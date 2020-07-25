Rich in fatty acids and antioxidants, cocoa butter is one of the most nourishing things a person could put on their skin. And though the formulas containing this key ingredient tend to be rich and thick, the best cocoa butter lotions are non-greasy and fast-absorbing, and enriched with other moisturizing ingredients (such as shea butter, vitamin E, and various plant-based oils) that nicely complement its skin-strengthening abilities.

Cocoa butter is typically well-tolerated by most skin types, although the Mayo Clinic advises people with acne-prone skin to avoid using cocoa butter-based products on their faces. But for the body, cocoa butter will work as a wonderful moisturizer for just about anyone.

Remember, the prime time to apply any sort of lotion is after coming out of the shower, when your skin is still damp. This will help your lotion of choice lock in all that existing moisture, which will amplify your lotion's ability to rehydrate your skin. Especially if you have already dry skin, this step is crucial.

With those tips in mind, scroll on to shop some of the best cocoa butter lotions on the market right now, from spray-on formulas to unique oil-gels, and of course, one pick from cocoa butter experts Palmer's.

1. The Cult Classic

Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula is a beloved drugstore staple that's been the go-to lotion for generations (the company was founded in 1840). In addition to cocoa butter, this chocolate-y smelling lotion contains vitamin E, sunflower seed oil, and coconut oil to moisturize dry skin (for up to 24 hours) and encourage a smoother, more even-looking skin tone.

2. The Biggest Bottle

If you're all about getting a great value, this $6 Nivea lotion comes in a massive, 17-ounce bottle, so you'll be set for ages. Key ingredients include vitamin E, shea butter, coconut oil, and cocoa butter (of course), which work together to leave skin smooth, soft, and glowing for up to 48 hours.

3. The “Natural” One

It's truly impressive how many good-for-skin ingredients are packed into this Alba Botanica hand and body lotion, like shea butter, aloe, allantoin, pineapple and papaya fruit extracts, several plant based oils, and, of course, cocoa butter. Like all Alba Botanica products, this lotion is cruelty-free, vegetarian-friendly, hypoallergenic, and free of parabens, phthalates, and other common chemical irritants.

4. The Best Spray-On Lotion With Cocoa Butter

The Cocoa Radiant Spray from Vaseline couldn't be any more effortless to apply — just mist it all over your body and blend for fast-drying hydration sans stickiness, mess, or fuss. And you get six bottles in your order, so you won't have to worry about running out anytime soon!

5. The Best Body Oil With Cocoa Butter

For an even more unique way to moisturize your skin using cocoa butter, try this cool body oil-gel from Solimo. Though it's an oil, it absorbs quickly into skin, so you won't feel greasy post-application. "This is THE body moisturizer I’ve been looking for my entire life," wrote one Amazon reviewer. "I hate that feeling of lotion/cream just sits on top of skin. This absorbs completely after 5 minutes and you can feel the softness (of your own skin, not of the product) even after your next shower. I’ll be repurchasing until I die."