more affordable than traditional bras. I will buy more definitely! Style: Wireless | Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 16 | Material: 60% nylon, 28% polyester, 12% spandex | Care Instructions: Machine wash