Not only are chemicals an unavoidable part of everyday life, but some chemical substances, like water and food, are absolutely essential. Of course, there are toxic and potentially harmful chemicals out there, but truly toxic chemicals aren’t likely to be found in worryingly-high doses in any personal care products that are available to consumers (except in the rare cases of contamination, in which case companies will announce a recall of their products). Also, a friendly reminder that even water can be toxic — just remember the old adage “the dose makes the poison”. With that in mind, the best chemical-free shampoos and conditioners aren’t chemical-free at all, as truly chemical-free shampoos and conditioners don’t really exist (because chemicals like preservatives are often necessary to prevent the growth of bacteria and mold). Instead, they’re made without common irritants and allergens, as well as ingredients that could be potential endocrine disruptors or carcinogens.

If you’re interested in switching to a “chemical-free” shampoo and conditioner because you think you may be allergic to something in your products, it’s a good idea to speak with your dermatologist and get an allergy test to narrow down what, exactly, it is you’re allergic to.

Chemicals To Avoid In Shampoos & Conditioners

While the chemicals that you choose to avoid may differ from the next person depending on your skin sensitivities or personal concerns, the following is a list of the most common ingredients to steer clear of:

Sulfates — These are responsible for that rich lather and squeaky-clean feeling you get after you shampoo your hair, the most common forms being sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) and sodium laureth sulfate (SLES). But in too-high concentrations, they can be stripping, which can lead to scalp dryness, irritation, and color fade.

Parabens, Phenoxyethanol, Triclosan, & Formaldehydes — These are often used as preservatives in cosmetics to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria, which is obviously a good thing. But parabens, phenoxyethanol, triclosan, and formaldehydes are all absorbed through the skin and can cause irritation. Additionally, parabens, phenoxyethanol, and triclosan are thought to disrupt the endocrine system, while formaldehydes are potential carcinogens.

Phthalates — These chemicals are frequently used as gelling agents in shampoos and/or to help add longevity to fragrances, but they're another potential endocrine system disruptor.

Coal Tar — This ingredient is typically found in medicated shampoos that are used to help treat scalp conditions like dandruff, psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. Even though there isn't currently any evidence that the dermatologic use of coal tar is unsafe, occupational exposure to coal tar has been shown to increase the risk of skin cancer.

Synthetic Fragrances & Dyes — These can cause irritation (synthetic fragrance, or parfum, is one of the most common allergens found in cosmetics and personal care products), and they don't add anything necessary to the formulation.

It can also be helpful to look for shampoos and conditioners that have been certified as organic (or contain certified-organic ingredients) by organizations like the USDA, ECOCERT, and COSMOS.

Shop The Best Chemical-Free Shampoos & Conditioners

In a hurry? Here are the best chemical-free shampoos and conditioners:

1. Best Clarifying Shampoo & Moisturizing Conditioner Duo

When you need a deeper clean for hair that's oily or full of product buildup, this Tree To Tub duo will be up to the task. To gently (but thoroughly) cleanse hair and balance the scalp, the brand’s clarifying shampoo uses soapberry, while a combination of aloe vera, chamomile extract, and argan oil works to soothe and restore moisture. Then, to counteract any dryness from the clarifying shampoo, the conditioner is formulated with nourishing ingredients like argan oil, jojoba oil, and coconut oil. Neither the shampoo nor the conditioner contains synthetic fragrance, but it's important to note that they both contain essential oils, to which some people are allergic.

Size: 8.5 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Vegan: Yes | Scented? Yes, with essential oils

2. Best Shampoo & Conditioner With Apple Cider Vinegar

Ingreendients has eliminated all of the usual suspects when it comes to potential irritants that are commonly found in shampoos and conditioners, but the brand has taken things a step further by banning more than 1,400 questionable ingredients from its products, too. The brand’s daily shampoo and conditioner set uses certified-organic ingredients like sunflower seed oil, shea butter, and jojoba seed oil. The shampoo was formulated for all hair types, including color-treated and keratin-treated hair, and it uses apple cider vinegar and bio-surfactants derived by fermenting sugar to clean your hair and scalp without stripping away those natural, beneficial oils. ACV has long been touted for its deep-cleaning and shine-enhancing benefits, while tea tree, another key ingredient in here, is often used as a natural acne treatment. Again, this brand uses essential oils to naturally scent its shampoo and conditioner, but each ingredient is disclosed in a separate section of the ingredients breakdown so you can better assess if it's a fit for you.

