7 Items From H&M Home’s For The Love Of Art Collab To Snap Up ASAP

H&M Home has teamed up with a group of talented artists on an edit of stylish interiors items called For The Love Of Art. First up is Célia Amroune and Aline Kpade, the creative duo behind Sacrée Frangine, who have lent their minimalist illustrations and signature warm colour palette to plant pots and vases. The two hope their pieces will be “gentle reminders to take time” to “dream... smile [and] to spend time with the people you love or miss.”

Meanwhile, Brazil-based artist Brunna Mancuso has created a series of prints for the collection. Her primary inspiration is women, who feature heavily in her work. “I’d love it if every woman on the planet felt as confident as the women I paint,” she says of the items she’s contributed to the collection.

Lastly, H&M has teamed up with Italian-Nigerian artist Diana Ejait whose bright, bold colour palette and beautiful silhouettes can be seen on cushions and throws. “For this collection, I was thinking of people being in dialogue with the environment; messages that inspire us to make choices in respect of nature. I think these types of reflections are fundamental nowadays,” he said of her H&M pieces.

You can shop the full collection from all the artists online now. To get you started, I’ve rounded up some standout pieces, which I’d recommend adding to your basket pronto.

