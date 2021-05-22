For cute and comfortable coverage, the best cheeky underwear feel like your favorite briefs but disappears under clothes almost as well as a thong. Score sets in cotton for off-duty days or pick up some in mesh or lace when you want to treat yourself to especially pretty underwear. There's only one rule: You have to love wearing them.

Curious what the difference is between hipster versus cheeky underwear? You’re not alone. It all comes down to the rear view, according to ThirdLove. A hipster is essentially a low-rise brief with full coverage in the back and (as to be expected) a hip-hugging waistband, while cheekies are a distant cousin that feature an angled or curved cut across the buns for a peek of cheek. A tanga cut is the cheekiest cheeky of them all, though it manages not to veer into thong territory. You'll know a tanga because they're roughly the same size front and back.

As someone who tends to be all or nothing with my own lingerie, I'll admit that I have pondered, "What’s the point of cheeky underwear?" For me, it's either a comfy brief or a thong so I don’t have to guess. But, there’s actually a method to the madness that has nothing to do with looking cute for the patriarchy. Cheeky cuts are far less likely than briefs to leave visible panty lines; plus, they afford a bit more protection against, say, your jeans. If you hate thongs and VPL with equal fury, a cheeky pair is a good middle ground.

Whether you opt for seamless or lace, any pair worth their salt will have a breathable cotton crotch to keep things healthy down there, but I scoured the internet to find pairs that check all of those boxes so you don’t have to. These five picks are the best cheeky underwear around, no matter what kind of outfit you have planned.

1 These Cotton Tangas That Are So Soft And Breathable Nightaste Cotton Tanga Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon A set of cotton underwear is a must-have, and these cheeky panties, in a tanga cut, come in packs of five so you can stock up on the basics. They're made with a cotton-spandex blend, but have a double-lined 100% cotton crotch for all-day, everyday comfort. "Such a cute cut," one shopper raved. "It's a little cheeky, but nowhere near thong levels. Super comfortable, breathable underwear. The quality of this is surprisingly nice! I've had name brand underwear fall apart on me within months, but this underwear has stayed sturdy through many washes. Big fan, would repurchase in a heartbeat." Available colors: 6 different multi-pack options

2 This Seamless Underwear That Is Practically Invisible Under Leggings Pretty Sweet Basics Laser Cut Cheeky Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These seamless cheekies are a reliable no-show panty with a touch of detail that keeps them from feeling too utilitarian. Lace panels on each side are a pretty accent, and the unadorned laser cut back ensures you’ll never see an outline. They come in a budget-friendly pack of 10 pairs — and a tag-free label and cotton-lined crotch add up to a pretty and comfortable pair that many reviewers claimed was better than Victoria's Secret. "They truly are seamless and do not show panty lines, even through yoga pants," a fan reported. "They are very pretty and I like the variety of colors. And honestly they are a STEAL! They seem to be decent quality, feel nice and soft, and the crotch and side seams are sewn and not glued." If you’re after a seamless cheeky without any trim embellishment, these seamless panties are marketed as bikinis but have a definite cheeky cut. Available colors: 2

3 A Sexy Set Of Mesh Cheeky Underwear Smart & Sexy Lace Trim Cheeky Panty (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon For sheer coverage that’s a less expected alternative to lace, a set of mesh cheeky underwear reveals as much as it conceals, and you still get some scalloped lace trim in the bargain. It will also feel incredibly breathable, obviously, and there's a soft cotton-lined crotch to keeps things comfortable. "Feels and looks good. Schwing!" one shopper joked. Reviewers were also big fans of supporting a woman-owned and operated brand that donates part of their proceeds to organizations that support women. This style comes in an affordable pack of two, in a range of different color combos. Available colors: 3

4 A Set Of Cheeky Underwear With Gorgeous Scalloped Lace Edges AmorFati Lace Cheeky Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon When you want to treat yourself to some pretty underwear, these lace cheeky panties combine a sheer scalloped lace back with a solid front for a pretty yet practical pair. Their low rise stays tucked away, while scalloped lace edges are practically invisible under clothes. The cotton-lined crotch ensures that they stay comfortable all day long and they come in a pack of six. "When buying panties online, you don't know exactly what you're getting but these were better than I could have expected! They are gorgeous colors and incredibly soft. They were well packaged and seem well made. And the very reasonable price for them is unbeatable," a reviewer vouched. Available colors: 1

5 An Uber-Pack Of Cheeky Hipsters GAREDOB Lace Cheeky Hipsters (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These lace cheeky hipsters will set you up for over a week. They come in a pack of eight made with all-over floral lace plus scalloped trim. As such, they're practically as breathable as the mesh pair listed above and a little less sheer, with a soft lining in the crotch that's stitched down on all four sides (the brand doesn't specify whether the crotch is made of cotton, yet one of the featured photos looks like it's the natural fabric.) Just note there are fuller coverage styles available in the same listing, so double-check the cut before adding them to your cart. "These are really great underwear for the price. They don’t fray after a wash or two and fit just as expected," a fan noted. Available colors: 3