Size: 9.5 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Vegan: Yes | Scented? Yes, with essential oils

3. Best Shampoo & Conditioner Developed By A Derm

Occasionally, you'll find shampoos and conditioners that have been dermatologist-tested, but SEEN’s shampoo and conditioner (and all of the brand's products) were actually developed by Dr. Iris Rubin, M.D., a Harvard-trained dermatologist. Initially created to help patients who were experiencing breakouts due to their hair products, SEEN can also be helpful for those with a range of scalp conditions, including eczema and dryness. The fragrance-free shampoo and conditioner were formulated for all hair types, and they use ingredients like bisabolol to soothe the scalp and sugar-derived hemisqualane to promote smooth, soft hair without clogging pores. The brand is also committed to continuously improving its sustainability efforts, and it supports laser clinics that provide treatments for children in developing countries with unwanted birthmarks and scars.

Size: 8.6 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Vegan: Yes | Scented? No

4. Best Shampoo & Conditioner For Itchy, Irritated Scalps

Vanicream has long been trusted by dermatologists and allergy-prone consumers for its super-gentle formulations, which have been given the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance. The shampoo and conditioner are fan favorites with more than 10,000 five-star ratings on Amazon collectively. The non-medicated shampoo can help treat scalp scaling and flaking, and in addition to being free from most chemical irritants, it's free of gluten, lanolin, and other common allergens, as well. Both the shampoo and conditioner are entirely fragrance-free, meaning they’re even made without botanical extracts and essential oils that can be irritating to some.

Size: 12 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Not specified | Vegan: Yes | Scented? No

5. Best Shampoo & Conditioner For Dry, Curly Hair

Curly hair types naturally have a tendency to be drier, which is why you'll want to opt for a shampoo and conditioner that were formulated specifically with this concern in mind. Sky Organics Curl Care Wash Day Shampoo uses gentle surfactants that cleanse hair without stripping it of moisture, as well as aloe vera and castor seed oil to help rehydrate curls. When your curls are in need of extra moisture, it can be helpful to swap out your usual conditioner for a deeply nourishing treatment like the Sky Organics Curl Care Treatment Mask. Formulated to help reduce breakage, the mask contains ingredients like shea butter, mango butter, and hydrolyzed rice protein to strengthen hair, deliver more moisture, and add shine. Both products are made with a base of organic ingredients and use essential oils to give them their fragrance.

Size: 12 oz. (shampoo), 8 oz. (mask) | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Vegan: Yes | Scented? Yes, with essential oils

6. Best Volumizing Shampoo & Conditioner

For finer hair types that need a boost, Attitude’s Extra Gentle & Volumizing Shampoo and conditioner will get your hair clean without weighing it down with heavy oils or silicones. Both products have fragrance-free formulas that contain soothing oat kernel extract and grape seed oil, and are packaged in bottles that are made from recylced plastic. In keeping with the brand's commitment to reducing its environmental impact, the shampoo and conditioner are also ECOLOGO-certified and PETA-certified cruelty-free.

Size: 16 oz. (shampoo), 8 oz. (conditioner) | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Vegan: Yes | Scented? No

7. Best Shampoo & Conditioner Bar

Bar shampoos and conditioners are better for the planet because they don’t use plastic packaging and they're formulated with less water than their traditional liquid counterparts (and as another bonus, they're also more travel-friendly). Instead, HiBAR’s solid shampoo and conditioner bars, which are housed in recyclable and compostable packaging, contain plant-based ingredients like coconut oil, hydrolyzed rice protein, and cocoa seed butter to restore moisture to the hair as they cleanse. The brand notes that their shampoo can still be worked up into a lather for anyone who can't part with a sudsy cleanse, and the pigments behind the bars' bright colors are COSMOS and ECOCERT-approved.

Size: 3.2 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Vegan: Yes | Scented? No

