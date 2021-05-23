Whether you’re looking for added height or just love the dad sneaker aesthetic, a great pair of chunky shoes is a wardrobe essential. The best chunky sneakers are comfortable enough to wear all day and have at least a 1-inch platform.

The most important consideration when shopping for chunky sneakers is the platform height, which will determine both how comfortable your shoes are and how much taller they’ll make you look and feel. A 1-inch platform is a great height for anyone who plans to walk long distances or spend hours on their feet, while a platform of 2 inches or taller can make a pair of sneakers look more fashion-forward. Platform height is totally a matter of personal preference, so think about your lifestyle and how you’re likely to style your new sneakers.

Sneakers can be made from a variety of materials, from 100% cotton canvas to genuine leather or synthetic materials. Both cotton and certain synthetics are extremely breathable, which is great for anyone who tends to get sweaty feet. Leather sneakers are also breathable, durable and have a luxe look and feel, and they’re also relatively easy to maintain. Whatever material you choose, it’s a good idea to invest in some sneaker cleaning products so you can keep your shoes looking fresh.

As a bit of a sneaker head myself, I loved putting together this list of the best chunky sneakers you can buy on Amazon — and most are $50 or less.

1 This Streetwear Favorite Sneaker From Fila Fila Disruptor II Sneaker Amazon $60 See On Amazon The Fila Disruptor sneaker is a streetwear classic, combining the chunky platform sneaker aesthetic in a lightweight, comfortable style. The platform sole gives nearly 2 inches of additional height and is made from a combination of comfortable EVA with a treaded rubber outsole. These sneakers have over 11,400 five-star ratings on Amazon and come in 24 different colors. One fan raved: “I love these. My husband kept calling them orthopedic old ladies shoes but I didn’t care!! They’re so cute!! I made him do a photo shoot of me wearing them just because ^.^ they remind me of spice girls platform shoes and that’s like exactly why I got them- totally living up my 90’s girl dreams! I’ve already received so many compliments!!” Available colors: 24

2 A Pair Of Affordable Tie-Dye Platform Sneakers Soda Hike Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $22 See On Amazon These tie-dye slip-on sneakers cost less than $25 and are super cute and comfortable. The slip-on style makes them easy to put on and take off, and the 1.25-inch platform adds a little height without making it hard to walk. The footbed features extra cushioning, and the sneakers are made from synthetic materials. One fan raved: “To think I was going to spend $90 on a pair of Steve Maddens. These shoes are so comfortable! Doooooo it!” Available colors: 23

3 These Colorful Platform Sneakers That Are Under $40 LUCKY STEP Colorblock Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon A pair of color-blocked platform sneakers can be styled so many ways, and this pair comes with the added benefit of being just $33. This retro-inspired shoe has fun holographic details and a spotted pattern on the outsole, and the wedge platform heel adds just over 2 inches of height. The uppers are made from synthetic PU leather, and the material of the footbed and outsole is not listed. Note that both the brand and reviewers recommended sizing up, especially if you have wider feet. One fan raved: “I absolutely love these sneakers. They are not only comfortable but stylish. I received many compliments and I plan on ordering more.” Available colors: 11

4 A Pair Of Chunky Reeboks In Pretty Neutral Tones Reebok Aztrek Double Mix Sneaker Amazon $61 See On Amazon These Reebok Aztrek sneakers offer a classic style in a contemporary neutral color palette. They have a rubber sole combined with a leather and textile upper that’s both soft and breathable, and the lace-up closure makes it easy to adjust the fit. The stacked midsole adds around an inch of height, according to reviewers. I have a pair of Reebok Aztrek’s, and they are by far my pair of sneakers — I wear them literally everywhere, with everything from maxi skirts to workout clothes. One fan raved: “I needed a pair of plain white shoes, these were cute. They fit true to size and are pretty comfortable too. These give the dad sneaker vibe, but don't make your feet look huge which I LOVE!” Available colors: 8

5 Some Classic Sketchers Sneakers With A Platform Heel Sketchers Sport Energy Sneaker Amazon $70 See On Amazon These sporty Sketchers sneakers were originally popular in the 90s, and they’re coming back in a big way. The upper is made from 100% leather with a lace-up closure, and the rubber outsole offers stability and support. Thanks to the cushioned collar and EVA midsole, these sneakers are also extremely comfortable, even with their 1.5-inch platform heel. One fan raved: “I previously purchased a pair of Skechers Energy "Atomic" Sneakers back in 2010 and believe it or not, they are still my good pair of sneakers...aside from a few scuffs, they look brand new....I decided to upgrade my sneaker and I chose these because they are pretty much identical to my previous pair! They're comfortable and they fit well.” Available colors: 5

6 These All-White Platform Sneakers That Amazon Reviewers Love Superga Platform Sneaker Amazon $50 See On Amazon A pair of white platform sneakers is a versatile addition to any wardrobe, and these Superga sneakers boast over 1,700 five-star ratings on Amazon. These shoes are made primarily from natural materials, with an upper that’s made from breathable 100% cotton fabric and an outsole made from natural rubber. The 2-inch platform adds a good amount of height, and the sneakers come in 21 colors. One fan raved: “Super love these shoes. I get compliments on them all the time. They didn’t give me blisters, either, and I get them really easily. I love the little lift they give me and how they make my legs look longer.” Available colors: 21

7 A Pair Of Retro-Inspired Nike Air Max Low Tops Nike Air Max Excee Amazon $145 See On Amazon These Nike Air Max low tops offer the perfect blend of style and functionality. They have a treaded outsole to give traction and stability and the uppers are made from breathable man-made materials, which is great for those who tend to get sweaty feet from wearing sneakers. The neon accents add to the retro aesthetic, and these are the most workout-friendly sneakers on this list, since Nike Airs were originally designed to soften the impact of running. One fan raved: “Nike Air Max shoes are terrific [...] The support is excellent, and I like the colors.” Available colors: 1

8 This Chunky Take On The Original Adidas Sneaker adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneaker Amazon $87 See On Amazon For a new spin on a classic, these adidas platform sneakers dress up the brand’s trademark kicks by adding a 1-inch platform. These shoes feature a textile upper with the adidas stripes on the sides and a non-marking rubber outsole. Reviewers love how comfortable these platforms are, but recommended thinking carefully about sizing, as some say these shoes run big. One fan raved: “I LOVE these shoes! They are SO incredibly comfortable! I would highly recommend these.” Available colors: 7

9 Some Light-Up High Tops That Come In Adult Sizes Odema Unisex LED High Top Sneakers Amazon $30 See On Amazon Yes, these light-up sneakers are for adults, and they’re backed by an impressive 2,600 five-star ratings on Amazon. They have a synthetic upper and a rubber sole with built-in LED lights that have eight different settings, so you can customize the look and feel of your sneaker at a moment’s notice. These shoes have a hidden switch inside that controls the lights, and they come with a USB charging cable. One fan raved: “Ok so I bought these in the gold color a few months ago [...] Let me tell you, there is not a single place I can wear these without getting a compliment on how cool they are. I'm a high school teacher and my students flipped when they saw them light up. The lights work perfectly and have many different settings including solid colored light, flashing blue, and color changing.” Available colors: 9

