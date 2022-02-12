9 Must-Have Pieces From Kitri's Dopamine Dressing Spring Collection

If there’s one thing we all need after a year of lockdowns, it’s joy. That’s why it comes as no surprise that “dopamine dressing” is set to be fashion’s biggest trend, according to Pinterest, which said “dressing loud is the new dressing down.”

And of course, there’s no other label way ahead of this trend than London-based brand Kitri, known for its feel-good fits and its viral and sell-out hits. Founded by creative director Haeni Kim, Kitri has populated our Instagram feeds with its dreamy silhouettes and playful prints since it first launch in 2017.

Now, the label is back with its newest, whimsical collection just in time for spring. Having pivoted to a pre-order model to reduce unnecessary waste, Kitri’s new 70-piece collection offers a wide range of its signature dresses, skirts, and co-ords.

“After a tough two years in repeated lockdowns, we’ve been yearning to get away and roam free in a big, open plain so we took inspiration from the beauties of the American West Coast,” Kim said of the collection. “Inspired by road trips along the sandy plains and tall palms of the Californian desert, we had so much fun designing our dream wardrobe for our imaginary escape.”

According to the label, the Joshua Print – which features a muted palette of lemon, lilac, red, and camel tones, plus playful hand-drawn cacti – has the highest sign ups on site, with fans loving the Jolene Dress, Magri top, and Reba top.

However, if prints are not your thing, the collection is brimming with stylish separates, too. Think lightweight knits, vintage-feel ruffles, and puffed sleeves, all in a plethora of colourful hues; think regal greens, romantic reds, royal blues, and pastel pinks. Prices range from £85 to £165 and the new collection is available to buy now. Scroll on for nine must-have pieces from Kitri’s dopamine dressing spring collection.

