9 Fragrance Ideas For Your Christmas 2021 Wish List

Christmas always comes around quicker than you’d expect. So there’s nothing wrong with prepping your wish list early, or getting some shopping out the way early to avoid a last-minute rush. Perfume can be a tricky one to get right, but if you manage it can make for a super thoughtful gift. Scents are heavily subjective, but there are some that are universally-loved and have scents that are sure to appeal to even the fussiest fragrance fan.

For example, Aesop’s new trio of perfumes will impress even the most discerning of noses, and are genderless meaning they will be a lovely gift for anyone, including yourself. Gucci and Dior also have new scents out, as well as smaller brand Sana Jardin.

Then there are the classics that you just can’t beat, from the likes of Chanel, Marc Jacobs, and Giorgio Armani. These always hit right, and are reliable go-to winners for any taste.

Take a look at this Christmas fragrance gift guide, which features options for anybody. Just don’t add them all to your own list at once!