5 Of The Best Products From TikTok-Approved Skincare Brand CeraVe
These are the creams and cleansers worth parting with your pennies for.
Thanks to TikTok, beauty world staple CeraVe is having its big moment in the spotlight. The dermatologist-approved pharmacy brand is beloved for its skin barrier-protecting ceramides and affordable price points, and is quickly reaching cult status over here in the UK after launching in the past few years. In fact, Superdrug reported a 65% week-on-week increase in sales in June.There are plenty of CeraVe must-have products I'm sure you've already heard of, including the current hero of TikTok: the SA Smoothing Cleanser, which keeps spots at bay.
Let me explain. TikTok skinfluencer @hyramapproved (whose YouTube channel is already my holy grail) recently shared a post about the SA cleanser, in which he raved about the product, which was then echoed by fellow skin expert and derm @dermangelo, who noted that many have underestimated CeraVe in the past due to its less-than-sexy packaging. "Who's laughing now?" he hilariously commented, after explaining how the brand can hardly keep some of its products on the shelves due to popularity.
One of the reason it is so highly regarded is that all of CeraVe's products contain special ceramides that promise to restore the skin's barrier function, which in turn keeps skin hydrated and healthy.
Tom Allison, CeraVe Co-Founder explains why the ingredient is so crucial to CeraVe's winning formula: "Traditional moisturisers are comprised of ingredients such as humectants (which attract water to the skin) and emollients (the oily layer which sits on top of the skin to stop water escaping). These can be effective, but they don’t directly address the compromised skin barrier which causes dry or irritated skin in the first place
He continues: "To do that, you need to add ceramides, which will help to restore the skin barrier function. All CeraVe products are enriched with three essential lipid molecules – ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II – found naturally in the skin. By adding these three ceramides to its skincare range, CeraVe helps restore the skin barrier, giving plump, hydrated skin."
New to the brand? Here are my five favourite CeraVe products to shop now.