A sunny break in Mallorca may yet seem unlikely given the pandemic, unless you are bound for Love Island that is. Just as well that Mango is here to save the day with its new foray into the world of interiors. Yes, the Spanish brand is entering the home. And its debut autumn/winter 2021 collection looks exactly like what we need to ease our summer holiday blues. Here’s everything you need to know, including the 7 buys from Mango’s debut homeware collection to snap up ASAP.

The Spanish brand isn’t the first fashion high-street brand to launch into homewares, of course; H&M, Zara, and Arket have been dressing our homes for a while now. But Mango’s offering stands out for its nonchalance. Inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle, the new collection — which dropped on April 27 — has been designed to “complement the lifestyle of its customers,” which translates into dressing for your home with the same contemporary aesthetic.

The first drop centres around textiles, offering products for the bedroom, living room, and bathroom. Which, of course, translates to towels, bedding, bath robes, and cushion covers in an array of muted and neutral tones. Think: brown, beige, white, and grey, with bold and beautiful touches of blue and green. 75% of the textiles have sustainable properties, crafted as they are from linen and sustainable cotton. Mango also said 80% of the items have been produced in countries close to Spain, with the high-street brand “taking steps to reduce the use of plastic packaging in deliveries.”

Later this year, we can expect to see kitchen and dining room additions too. Until then, here are the best buys to invest in now.