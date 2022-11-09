10 Pajamas That'll Make You Feel Bougie As Hell On Christmas Morning

As much as I wish Christmas morning was an intimate affair for my loved ones alone, that’s almost never the case. If I roll out of bed in a stained T-shirt from high school, throw on a pair of bunny-printed pajama pants, and stumble (hungover) into my living room on Christmas morning, every relative and mutual on my mother’s Facebook is going to know about it.

Because of her incessant need to photograph me at my ugliest (no offense, Mom, but it’s true), I have to come through with a look on Dec. 25 — light makeup, glossy hair, and a pair of stylish pajamas that live up to my Fashion Editor job title. And though you, dear reader, are likely not a fashion editor, the desire for chic PJs is one we can all relate to.

Ahead, I polled (or DMed, more accurately) some of my most stylish friends — editors from Vogue, EBONY, Who What Wear, and more — to ask which PJs they’ll be reaching for on Christmas morning. Believe me when I say, they came through with the reccos — touchable satin, breathable cotton, and the cutest novelty prints. So without further ado, here are the most lavish nighties and softest sets that you won’t be embarrassed to post.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

“All of my favorite pajama sets come from Soma. Not only are they made from the softest fabrics, but they also come in short, which my petite, 5’1” frame appreciates. Since you can never go wrong with plaid around the holidays, I’d highly recommend this set. It’s perfect for Christmas mornings with your family, cozy weekends with your partner, fun sleepovers with your friends, or lazy days at home.” — Kaitlin Cubria, Deputy Editor of Experiences & Style at Elite Daily

“Comfort is a non-negotiable when I’m spending time with my family during the holidays. And Ninety Percent makes cuddly, super-soft pajamas from sustainable Tencel jersey. What’s even more important: They’re cute enough to wear in any inevitable family photos — or if my nieces and nephews convince me to make TikToks with them.” — Alexis Bennett, Commerce Writer at Vogue.com

“Christmas pajamas are a ritual in my house and without fail, every year, my dad orders a pair of cheesy, itchy, onesies to give the family on Christmas morning. I have more sets of themed PJs than I care to admit, but I’m hoping these are under the tree this year.” — Ana Escalante, Assistant Editor at Who What Wear

“I love Eberjey’s pajamas. They have such a soft and buttery feel to them and are always my first choice when I’m getting ready for bed. I could wear this set all day long.” — Danielle Flum, Associate Fashion Editor at Cosmopolitan

“I’m one of those people who has to have my foot outside of the covers to sleep peacefully at night. I get hot fast, but I also get cold just as fast. This long-sleeve top and short set from Sleepy Jones is the pair of PJs I need to get me through winter and will make for a chic bodega run outfit in the spring.” — Victor Qunnuell Vaughns, Style Editor at Ebony

“Anyone that knows me knows I don’t do color — it’s a personal preference that has resulted in a wardrobe of creams, whites, black, grays, and camel hues. It keeps me feeling calm. Even during the holidays, you’ll usually find me wearing winter white. This nightgown is one of many that I own, and it screams ‘luxe holiday season’ to me. Win-win if you wear with shearling slippers the morning of.” — Cortne Bonilla, Fashion & Beauty Editor at Editorialist

“Soma’s jogger set is my current bedtime favorite, because of the supple fabric and the snug ankle bands (so they don’t ride up while you sleep). The fabric is designed to stay cool, for when cozy snuggles by the fire become a bit too cozy. This colorway, specifically, is the perfect holiday season green.” — Kelsey Stiegman, Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle

“I'm holding out hope that I get some new Tekla bedding this Christmas, but there's no way to know until I open my presents on Dec. 25. Just so I'm prepared if it does show up, I'll be wearing my Tekla PJs. They are breathable, comfy, and just as chic as the brand's beloved sheets and duvets. They’ll get me through that morning and probably all throughout my holiday break.” — Eliza Huber, Fashion Editor at Who What Wear

“These Christmas cat pajamas are perfect for the holidays. If you’re a kitten lover like me, this stylish and comfy set will have you feeling purrrr-fect on Christmas morning.” — Tira Urquhart, Style & Beauty Director at BET

“Every pajama collector I know has already heard about Montserrat, so if you’re new to the label, allow me to explain. Their Jet Set is something fashion editors know and love. We all look for pieces that are multifunctional and this is a pajama set you can wear for both a night out or a night in. I’ll certainly be wearing mine throughout the holidays and potentially gifting a set, as well.” — Sierra Mayhew, Fashion Editor at Who What Wear