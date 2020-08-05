Thanks to TikTok, beauty world staple CeraVe is having its big moment in the spotlight. The dermatologist-approved pharmacy brand is beloved for its skin barrier-protecting ceramides and affordable price points, and is quickly reaching cult status over here in the UK after launching in the past few years. In fact, Superdrug reported a 65% week-on-week increase in sales in June.There are plenty of CeraVe must-have products I'm sure you've already heard of, including the current hero of TikTok: the SA Smoothing Cleanser, which keeps spots at bay.

Let me explain. TikTok skinfluencer @hyramapproved (whose YouTube channel is already my holy grail) recently shared a post about the SA cleanser, in which he raved about the product, which was then echoed by fellow skin expert and derm @dermangelo, who noted that many have underestimated CeraVe in the past due to its less-than-sexy packaging. "Who's laughing now?" he hilariously commented, after explaining how the brand can hardly keep some of its products on the shelves due to popularity.

One of the reason it is so highly regarded is that all of CeraVe's products contain special ceramides that promise to restore the skin's barrier function, which in turn keeps skin hydrated and healthy.

Tom Allison, CeraVe Co-Founder explains why the ingredient is so crucial to CeraVe's winning formula: "Traditional moisturisers are comprised of ingredients such as humectants (which attract water to the skin) and emollients (the oily layer which sits on top of the skin to stop water escaping). These can be effective, but they don’t directly address the compromised skin barrier which causes dry or irritated skin in the first place

He continues: "To do that, you need to add ceramides, which will help to restore the skin barrier function. All CeraVe products are enriched with three essential lipid molecules – ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II – found naturally in the skin. By adding these three ceramides to its skincare range, CeraVe helps restore the skin barrier, giving plump, hydrated skin."

New to the brand? Here are my five favourite CeraVe products to shop now.

The TikTok hero Cerave SA Smoothing Cleanser with Salicylic Acid Look Fantastic £12 See On Look Fantastic The product all of TikTok is raving about — and for good reason. This cleanser is a favourite of mine along with well, pretty much everyone else, thanks to its gentle exfoliating properties that ward off spots and rough skin. If you struggle with using potent chemical exfoliants, this is a great option for you, as it sloughs away dead skin delicately, and is then washed away. Plus, it has CeraVe's essential ceramides, as well as hyalruonic acid in there to keep things hydrated and to prevent drying. It also has a pump, making it the most convenient shower cleanser around.

The brightening eye cream CeraVe Reparative Eye Cream Boots £12 See On Boots This is a great all-rounder eye cream, and so a perfect place to start if you're a novice. The cream of course contains CeraVe's three essential ceramides to protect the delicate eye area, and hyaluronic acid to hydrate. It also works to brighten around the eyes and reduce puffiness, making it a brilliant product for tired mornings. My trick for eye creams is to keep them in the fridge overnight, particularly during hay fever season.

The 'does all' moisture cream CeraVe Moisturising Cream Boots £16 See On Boots This is CeraVe's actual bestseller, according to a representative of the brand. It is one of the products they are best known for, and it's easy to see why. This is ideal for those with very dry skin, including sufferers of conditions such as eczema, as it has a rich texture and barrier-restoring ingredients. The fragrance-free product promises to re-hydrate the skin on the face and body, and soothe the most sore, flaky areas.

The cleanser for all skin types CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser for Normal to Dry Skin Boots £9.50 See On Boots CeraVe's great range of cleansers means there's an option for everybody, and their Hydrating one is suited to pretty much all skin types. It says 'normal to dry skin' on its packaging, but I have skin on the oiler side and still enjoy using this (it's important to remember oily skin needs hydration too!). It's fragrance-free, features ceramides and hyaluronic acid in its ingredients list, and has a lovely, silky smooth texture.