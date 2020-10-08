Beauty
Byredo's First-Ever Makeup Range Is Totally Worth The Hype
And this is what to stock up on.
Byredo is a brand we most associate with nailing boujee perfume and candles, and for good reason. One of the most beloved high-end fragrance houses in beauty, Byredo has come up with cult classics such as Burning Rose, Flowerhead, and of course, Gypsy Water. Their expansion into makeup this October has been met with hysteria from beauty fans; considering how well they do fragrance, it was all but guaranteed that the brand new Byredo makeup range would impress. Here's a quick introduction into the collection, along with the best buys in my humble opinion...
Byredo's makeup range was made by brand creator Ben Gorham, along with makeup artist extraordinaire Isamaya Ffrench. The vision of the collection revolved around fun, colour, and inclusivity. Gorham and Ffrench wanted users to remember how enjoyable playing with colour and textures really can be, and to feel welcome to the brand no matter your gender. In short, it is designed to be a vehicle for self expression, regardless of who you are.
I was lucky enough to preview the collection in person at Byredo's boutique in London this week, and I was certainly impressed. I have to be honest, I approached this line with a certain level of scepticism; Byredo did fragrance so well, so was it really a good idea to step into makeup, and would it actually be worthy of all our attention? I also worried about the price point; given that a Byredo fragrance can cost in excess of £100, how much would we be paying for our lipstick?